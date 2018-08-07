Black Teen Framed by Miami-Area Cops Sues Department

Even in 2018, it's a shock to actually hear cops admit to straight-up framing black suspects as a matter of policy. That's exactly what's happened in Biscayne Park. In June, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment alleging that Raimundo Atesiano, the former police chief of the tiny Miami-Dade town, had intentionally framed one black teenager for a series of burglaries in order to close out every unsolved robbery in Biscayne Park. His cops were told to frame random black people for crimes, according to three other officers — Charlie Dayoub, Raul Fernandez, and Guillermo Ravelo — who have already pleaded guilty to various crimes.

Now the teen who was framed in that case, known as "T.D." in most court records, has filed a federal lawsuit against Atesiano, the three cops, and the Village of Biscayne Park alleging that the group violated his civil rights and maliciously prosecuted him.

"The defendants were part of a conspiracy to satisfy the Village that crime was being eliminated," the suit reads. The suit also alleges that Ravelo separately issued T.D. 22 different traffic violations in 2013, which T.D. claims were "not based upon probable cause or reasonable suspicion."