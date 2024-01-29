 Miami Nightlife Photos: Sofia Vergara, Karol G, and Jason Momoa | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Sofia Vergara, Karol G, Jason Momoa, and Others

Sofia Vergara, Karol G, and Jason Momoa were snapped around town this week.
January 29, 2024
Blaine Halvorson, chef Paul Keyser, Jason Momoa, and chef Michael White
Blaine Halvorson, chef Paul Keyser, Jason Momoa, and chef Michael White World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Pegasus World Cup x Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Off to the Races Fashion Show

1/ST hosted its annual Pegasus World Cup "Off to the Races" fashion show. The event, held in collaboration with Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Shapoh and Fascinate Designs, brought together Miami's fashion-forward crowd at Bal Harbour Shops.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

LPM Restaurant & Bar at Café La Trova

LPM Restaurant & Bar hosted a pop-up at Café La Trova to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
click to enlarge
Marco Baldassari and Braxton Berrios
World Red Eye

Eleventy Milano Bal Harbour Store Opening

Located at the Bal Harbour Shops, the newly designed Eleventy boutique represents the luxury label's first store in Miami. Designed by Italian architecture studio Parisotto + Formenton Architetti, the boutique features new spring/summer collections for menswear, womenswear, and childrenswear, as well as shoes, accessories, home, travel, and fragrance.
click to enlarge
Karol G and Sofia Vergara
World Red Eye

Netflix's Griselda Series Premiere After Party at Casadonna

Netflix hosted the U.S. premiere of the new limited series Griselda at the Fillmore, followed by a star-studded after-party at Casadonna.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ignite Broward – Art & Light Festival

The third-annual Ignite festival ran January 24-28 in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach with an array of immersive and interactive light and sound-based experiences created by top national and international artists and designers using the most innovative digital technologies.
click to enlarge
Blaine Halvorson, chef Paul Keyser, Jason Momoa, and chef Michael White
World Red Eye

Meili Vodka Founders Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson Host Happy Hour at Mirabella, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Meili Vodka cofounders Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson hosted a private industry happy hour at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's newest restaurant, Mirabella, featuring coastal Italian by Michelin-starred chef Michael White.
click to enlarge
Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love
World Red Eye

The 14th-Annual Hoops & High Fashion Miami Heat Charitable Fund Gala

Micky Arison and Madeleine Arison, along with Pat and Chris Riley, hosted the Hoops and High Fashion, an exclusive fundraising gala at the Kaseya Center, benefitting the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Splendor in the Garden, Presented by Neiman Marcus and Land Rover Coral Gables at Fairchild Garden

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Land Rover Coral Gables presented the 13th-annual Splendor in the Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
click to enlarge
Dwyane Wade and Udonis and Faith Haslem
World Red Eye

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem at E11even

Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade took to E11even Miami to celebrate Udonis' Miami Heat Jersey Retirement and Wade's birthday in style.
click to enlarge
Ronaldinho Gaucho and Aris Nano
World Red Eye

Ronaldinho at Kiki on the River Sundays

Ronaldinho made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Padel for Brain Cancer at Reserve Padel Miami Raises Funds for Brain Cancer Research

The Glioblastoma Research Organization (GBMRO) presented the inaugural Padel for Brain Cancer event in partnership with Reserve Padel, the leading luxury lifestyle padel brand, benefitting the nonprofit's mission to raise awareness and funds for new global, cutting-edge research to find a cure for glioblastoma.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Das Renn Treffen 2024 at Sunset Place

Celebrating ten years of South Florida's largest Porsche automobile event.
click to enlarge
Steve Young, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jessica Rosenblum, and Max Pierre
World Red Eye

Cuba Gooding Jr. at Mangrove Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami lit up as Cuba Gooding Jr. joined the birthday bash for Jessica Rosenblum at Mangrove, a night filled with laughter and celebration.
click to enlarge
Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU 2024

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU, where 400 students attend a seminar where Grutman speaks about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more, is renowned for its celebrity guest appearances. Last week was no exception, as Jason Momoa, Blaine Halvorson, and Ben Gorham stopped by.
click to enlarge
Mack Maine
World Red Eye

Mack Maine, Khaotic, and Lil Scrappy at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Lil Scrappy performed some of his hits and had the crowd buzzing till the a.m.
click to enlarge
Venezonix
World Red Eye

Venezonix at ZeyZey

ZeyZey was lit on Saturday night as partygoers danced all night to the sick beats by Venezonix in the fantastic outdoor courtyard and bar.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
Joel Corry
World Red Eye

Joel Corry at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon popped off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the sick beats provided by Joel Corry all afternoon long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho on Saturday was a night to remember. Partygoers enjoyed terrific vibes in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Dead Giveaways That Netflix's Griselda Wasn't Shot in Miami

Film & TV

Dead Giveaways That Netflix's Griselda Wasn't Shot in Miami

By Naomi Feinstein
What It's Like to Be a Jouster at the Florida Renaissance Festival

Arts & Culture News

What It's Like to Be a Jouster at the Florida Renaissance Festival

By Luis Gomez
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 4: RDR Live!

Film & TV

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 4: RDR Live!

By Trae DeLellis
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation