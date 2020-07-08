Print & Play the Stay the Fuck Home Board GameTM!

The Stay the Fuck Home board game is fun for the whole family — so stay the fuck home and play!

Playing the Stay the Fuck Home Game™ is simple and fun for the whole family!

All you need is a single die and a unique game piece for each player. (Any old bauble will do.)

Print out the board, then assemble the tiles so they fucking make sense. Cut out the Unwashed Hand of Chance cards, and stack 'em where the game board says to.

To start the game, all players put their game piece at HOME. Each player, in turn, rolls the die and moves that number of steps on the path toward their desired destination.

Or not. You see, each player has the option of passing on their turn and Staying the Fuck Home and reading a book, watching Netflix, learning a craft, practicing guitar, applying for jobs, trolling people on Reddit, or doing whatever the fuck they want to do.

When a player who declines to Stay the Fuck Home arrives at their destination, they pick the top Unwashed Hand of Chance card, which reveals their fate.

The object of the game is to stay alive and not infect your loved ones.

Good luck!

Download your very own printable and playable copy of the Stay the Fuck Home Game™ here!