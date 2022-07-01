Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

Where to Get Your Toddler Vaccinated in South Florida

July 1, 2022 8:00AM

Your kid can get the jab! Your kid can get the jab!
Your kid can get the jab! Your kid can get the jab! Photo by Heather Hazzan/Self Magazine via Flickr
Following a months-long bureaucratic delay that stalled the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations for young children, shots are now available.

Back on June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years of age and the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 6 years of age. Shortly thereafter, the pediatric vaccines received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But while many U.S. states had prepared by preordering shots, Florida did not. Moreover, Gov. Ron DeSantis has persisted in his refusal to allow county health departments to provide the vaccines to young children — a decision that DeSantis' surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, recently conceded could prevent close to 30,000 disadvantaged kids from receiving the shots.

The state government's efforts to impede the path for families seeking to vaccinate their children has left hospitals, community health centers, and other medical providers to bear the brunt of demand. But local physicians and other health providers have managed to secure doses of the vaccine more quickly than initially anticipated.

Below is a list of providers in South Florida that stock the shot for your tot.

If you know of a location that offers the COVID vaccine for young children that isn't on this list, please let us know via [email protected] and we'll add it.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

3100 SW 62nd Ave., Miami
305-666-6511
Nicklaus Children's Hospital offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at no charge on a walk-in basis (no appointment necessary) on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All Florida residents ages 6 months to 21 years are eligible.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

1005 Joe DiMaggio Dr., Hollywood
954-276-4340
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is accepting first- and second-dose appointments for children 6 months through 5 years of age. Register for an appointment by phone or online via MyChart.

Community Health of South Florida Inc.

Multiple area locations, including:
6350 Sunset Drive, South Miami
786-293-5500
Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI), which operates locations in South and West Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, is offering the vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years of age. The center will host vaccine clinics (open to appointments and walk-ins) with times listed on its website and also deploy its mobile medical van to reach children at public housing centers and other events and locations TBA.

UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic

305-243-6407
umiamihealth.org
The University of Miami Health System's mobile clinic will vaccinate children under 5 years of age. The monthly schedule can be accessed by phone or online.

CVS Pharmacy

Multiple area locations
cvs.com
Schedule an appointment via the CVS MinuteClinic for vaccinations for children 18 months and older.

Walgreens Pharmacy

Multiple area locations
walgreens.com
Schedule an appointment on the Walgreens website for vaccinations for children ages 3 and older.

Walmart Pharmacy

Multiple area locations
walmart.com
Schedule an appointment on Walmart's website for vaccinations for kids ages 3 and older.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Scars & Strife Forever?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation