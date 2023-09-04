 Miami Nightlife Photos: Mark Wahlberg, Jhayco, Lunay | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Mark Wahlberg, Jhayco, Lunay, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were busy this week with Mark Wahlberg, Jhayco, Lunay, and others around town.
September 4, 2023
Lunay
Lunay World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Mark Wahlberg
World Red Eye

Mark Wahlberg Bartending Pop Up at Papi Steak

Mark Wahlberg jumped behind the bar at Papi Steak to serve Flecha Azul Tequila shots all night. Mark’s ultra-premium tequila was the star of the bar at Papi Steak. While whipping up and enjoying fine cocktails, Mark was joined by David Grutman for a steak dinner at the iconic Miami Beach locale.
Jhayco
World Red Eye

Cîroc Vodka Spritz x Jhayco Single Release Party in Miami

Cîroc Vodka Spritz brought the heat to Miami with Latin rockstar Jhayco to celebrate the release of his newest single and close out summer like only Cîroc can.
click to enlarge
Rachel Krieger, Gina Harwood, Tahiti Steve, Laureen Pannullo, John McLaskie, Rhonda Wayne-Smith, Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pat O’Meara, and Maria Paredes
World Red Eye

Pura Vida West Boca Ribbon Cutting

All-day café Pura Vida celebrated the opening of its first Boca Raton location on Wednesday, August 30. Founders Omer and Jennifer Horev hosted a special VIP preview and ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by members of the Boca Chamber of Commerce and Pura Vida, to introduce the wellness and lifestyle brand to the community.
click to enlarge
Brittany Berger, DJ Five Venoms, Nicole Montanaro, and Alan Kent
World Red Eye

Ideas to Wake Up To – Harmonizing Hip-Hop

The Ideas to Wake Up To talk series returned to Eeast Miami Hotel. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the 12th episode of the series was a panel discussion moderated by Brittany Berger, founder of Mindful Music Lab, with Alan Ket, Nicole Montanaro, and DJ Five Venoms on the profound influence of hip-hop culture in the community, exploring its dynamic role in the development of art and its far-reaching impact globally.
Aris Nano and Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather at Kiki on the River Sundays

Floyd Mayweather made a special appearance at Miami’s riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Red Bull Batalla Returns to Miami for Regional Qualifier

Red Bull Batalla Returns to Miami for the regional qualifier with Secret Walls live graffiti battle for the world’s largest Spanish language freestyle competition.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Tacombi Wynwood Opening

Popular Mexican taqueria Tacombi marked the opening of its third location in Miami in the heart of Wynwood, located at 275 NW 26th St., with a private friends and family celebration.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Local Wednesday at El Patio

Local Wednesday at El Patio is a blast. Partygoers filled the dance floor, grooving to the Latin beats all night.
click to enlarge
2 Chainz
World Red Eye

2 Chainz, Floyd Mayweather, Bryson Tiller, and Lunay at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend, with 2 Chainz performing live for all to see. Partygoers enjoyed the star-studded night out with Floyd Mayweather, Bryson Tiller, and Lunay.
click to enlarge
Lunay
World Red Eye

Lunay at Daer

Lunay had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub’s poolside on Sunday afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed popping bottles, the good vibes, and live performances.
Jess Mariela
World Red Eye

Regatta Grove Saturdays

Regatta Grove is the perfect spot for Saturday happy hour. Guests enjoyed the weekend with handcrafted cocktails and sunshine.
World Red Eye

Namaka at Joia Beach

Every month, find a transcendent experience at Namaka Joia Beach, an exclusive Saturday night party on Miami’s secluded private beach. Immerse yourself in the soothing ambiance of holistic wellness activities that rejuvenate your mind and body.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its day party. Partygoers ordered parades of bottles and sipped on handcrafted cocktails by the pool.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with friends until the a.m.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday, where the DJ threw it down on the decks. Partygoers enjoyed good drinks and high-energy beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It’s always a good time at Villa Azur’s dinner parties every Thursday night. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.
