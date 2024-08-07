A Massive Japanese Cultural Convention Is Coming to Miami Beach

It can be hard to be a Japanophile in Miami. Sure, the city has pricy sushi omakase experiences as far as the eye can see — some of which are quite good — but aside from anime conventions and the occasional exhibitions of sumo and women's pro wrestling, it can be hard to find authentic Japanese culture — or Japanese people, for that matter. That's part of the reason why Spirit of Japan, a convention dedicated to all things Japanese, decided to visit the Sunshine State.
"It's always easy to do things (in places) where you have a bunch of Japanese folks, but it's nothing new to anybody," says Yusuke Motozawa, COO and executive producer of Spirit of Japan. "What we decided to do is the complete opposite of that. We wanted to find a place where there's a smaller Japanese community to highlight."
Taking over the Miami Beach Convention Center August 16-18, Spirit of Japan promises to highlight every possible aspect of the unique culture of the Land of the Rising Sun, from traditional practices to delicious food and drink. Although certain activities focus on anime and other pop culture exports, the event isn't exclusively focused on subcultural pursuits like OtakuFest, held in Miami Beach in May. Instead, it's meant to evoke an updated, expanded version of matsuri, the traditional festivals held across Japan year-round, often at Shinto shrines.
"We're bringing the Japanese festival in a new shape and form," Motozawa says.
As with any matsuri, food and drink is top of the agenda. Vendors such as local sushi restaurant Wabi Sabi and takoyaki chain Gindaco have already signed on, and the organizers are currently signing up more. Sake tastings will also be offered to VIP and three-day pass holders. Japanese culinary traditions will be on full display with a tea ceremony hosted by a chado master and a workshop focusing on wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets).
Many more activities, the majority of which are free with admission, delve into Japanese traditions, from martial arts to music and crafts. Visitors can try on yukata (summer kimono), learn to fold origami, and play superball sukui, a carnival game commonly found at matsuri. Admirers of Japanese aesthetics can learn ikebana (flower arrangement), shodo (calligraphy), shiborizome (traditional tye-dying), and woodblock printing at various workshops. Aspiring samurai can attend a demonstration of Japanese sword sports such as kendo and iado, while the musically inclined can enjoy performances by koto and taiko drum ensembles and even learn to play the sanshin, a string instrument from the island of Okinawa. Motozawa says many of the instructors are South Florida residents.
Of course, there will be plenty of nerdy activities for otaku to enjoy. Anime fans will hear from some high-profile Japanese seiyuu (voice actors) from shows such as Dragonball Z, One Piece, and Attack on Titan, as well as English dub actors. Gamers can check out the arcade with imported Japanese video games, while card sharks can compete in tournaments for the Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragonball Z, and One Piece trading card games. Japanese idol groups and anison singers will perform, and there's even a maid café to experience. Artists and other vendors will also sell various crafts and merch. And if you're curious about the kei truck craze sweeping the nation, there will be displays of itasha-decorated cars and classic JDM (Japanese domestic market) vehicles.
A plethora of local organizations have teamed up for the event, which also has the stamp of approval from the Japanese government. "The Consulate-General had a very high interest in bringing a Japanese event to Miami," Motozawa says. Florida International University's Japanese Club will hold a language workshop, while the Morikami Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach is hosting kendama and fan-making lessons at the event. Meanwhile, the Japan America Society is responsible for origami and sukui activities. The participation of these and other locals and organizations gives Motozawa hope that Spirit of Japan can increase the visibility of South Florida's Japanese community.
"There's not that many Japanese folks here," he says. "Those are the people who really need exposure."
Spirit of Japan. 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 16; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 17; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18; at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; spirit-jpn.com. Tickets cost $25 to $80 via eventbrite.com.