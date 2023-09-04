Eyes on Miami: Mark Wahlberg, Jhayco, Lunay, and Others

Mark Wahlberg World Red Eye

Jhayco World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rachel Krieger, Gina Harwood, Tahiti Steve, Laureen Pannullo, John McLaskie, Rhonda Wayne-Smith, Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pat O’Meara, and Maria Paredes World Red Eye

click to enlarge Brittany Berger, DJ Five Venoms, Nicole Montanaro, and Alan Kent World Red Eye

Aris Nano and Floyd Mayweather World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge 2 Chainz World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lunay World Red Eye

Jess Mariela World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesMark Wahlberg jumped behind the bar at Papi Steak to serve Flecha Azul Tequila shots all night. Mark’s ultra-premium tequila was the star of the bar at Papi Steak. While whipping up and enjoying fine cocktails, Mark was joined by David Grutman for a steak dinner at the iconic Miami Beach locale.Cîroc Vodka Spritz brought the heat to Miami with Latin rockstar Jhayco to celebrate the release of his newest single and close out summer like only Cîroc can.All-day café Pura Vida celebrated the opening of its first Boca Raton location on Wednesday, August 30. Founders Omer and Jennifer Horev hosted a special VIP preview and ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by members of the Boca Chamber of Commerce and Pura Vida, to introduce the wellness and lifestyle brand to the community.The Ideas to Wake Up To talk series returned to Eeast Miami Hotel. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the 12th episode of the series was a panel discussion moderated by Brittany Berger, founder of Mindful Music Lab, with Alan Ket, Nicole Montanaro, and DJ Five Venoms on the profound influence of hip-hop culture in the community, exploring its dynamic role in the development of art and its far-reaching impact globally.Floyd Mayweather made a special appearance at Miami’s riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.Red Bull Batalla Returns to Miami for the regional qualifier with Secret Walls live graffiti battle for the world’s largest Spanish language freestyle competition.Popular Mexican taqueria Tacombi marked the opening of its third location in Miami in the heart of Wynwood, located at 275 NW 26th St., with a private friends and family celebration.Local Wednesday at El Patio is a blast. Partygoers filled the dance floor, grooving to the Latin beats all night.LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend, with 2 Chainz performing live for all to see. Partygoers enjoyed the star-studded night out with Floyd Mayweather, Bryson Tiller, and Lunay.Lunay had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub’s poolside on Sunday afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed popping bottles, the good vibes, and live performances.Regatta Grove is the perfect spot for Saturday happy hour. Guests enjoyed the weekend with handcrafted cocktails and sunshine.Every month, find a transcendent experience at Namaka Joia Beach, an exclusive Saturday night party on Miami’s secluded private beach. Immerse yourself in the soothing ambiance of holistic wellness activities that rejuvenate your mind and body.Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its day party. Partygoers ordered parades of bottles and sipped on handcrafted cocktails by the pool.It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with friends until the a.m.It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday, where the DJ threw it down on the decks. Partygoers enjoyed good drinks and high-energy beats.It’s always a good time at Villa Azur’s dinner parties every Thursday night. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion. Guests enjoyed a great meal and danced the night away with confetti showers and endless bottle parades.