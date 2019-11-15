Eyes on Miami: Win Butler, Lil Pump, Eve, John Legend, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, November 5

Kimpton Hotels Sales Nation Descends on Miami in Epic “Neon” Fashion at Epic Hotel Miami

In celebration of Epic Miami’s tenth anniversary and the completion of the hotels full renovation, which included all of the hotel’s guest rooms, suites, lobby, pool and luxury time piece Maison FP Journe opening, the hotel welcomed the Kimpton Hotel National Commercial conference for all to enjoy a myriad of Epic experience available to groups, special events and leisure guests.

Wednesday, November 6

Patricia Tortellini, Veronica Swanson Beard, and Veronica Miele Beard World Red Eye

Fashion for Breakfast at Cecconi’s With Veronica Beard

At this month’s Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s located in Soho Beach House, Patricia Tortolani, editor-in-chief of Ocean Drive magazine sits down with the founders of Veronica Beard, sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, to discuss their eponymous womenswear brand.

Thursday, November 7

Miami Magazine Celebrates the Launch of Mensbook.com and Grand Opening of Jaxson Maximus Fine Men’s Salon & Custom Clothier

Miami Magazine celebrated the launch of MensBook.com, the newest property in the Modern Luxury Media portfolio, at the grand opening of Jaxson MaximusFine Men’s Salon & Custom Clothier.

Anthony Toomer & Cuba Gooding Jr. World Red Eye

Cuba Gooding Jr. at Hip Hop Thursdays at Wall

Whenever Cuba Gooding Jr. is in Miami, you know he will be at his favorite club Wall.

Cris Cab & Cultura Photo by World Red Eye

Courvoisier Celebrates #HonorYourCode at Bar Bevy

Courvoisier celebrated honorees Cultura and Cris Cab for their contributions to the community with an intimate event at Bar Bevy.

Haute Living Celebrates 11th-Annual Haute 100 Miami Dinner

Haute Living celebrated its 11th year of the annual Haute 100 Miami dinner, honoring the 100 most powerful and influential individuals of Miami.

Friday, November 8

Mambo Babalu and Artbodega Gala Benefit With UNICEF for the Children of Venezuela at the Moore Building

On Friday evening, guests gathered at the Moore Building for the Mambo Babalu and Artbodega Gala Benefit with UNICEF for the Children of Venezuela.

Josh Barrett of the Wailers Photo by World Red Eye

Miami Design District’s Performance Series Featuring the Wailers

In continuation of the Miami Design District Performance series, the Friday night ensemble of live musical performances, the neighborhood welcomed The Wailers for a stellar performance in Palm Court.

John Legend Photo by World Red Eye

Taste of SBE Miami 2019 at Delano South Beach

Friday’s Taste of SBE Miami took place at Delano South Beach featuring SBE’s renowned chefs and culinary concepts Carna, Katsuya, Umami Burger, Fi’lia, Cleo, Diez y Seis, Leynia, and the Bazaar as well as a live performance by John Legend.

Michelle Pooch, Larsa Pippen, and Foodgod Photo by World Red Eye

Tory Lanez and Foodgod at LIV

Tory Lanez pulled up to LIV on Friday night as the rapper took the stage to perform his new song “Jerry Sprunger.”

Saturday, November 9

El Alfa and Lil Pump Photo by World Red Eye

Lil Pump, El Alfa, and Cedric Gervais at Story Saturdays

Lil Pump rocked the house on Saturday night at Story.

Chris Paciello, Eve, and Maximillion Cooper Photo by World Red Eye

Eve at Rockwell Saturdays

It ain’t hard to tell festivities were in order Saturday night, as Eve was spotted celebrating her birthday at Rockwell alongside her friends and husband, Maximillion Cooper.

Kelly Brabants Photo by World Red Eye

Booty by Brabants Charity Class at W Miami

A Boston-based fitness instructor known for her high intensity, booty shaping workout and one-size, textured leggings, Kelly Brabants brought a complete Booty by Brabants experience to the W Miami’s 15th floor.

La Otra Saturdays

The newly opened La Otra, is the perfect place to spend your Saturday night.

Chica by Chef Lorena Garcia VIP Opening Celebration

John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, celebrity Chef Partner Lorena Garcia and Haute Living celebrated the launch party for Chica by Chef Lorena Garcia with a star-studded guest list and sensational lineup of entertainment.

E11even Saturdays

E11even is more than just a club. Saturday night, 11 Theatrics took center stage for a performance to remember.

Sam and Max Baum and Win Butler Photo by World Red Eye

Poplife Celebrates 20th Anniversary at ATV Records

On Saturday, Poplife celebrated its 20th anniversary at the new ATV Records, where White Room once stood. Guests gathered to celebrate 20 years of connection, love and passion for music and dance.

Monday, November 11

Vegedream Photo by World Red Eye

Vegedream at Rockwell Mondays

Vegedream had partygoers at Rockwell Mondays feel like they were dreaming. The club was packed from wall to wall as the bottle parades lit up the crowd.

Tuesday, November 12

David Grutman and Afrojack Photo by World Red Eye

David Grutman Surprises Students With Afrojack at Swan During Week Four of Florida International University Course

David Grutman’s Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management course had yet another surprise appearance this week: world-renowned DJ Afrojack.