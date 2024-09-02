 Miami Nightlife Photos: Tinashe, Allura Cabaret, Swim Club | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Tinashe, Allura Cabaret, Swim Club, and More

From final performances to nasty girls, here's what World Red Eye captured last week.
September 2, 2024
Tinashe
Tinashe World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye
The Grand Finale of Faena Theater's Ascension – Allura Cabaret
This past weekend, Faena Theater marked the end of an era with the grand finale of Ascension – Allura Cabaret. After captivating audiences with 400 incredible shows, this Faena Theater production, in collaboration with Quixotic, delivered its final mesmerizing performance.
World Red Eye
Fridays at Queen Miami Beach
Queen Miami Beach offered guests a flawless blend of sophistication and enjoyment on Friday night.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye
Thursdays at Lafayette
Lafayette is the perfect spot for a Thursday night dinner. With a beautiful ambiance and a wide selection of fine steaks, you can enjoy a great meal with a good vibe.
David Lopez and Walter Navarro
World Red Eye

Oysters & Friends at Miami Design District

The Oysters and Friends party featuring the Lazy Oyster, the Lost Explorer Mezcal, and Bruichladdich Whiskey. Each of the five attending chefs was given oysters to create their own recipes, demonstrating them throughout the event.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye

Casadonna Mixer

Casadonna hosted a happy hour mixer for guests to mingle and enjoy light bites with handcrafted cocktails.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was nothing but good vibes and sick music at Boho House, where guests had a night filled with hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, and mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
Tinashe
World Red Eye
Tinashe
World Red Eye

Tinashe at LIVONSUNDAY

Tinashe took the stage at the legendary LIV nightclub to close the weekend with a bang. Everybody loves LIV on Sunday, and she showed them exactly why.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Mayami had a full house on Saturday night as partygoers stormed the dance floor. Guests enjoyed bottle parades and good beats all night long.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

On Saturday, partygoers headed to Hyde Beach for its iconic day party. They ordered endless bottle parades and sipped Champagne by the pool.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was packed with partygoers closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion.
World Red Eye
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

Mynt Lounge was packed from wall to wall Friday night as the Miami hot spot was filled with partygoers ready to take on the weekend.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He's earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
