Mitchell Kaplan's Podcast, The Literary Life, Is Required Listening for Miami Readers

If there's anyone who could spearhead a Miami-based podcast dedicated to reading, writing, and the book world, it's Mitchell Kaplan. As the owner of Books & Books, one of the few remaining independent bookstores in the city, and cofounder of the Miami Book Fair, he’s certainly got the chops and passion for all things related to words.

Launched just a few weeks ago, the podcast The Literary Life is slated to drop a new episode every Saturday. It's recorded right in Kaplan's Coral Gables store and promises to delight both bookworms and the book-curious.

And like any good literary character, this podcast has an origin story. Several months ago, Kaplan was approached by reVolver Podcasts, a global media platform geared toward multicultural audiences. “I’ve always loved radio and the whole process that goes into creating content, so I thought, Why not do it?” Kaplan says. “There’s no structure per se. I just want to introduce people to both authors they love and authors they don’t know yet and to take a deep dive into their lives.”