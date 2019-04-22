Ten Best Rainy-Day Activities in Miami

Let's face it: One of the best reasons to live in Miami is the sunshine. It just makes us feel good, dammit. So when hurricane season hits and gray skies start rolling through, we begin to start wondering what in hell we're supposed to do with ourselves when we can't hit the beach, the pool, or the boat.

But all is not lost. There are more indoor activities in the 305 than you'd expect. Just remember to bring your umbrella for that mad dash from the car.

10. Get pampered. In the immortal words of Donna and Tom of Parks & Rec, now is the time to "treat yo'self." Every day is a good day to indulge in a little you time — and a spa is the best place to do it. From the Spa at Mandarin Oriental to the Standard Spa, Miami has its fair share of swanky spots to lie back and say "ahhhh."

Splitsville Miami

9. Make like the Dude. Bowling is one of those pastimes you've forgotten you love — till you don those dapper shoes and get into an epic battle with your best friends. By the time you've bowled a game or five, thrown back a few cocktails, and noshed on half-priced pizzas, you won't want to leave. Splitsville has all of the above, or make your way to Bird Bowl for a more casual vibe.

One of the many escape rooms at Escape Hunt Miami. Noëlle Barraqué

8. Attempt an escape. If you're into solving complex puzzles, escape rooms have Sudoku beat. Pull together a team and hit up the Great Escape Room or Escape Hunt Miami, where you and your crew can play Sherlock and solve a multilayered puzzle/scavenger hunt in only 60 minutes. You'll stay dry — and stimulate your gray matter.

EXPAND From Pinball to PacMan, this arcade has it all. Luis Gomez

7. Get retro at an arcade. Leave your Playstation at home and go drink and play at one of the many arcades Miami has to offer, from the classic Arcade Odyssey down south, to larger spots such as Game Time or Dave & Busters. All of these arcades have food and drinks readily available, so you can spend the entire day there away from the rain.

CMX in Brickell City Center. Photo by Robin Hill, courtesy of CMX

6. See a flick in style. Screw staying home with your usual Netflix lineup. Go to a swanky theater and sit through a summer movie bonanza instead. At the Landmark at Merrick Park or CMX in Brickell City Center, you can choose your seats from the comfort of home, have snacks delivered by theater staffers, and get buzzed on beer or wine.

EXPAND Challenge your strength at X-treme Rock Climbing. Andy Nguyen

5. Climb rocks. Florida is flat, which is supremely sad for anyone into climbing things other than palm trees. But if you'd like a little more of a multidimensional obstacle, there's always rock climbing. Though there are no mountains in the Magic City, you can still scale fake ones at X-treme Rock Climbing. Just remember to bring a buddy — unless you're a fan of painful face plants.

EXPAND "Ferngully" by the Haas Brothers, currently showing at the Bass. Julia Rudo

4. Get cultured at a museum. A little bit of rain is the perfect time to explore Miami’s contemporary art. The 305 is a hot spot for great exhibitions, so find out what’s showing at PAMM, the Bass, ICA or MoCA North Miami.

EXPAND Catch local acts performing weekly at Las Rosas. Photo by Karli Evans

3. Jam out at a concert. Escape the downpours and groove to some live music. Explore the local scene or see what band is on tour. From the American Airlines Arena to the Fillmore Miami Beach, or even Las Rosas, Miami has plenty of indoor spots where you can jam out to some tunes without getting wet. Not sure where to start? Check New Times' concert calendar and our guides to the best music in town each week.

The Citadel in Little River. Daniella Mía

2. Get some grub. If the food in your fridge is looking bland, don’t let the the rain stop you from having a delicious meal. Discover Miami restaurants or, for a variety of options and flavors, visit a food hall such as the Citadel, St. Roch Market, the Lincoln Eatery, or 1-800-Lucky.

Tripping Animals Brewing in Doral. Photo by Nicole Danna

1. Drink at a brewery. Sitting at a bar is more fun when you have a menu of weird beers to choose from. Miami’s brewery scene is thriving, so ignore the rain and drink some beer. No matter where in Miami you are, there is a brewery waiting for you nearby, such as Spanish Marie in Kendall, Tripping Animals or Beat Culture in Doral, or J Wakefield in Wynwood.