Eyes on Miami: Tinashe, Allura Cabaret, Swim Club, and More

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

David Lopez and Walter Navarro World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Tinashe World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesThis past weekend, Faena Theater marked the end of an era with the grand finale of Ascension – Allura Cabaret. After captivating audiences with 400 incredible shows, this Faena Theater production, in collaboration with Quixotic, delivered its final mesmerizing performance.Queen Miami Beach offered guests a flawless blend of sophistication and enjoyment on Friday night.Lafayette is the perfect spot for a Thursday night dinner. With a beautiful ambiance and a wide selection of fine steaks, you can enjoy a great meal with a good vibe.The Oysters and Friends party featuring the Lazy Oyster, the Lost Explorer Mezcal, and Bruichladdich Whiskey. Each of the five attending chefs was given oysters to create their own recipes, demonstrating them throughout the event.Casadonna hosted a happy hour mixer for guests to mingle and enjoy light bites with handcrafted cocktails.It was nothing but good vibes and sick music at Boho House, where guests had a night filled with hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, and mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.Tinashe took the stage at the legendary LIV nightclub to close the weekend with a bang. Everybody loves LIV on Sunday, and she showed them exactly why.Mayami had a full house on Saturday night as partygoers stormed the dance floor. Guests enjoyed bottle parades and good beats all night long.On Saturday, partygoers headed to Hyde Beach for its iconic day party. They ordered endless bottle parades and sipped Champagne by the pool.Kiki on the River was packed with partygoers closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion.Mynt Lounge was packed from wall to wall Friday night as the Miami hot spot was filled with partygoers ready to take on the weekend.