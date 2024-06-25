Best Japanese Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants try to create a facsimile of Japan, but at Ogawa, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal to the real place. Miami fades away as you become immersed in the remarkable meal, prepared kappo-style to allow for extra food orders and pleasant conversation with Chef Masayuki Komatsu and his diligent kitchen staff. A seat at Ogawa is very expensive and highly sought after, and once you walk through the door at this luxurious, sumptuously decorated omakase next to the train tracks in Little River, you'll instantly understand why it's worth every penny.