 Best Japanese Restaurant 2024 | Ogawa | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Japanese Restaurant

Ogawa

Photo by Michael Pisarri

Plenty of restaurants try to create a facsimile of Japan, but at Ogawa, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal to the real place. Miami fades away as you become immersed in the remarkable meal, prepared kappo-style to allow for extra food orders and pleasant conversation with Chef Masayuki Komatsu and his diligent kitchen staff. A seat at Ogawa is very expensive and highly sought after, and once you walk through the door at this luxurious, sumptuously decorated omakase next to the train tracks in Little River, you'll instantly understand why it's worth every penny.

Best Sushi

Uchi

Photo courtesy of Uchi

James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole opened the original Uchi — the name means "home" in Japanese — inside a refurbished bungalow in Austin, Texas. Now, he has locations all over the place, including in Wynwood, where he serves the best sushi in town. Much of the menu is dedicated to deliciously fresh makimono (sliced sushi rolls), sushi and sashimi, and Toyosu selections — an extensive list of fresh fish flown directly from the Tokyo market of the same name. With a single sliver of kamasu (red barracuda), ebodai (butterfish), kisu (Japanese whiting), or kurodai (black bream), Cole manages to carry you off to the streets of Japan with each and every bite.

Best Omakase

Shingo

Photo by Salar Abduaziz

Although there are plenty of new omakase restaurants in Miami, one truly stands out from the rest: Shingo in Coral Gables. Helmed by fourth-generation master and award-winning sushi chef Shingo Akikuni, the 14-seat counter in Coral Gables is like a teleportation device to Osaka, Japan. Here, the premium fish sourced entirely from Japan is sliced in uniform precision and dressed with barely just a swipe of seasoning like nikiri. Here, Chef Akikuni and his second-in-command handle the group of 14 without missing a beat as they seem to glide while serving each dish. Plus, the servers ever so gracefully pour sake from Japan and even offer to hold your belongings so you can give yourself over entirely to the experience.

Best Food Hall

Julia & Henry's

This downtown food hall named after two of our city's founders made a splash with its June 2023 opening, and, well, it's still splashing strong. Core to Julia & Henry's success has been keeping it fresh, be it hosting some of the best bars in the world for special takeovers, Sunday Fundays with kids activities, and an extended happy hour that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The food is a true tapestry of our region and beyond with early favorites such as the French pastry mecca Yann Couvreur Patisserie, hand-roll hot-spot Yabai, and the J Wong cevichería. The glue is the building — what once was a Walgreens is now a bright, open, sleekly white munch haven. Whereas mega food halls have come and gone in recent times, we hope Julia & Henry's stays forever.

Best Barbecue

Drinking Pig BBQ

Chef Raheem Sealey — you may know him from his days at Kyu — was inspired by a barbecue-filled visit to Austin to open Drinking Pig BBQ in North Miami. For the last four years, his drool-worthy barbecue has only been available at pop-ups like Smorgasburg and for a limited time at a location downtown. It has a closing time of "when we run out" because they always do. Drinking Pig serves moist and tender brisket, smoky wings, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and housemade sauces, complemented by classic barbecue sides like a gooey mac & cheese, collard greens with smoked chicken, beans, and, of course, a crunchy, tangy slaw. While there's a bit of a wait before we'll be graced with a permanent Drinking Pig, we swear, this barbecue is worth pursuing at popups forever. So, in the meantime, follow @drinkingpigbbq to order and keep abreast of the sneaky drops that promise exclusive items.

Best Pizza

Miami Slice

Miami Slice photo

Miami Slice serves up artisan New York-style pizza with a viral following since it was a pop-up out of the La Latina kitchen in 2019. The pizza is out-of-this-world good — very thin crusts with just the right amount of crisp, bubbling cheese and decadent drizzles. The lines extend far past the entrance well before the restaurant even opens. If you arrive early, you'll be rewarded with the option to dine in or take out. Sit at the bar where you can watch staff shuffle massive slices in and out of ovens before plating them on wooden boards where they receive a final dusting of fresh-grated cheese, sauce, or add-on toppings. The menu offers five slices that can be gussied up with a choice of four "extras," including hot honey, a red sauce, three-cheese dip, or a few dollops of creamy stracciatella.

