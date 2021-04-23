Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Justin Quiles, Lil Pump, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

All the ladies were calling Lil Pump papi on Wednesday night as they turned up to his insane performance at Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden.

On Friday, April 16, David Grutman and Pharrell Williams celebrated the opening of the Goodtime Hotel on Miami Beach. The party was a joint celebration of the season opener of David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

LIVonSunday is back and better! Celebrities flooded LIV this week to celebrate its long-awaited re-opening, partying all night long into the early morning hours.

Nothing but good times and good vibes on Saturday afternoon when the Martinez Brothers took over Strawberry Moon for a poolside set that had everyone dancing until sundown.

On Saturday night Papi himself, David Einhorn, celebrated his birthday at none other than Papi Steak surrounded by friends and family including El Alfa, Dillion Danis, and others.

E11even did not disappoint for their first night back, bringing together CJ, El Alfa, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others for a legendary night presented by Headliner Latino.

The next-generation hybrid supercar, Artura, made its way to the Collection McLaren on Thursday, April 8, through Saturday, April 10.

Ocean Drive hosted a delightful cocktail hour at the Mondrian South Beach celebrating the spread of world-renowned singer-songwriter Justin Quiles in the April issue of the magazine.

Headliner brought the party to Rácket on Thursday night as Mario took over for a lit performance alongside DJ Fly Guy.

Confetti, bottle parades, and endless fun are just a few things to expect at Bâoli‘s Wednesday night dinner party, where guests can let loose in the outdoor courtyard and party all night long.

On Thursday night, Living Room at W South Beach welcomed guests to relax and mingle in the outdoor courtyard and enjoy some tunes by Ella Romand.

There’s nothing like spending a magical evening in Boho House‘s outdoor bohemian jungle, where guests can eat and drink while enjoying live music curated by Yvone.

On Saturday night party goers gathered under the neon lights at Mynt and danced the night away until the break of dawn.

On Friday night, guests headed to the Gramercy on Miracle Mile to enjoy an exciting evening filled with fine dining, amazing music, and live entertainment.

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their weekly soirée featuring live entertainment, delicious food, and non-stop partying.