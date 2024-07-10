8 Best Public Pools in Miami

You don’t need to brave the Atlantic tides or buy a pricey day pass to access a hotel pool to get your splash on. The best public pools in Miami come in some wild forms, spanning waterfall-draped expanses to an Olympic-sized diving utopia to an indoor haven when it’s truly scorching. And, if you're not a resident of a specific pool's locale, you can snag a nonresident pass for just dollars more in almost all cases.
For your next pool outing, give these best public pools in Miami a swim.
Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens
786-279-1222
miamigardens-fl.govPerhaps you don’t want to soak under the beating sun? Your stellar indoor option awaits in Miami Gardens. The pool here includes a slide, multiple swimming and fitness sections, and a wild art installation above. Resembling a splash, the art installation features aqua, orange, and blue beams that minimize the acoustic issues that can come with an indoor pool. It’s a multisensory experience, for sure.
Flamingo Park Pool1200 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-7750
miamibeachfl.govA lap pool with eight lanes and an interactive play pool for kiddos await. Admission to the poolscape is free for Miami Beach residents, with entrance running $17 for nonresidents. Beyond swimming, you can have a true day of outdoor fun here — there are tennis courts, basketball courts, and a dog park area for Fido.
McDonald Water Park7505 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah
305-818-9164
hialeahfl.govConsider this your weekend play place. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., McDonald Water Park includes a lazy river with tubes to float down, a wave pool, a splash pad, and more fun for the entire family. Entrance fees cost $8 for Hialeah's adult residents and $10 for nonresidents.
Roby George Park201 SW 11th Ave., Homestead
305-242-7146
cityofhomestead.comSlide to Homestead for a pool with looping blue and yellow slides. There’s plenty of space for the lap-swimming crowd, too — depending on the demand, there are eight lanes. Free and open to Homestead residents, it’s only a $2 fee if you’re from out of town.
Venetian Pool2701 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables
305-460-5306
coralgables.comThe outdoor playground has made kids’ — and adults’ — aquatic dreams a reality since 1923. Highlights include caves, waterfalls, and more than 820,000 gallons to swim in. Coral Gables residents get a steep discount ($6.75 for those 13 and older), but even at the nonresident rate ($22), it's worth it.
Rockway Park Pool9460 SW 27th Dr., Miami
305-223-8742
miamidade.govIt’s not always about the visual pizzazz when it comes to an enjoyable pool experience. Sometimes, it boils down to a chill vibe and cool lifeguard staff — you get both at this West Miami community favorite. Take note of its public swim hours, which are 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, which require a $3 entry fee. The spot is closed on Sundays.
Miller J. and Nancy S. Dawkins Olympic Swimming Pool Complex4800 NW 12th Ave., Miami
305-960-4636
miami.govFar from a dive itself, this is one of the premier spots in all of Florida to go diving. The Liberty City swimming complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, a 33-meter pool, and a wading pool for visitors to dabble in. Among them, there are six diving boards and, for the high-flyers, a high-dive platform. The complex is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with a $3 entry fee for adults. Kids can enter for free.
Thomas Sasso Pool1100 NW 125th St., North Miami
305-681-0701
northmiamifl.gov If you or your little ones are looking to learn how to swim, Thomas Sasso Pool has lessons available year-round for $40-$60 per session. Beyond that, you can take advantage of its six-lane pool for fitness or a nearby water playground for the kiddos.