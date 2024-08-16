 Micro Center Opens First Florida Location in Miami | Miami New Times
Micro Center Is Opening First Florida Location in Miami

Located at the Mall of the Americas, Micro Center's Miami location spans 28,500 square feet and will carry more than 25,000 items.
August 16, 2024
Micro Center's Miami location is the brand's first Florida store.
Micro Center's Miami location is the brand's first Florida store. Micro Center photo

Known for carrying components galore for building your own PC, its friendly staff, and super-competitive prices, Micro Center is finally coming to Miami.

The brand's first South Florida store will open on Friday, August 23, at Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., just southwest of Miami International Airport. The retail space will be more than 28,500 square feet and will carry more than 25,000 items.

"The key to Micro Center is creating an environment that customers are willing to drive to," Rick Mershad, president and CEO of Micro Center, tells New Times. "Fifty percent of our customers nationwide drive more than 20 minutes to a Micro Center. At any one time, we have more than 100 employees at a store helping customers. Whether you're a gamer, creator, maker, or it's about lifestyle, we provide the right products and the right service. With Miami's high-tech industries and growing technical population, we wanted to be a resource for those folks."

With roots dating back to 1979, Micro Center's bread and butter is the build-your-own PC space, where customers can hand-select components like motherboards, hard drives, processors, cases, graphic cards, and seemingly any accessory known to man. Its notebook and desktop selection is as expansive as it gets, with more than 175 different notebook products and 100 desktops from brands like Dell, Apple, Asus, and PowerSpec in stock at a given time.

A large 3D printing vending machine carrying various paint colors, filaments, and more for unique creations will be new to the Micro Center experience and a staple at the Miami store. The store will also have a suite of products and workstations focused on the latest AI technology.

For those needing assistance across the technological spectrum, the "Knowledge Bar" is where to go. Here, employees are ready to answer questions about hardware repairs, software needs, custom builds, and more. "We are very passionate about customer service and have created an environment where people want to come for help," Mershad adds.

The Miami opening marks Micro Center's 28th store in the United States. The company also recently opened stores in Charlotte and Indianapolis. Its next planned location, in Santa Clara, California, will open later this year.

Micro Center. At Mall of the Americas, 7795 W. Flagler St., #M31, Miami; microcenter.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
