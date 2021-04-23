 
Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Justin Quiles, Lil Pump, and Others

World Red Eye | April 23, 2021
Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Justin Quiles, Lil Pump, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Lil Pump at She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

All the ladies were calling Lil Pump papi on Wednesday night as they turned up to his insane performance at Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden.

Opening of the Goodtime Hotel Celebrating the Inter Miami CF Season Opener, hosted by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman

On Friday, April 16, David Grutman and Pharrell Williams celebrated the opening of the Goodtime Hotel on Miami Beach. The party was a joint celebration of the season opener of David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, Justin Dior Combs, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Dillon Danis, Anuel AA, El Alfa, Lil Baby, DaniLeigh, and Foodgod at LIVonSunday

LIVonSunday is back and better! Celebrities flooded LIV this week to celebrate its long-awaited re-opening, partying all night long into the early morning hours.
The Martinez Brothers at Strawberry Moon

Nothing but good times and good vibes on Saturday afternoon when the Martinez Brothers took over Strawberry Moon for a poolside set that had everyone dancing until sundown.

Papi’s Birthday at Papi Steak

On Saturday night Papi himself, David Einhorn, celebrated his birthday at none other than Papi Steak surrounded by friends and family including El Alfa, Dillion Danis, and others.

CJ, El Alfa, and Cuba Gooding Jr. at E11even presented by Headliner Latino

E11even did not disappoint for their first night back, bringing together CJ, El Alfa, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others for a legendary night presented by Headliner Latino.

The Collection McLaren presents the Next Generation Hybrid Supercar, Artura at the Collection McLaren


The next-generation hybrid supercar, Artura, made its way to the Collection McLaren on Thursday, April 8, through Saturday, April 10.

Ocean Drive Hosts Poolside Cocktails with Justin Quiles at Mondrian South Beach

Ocean Drive hosted a delightful cocktail hour at the Mondrian South Beach celebrating the spread of world-renowned singer-songwriter Justin Quiles in the April issue of the magazine.

Headliner presents Mario at Rácket


Headliner brought the party to Rácket on Thursday night as Mario took over for a lit performance alongside DJ Fly Guy.

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Confetti, bottle parades, and endless fun are just a few things to expect at Bâoli‘s Wednesday night dinner party, where guests can let loose in the outdoor courtyard and party all night long.

Living Room at W South Beach Thursdays

On Thursday night, Living Room at W South Beach welcomed guests to relax and mingle in the outdoor courtyard and enjoy some tunes by Ella Romand.

Boho Saturdays

There’s nothing like spending a magical evening in Boho House‘s outdoor bohemian jungle, where guests can eat and drink while enjoying live music curated by Yvone.

Mynt Saturdays

On Saturday night party goers gathered under the neon lights at Mynt and danced the night away until the break of dawn.

Fridays at the Gramercy

On Friday night, guests headed to the Gramercy on Miracle Mile to enjoy an exciting evening filled with fine dining, amazing music, and live entertainment.

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their weekly soirée featuring live entertainment, delicious food, and non-stop partying.

