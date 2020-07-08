 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Stay the Fuck Home board game is fun for the whole family — so stay the fuck home and play!
The Stay the Fuck Home board game is fun for the whole family — so stay the fuck home and play!
Tom Carlson

Print & Play the Stay the Fuck Home Board GameTM!

Miami New Times staff | July 8, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Playing the Stay the Fuck Home Game™ is simple and fun for the whole family!

All you need is a single die and a unique game piece for each player. (Any old bauble will do.)

Print out the board, then assemble the tiles so they fucking make sense. Cut out the Unwashed Hand of Chance cards, and stack 'em where the game board says to.

To start the game, all players put their game piece at HOME. Each player, in turn, rolls the die and moves that number of steps on the path toward their desired destination.

Or not. You see, each player has the option of passing on their turn and Staying the Fuck Home and reading a book, watching Netflix, learning a craft, practicing guitar, applying for jobs, trolling people on Reddit, or doing whatever the fuck they want to do.

When a player who declines to Stay the Fuck Home arrives at their destination, they pick the top Unwashed Hand of Chance card, which reveals their fate.

The object of the game is to stay alive and not infect your loved ones.

Good luck!

Download your very own printable and playable copy of the Stay the Fuck Home Game™ here!

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.