Best Burger

Ted's Burgers

If you're seeking a burger that has perfectly charred bits on the edges but is incredibly juicy with each bite, look no further than Ted's Burgers. It's the kind of smashburger that leaves you fantasizing about it at midnight on Tuesday and the following morning. The idea of making a perfect burger was born in Teodoro Armas' backyard, where his meats were a hit with friends and family. Thanks to social media and word of mouth, Ted's became Miami's best-kept secret. Then, in 2021, he was awarded the winner of Burger Bash, a signature South Beach Food and Wine Festival event, by Guy Fieri. Although Armas' weekend-only pop-up at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood just ended, fans can still try his insanely delicious "OKC Fried Onion Burger" made with special "T" sauce and fried onions, and the "American Classic," prepared to order with your choice of a single, double, or triple patty, at pop-ups around Miami. Word has it, the juicy burgers with perfectly charred edges will be available at a brick-and-mortar location soon.

Best Hot Dog

Arbetter's Hot Dogs

Photo courtesy of Arbetter's Hot Dog

We're doomed. We have to deal with crippling inflation, climate change, a grim upcoming election, and, because why not, probably World War III? Ah, hell, we may as well enjoy a cheap hot dog before it all turns to dust. We're not getting Kobe beef dogs or tofu dogs, oh no, friends, we're sitting right down at the 60+-year-old Bird Road staple for a cheap chili dog. Arbetter's has dogs under $5 with options to add chili, sauerkraut, and a side of fries or onion rings for a perfect, messy pairing. You can also "Miami-fy" your dog with potato sticks, cheese, and mayo, or get a Chicago dog. Really, that's it. Arbetters is just an excellent greasy spoon for a super cheap dog. Your cardiologist may disagree, but there's not a better bite in town to cure what ails you.

Best Sandwich

Jholano's Deli

Photo by Julio Humberto Olano

You would never expect to find the best sandwiches at an indiscreet apartment building across the street from the University of Miami. But the no-thrills Jholano's Deli has made its waves on social media for good reasons. The restaurant, open until midnight most days of the week, draws influence from Milan, Tuscany, Venice, and Rome and uses only the best ingredients, like Italian cold cuts to cheeses. The "7 a.m. in Milano" features fresh focaccia bread, salami, capitol, burrata, arugula, and, well, perfection. No gabagool? No problem — try the "Jholano," featuring fig jam, Brie cheese, prosciutto di parma, and mortadella.

Best Chicken Sandwich

Off Site

Off Site photo

Local food scene vets Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darness (Boxelder) opened Off Site only three years ago along the stretch of NE Second Avenue that connects the City of Miami with the wee hamlet of El Portal. It already feels like a mainstay in the Little River neighborhood, though, thanks to a laidback atmosphere, housemade beers, and a small menu of simple, well-executed comfort foods. The recent addition of a fish sandwich was a welcome one, but we still find it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get past Off Site's inaugural offering — seriously, it was the only menu item when the place opened — the fried chicken sandwich. They call it the "Super Good Chicken Sandwich," but they're just being modest. The fixings are straightforward: buttermilk-battered chicken, lettuce, pickles, and a mayo-based sauce. The secret lies in the perfectly calibrated batter, which crisps up literally like you would not believe, and equally crucial, the chef's choice to deploy the thigh rather than breast for the preparation. The result is — and we're not exaggerating — the Platonic ideal of a fried chicken sandwich. So much so that we've never bothered having them "make it hot" with Cajun buffalo sauce (you do you; we won't judge), though we strongly recommend accompanying your sandwich with a glass of the house rosé, a crisp Austrian offering from Familie Bauer Zweigelt.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation