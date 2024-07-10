 Best Public Pools in Miami, Florida | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

8 Best Public Pools in Miami

Make a splash at Miami's best public pools, which range from Olympic-size in scope to aquatic historical landmarks.
July 10, 2024
The Venetian Pool in Coral Gables has been inviting people to take a dip since 1923.
The Venetian Pool in Coral Gables has been inviting people to take a dip since 1923. Photo courtesy of the GMCVB
Share this:
Your hard-earned tax dollars go toward a lot of things. Among them are parks and recreational facilities. Diving deeper (pun intended) — we have public pools upon public pools here in Miami.

You don’t need to brave the Atlantic tides or buy a pricey day pass to access a hotel pool to get your splash on. The best public pools in Miami come in some wild forms, spanning waterfall-draped expanses to an Olympic-sized diving utopia to an indoor haven when it’s truly scorching. And, if you're not a resident of a specific pool's locale, you can snag a nonresident pass for just dollars more in almost all cases.

For your next pool outing, give these best public pools in Miami a swim.

Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center

3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens
786-279-1222
miamigardens-fl.gov
Perhaps you don’t want to soak under the beating sun? Your stellar indoor option awaits in Miami Gardens. The pool here includes a slide, multiple swimming and fitness sections, and a wild art installation above. Resembling a splash, the art installation features aqua, orange, and blue beams that minimize the acoustic issues that can come with an indoor pool. It’s a multisensory experience, for sure.

Flamingo Park Pool

1200 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-7750
miamibeachfl.gov
A lap pool with eight lanes and an interactive play pool for kiddos await. Admission to the poolscape is free for Miami Beach residents, with entrance running $17 for nonresidents. Beyond swimming, you can have a true day of outdoor fun here — there are tennis courts, basketball courts, and a dog park area for Fido.

McDonald Water Park

7505 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah
305-818-9164
hialeahfl.gov
Consider this your weekend play place. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., McDonald Water Park includes a lazy river with tubes to float down, a wave pool, a splash pad, and more fun for the entire family. Entrance fees cost $8 for Hialeah's adult residents and $10 for nonresidents.

Roby George Park

201 SW 11th Ave., Homestead
305-242-7146
cityofhomestead.com
Slide to Homestead for a pool with looping blue and yellow slides. There’s plenty of space for the lap-swimming crowd, too — depending on the demand, there are eight lanes. Free and open to Homestead residents, it’s only a $2 fee if you’re from out of town.

Venetian Pool

2701 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables
305-460-5306
coralgables.com
The outdoor playground has made kids’ — and adults’ — aquatic dreams a reality since 1923. Highlights include caves, waterfalls, and more than 820,000 gallons to swim in. Coral Gables residents get a steep discount ($6.75 for those 13 and older), but even at the nonresident rate ($22), it's worth it.

Rockway Park Pool

9460 SW 27th Dr., Miami
305-223-8742
miamidade.gov
It’s not always about the visual pizzazz when it comes to an enjoyable pool experience. Sometimes, it boils down to a chill vibe and cool lifeguard staff — you get both at this West Miami community favorite. Take note of its public swim hours, which are 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, which require a $3 entry fee. The spot is closed on Sundays.

Miller J. and Nancy S. Dawkins Olympic Swimming Pool Complex

4800 NW 12th Ave., Miami
305-960-4636
miami.gov
Far from a dive itself, this is one of the premier spots in all of Florida to go diving. The Liberty City swimming complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, a 33-meter pool, and a wading pool for visitors to dabble in. Among them, there are six diving boards and, for the high-flyers, a high-dive platform. The complex is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with a $3 entry fee for adults. Kids can enter for free.

Thomas Sasso Pool

1100 NW 125th St., North Miami
305-681-0701
northmiamifl.gov
If you or your little ones are looking to learn how to swim, Thomas Sasso Pool has lessons available year-round for $40-$60 per session. Beyond that, you can take advantage of its six-lane pool for fitness or a nearby water playground for the kiddos.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
Art Basel Miami Beach Announces 2024 Exhibitors

Visual Art

Art Basel Miami Beach Announces 2024 Exhibitors

By Douglas Markowitz
Barbie Collection Takes Over Old Davie School Historical Museum

Events

Barbie Collection Takes Over Old Davie School Historical Museum

By Isabel Rivera
Review: Longlegs Is the Scariest Movie You'll See This Year

Film, TV & Streaming

Review: Longlegs Is the Scariest Movie You'll See This Year

By Douglas Markowitz
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation