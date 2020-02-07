 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, and Others

World Red Eye | February 7, 2020 | 11:40am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Thursday, January 30

Austin Sayfie Aagaard, Anders Sayfie Aagaard, Christine E. Lynn, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Tommy Lee Jones, Dawn Jones, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Rodney Barreto, & Matthew Whitman Lazenby
Austin Sayfie Aagaard, Anders Sayfie Aagaard, Christine E. Lynn, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Tommy Lee Jones, Dawn Jones, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Rodney Barreto, & Matthew Whitman Lazenby
World Red Eye

The Official Miami Super Bowl Host Committee VIP Party presented by Bal Harbour Shops
Bal Harbour Shops hosted the Official Miami Super Bowl Host Committee VIP Party as Miami celebrated its 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.

Friday, January 31

Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, & Haley Kalil
Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, & Haley Kalil
World Red Eye

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models & Wheels Up Host Friday Night at the Rao’s W South Beach Takeover Rao’s by the Beach Night Four
Ahead of the big game, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Danielle Herrington, Haley Kalil, cover star Camille Kostek, and Josephine Skriver host Friday night at Rao’s by the Beach.

Jermaine Dupri, Prince Fred, & Foodgod
Jermaine Dupri, Prince Fred, & Foodgod
World Red Eye

Bootsy on the Water Presented by Rowdy Drinks 
Post Malone took over Bootsy on the Water pop-up on Friday night for a pre-Super Bowl LIV party hosted by Kevin Hart, with additional performances by DJs Zack Bia and IRIE.

Chantel Jeffries & the Chainsmokers
Chantel Jeffries & the Chainsmokers
World Red Eye

TAO Group & David Grutman Big Game Weekend at STORY Presented by Element Electronics & Mohegan Sun Night Two
Chantel Jeffries DJ’ed the start of the party as Tao Group took over STORY to celebrate Super Bowl Weekend with DJ Khaled and the Chainsmokers.

Giuseppe Zanotti & Swae Lee
Giuseppe Zanotti & Swae Lee
World Red Eye

Saks Fifth Avenue, Giuseppe Zanotti, & Swae Lee Kick Off Game Day Weekend With Collaboration Drop  Giuseppe Saks Brickell hosted a cocktail party with Giuseppe Zanotti and hip-hop superstar Swae Lee to celebrate the launch of the duo’s new collaboration “Giuseppe for Swae Lee.”

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
World Red Eye

Big Game Weekend Featuring Paris Hilton at Wall
The one and only Paris Hilton was welcomed back to her favorite club, Wall, on Friday night. Ms. Hilton took control of the decks as WALLers went wild celebrating Super Bowl Weekend.

Emilio Estefan, Craig Robins, & Nasir Dean
Emilio Estefan, Craig Robins, & Nasir Dean
World Red Eye

Off the Field Player’s Wives Association 19th Annual Charity Fashion Show at Miami Design District This annual event was created to support local and national charities supported by the Off the Field Players’ Wives Association (OFTPWA), the official national football player’s wives association.

Kevin Hart & Tom Brady
Kevin Hart & Tom Brady
World Red Eye

Bruce Beal & Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s “This Is Miami” Party With Champagne by Armand De Brignac & Tequila by Don Julio 1942 
Though Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Dan Marino may be three of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich gave them a run for their money on Friday night in calling an audible.

Saturday, February 1

Michael Rubin, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, & Juan Perez
Michael Rubin, Shaquille O'Neal, Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, & Juan Perez
World Red Eye

Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel 
Fanatics owner Michael Rubin hosted his annual Super Bowl party in the tent on the beach at Loews Hotel. The fete included star-studded performances by Swizz Beatz, the Chainsmokers, Migos, and Post Malone.

Cardi B
Cardi B
World Red Eye

Big Game Week Featuring Cardi B at E11even
Cardi B made money moves at E11EVEN on Saturday night as she took center stage for an unforgettable performance.

Tyson Beckford, Dr. Oz, & N.O.R.E.
Tyson Beckford, Dr. Oz, & N.O.R.E.
World Red Eye

Rolling Stone LIVE Miami at SLS South Beach Presented by Can-Am
Rolling Stone magazine hosted the most highly anticipated and entertaining party of the year at SLS South Beach in Miami featuring performances by Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends, and Paris Hilton with DJ Vice, during the biggest weekend in sports.

Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski
Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski
World Red Eye

Gronk Gets Savage With Sailor Jerry Savage Apple at Gronk Beach
Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated cover model Camille Kostek served up Sailor Jerry Savage Apple with brand ambassador Anthony Bohlinger at Gronk Beach on February 1.

DaBaby & Jabbawockeez
DaBaby & Jabbawockeez
World Red Eye

Sports Illustrated the Party Brought to You by the Undisputed Group & ABG Entertainment With DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, & Marshmello at Fontainebleau Miami Beach 
Sports Illustrated the Party brought to you by the Undisputed Group and ABG Entertainment with DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, and Marshmello at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, February 1.

Sunday, February 2

Kendall Jenner & David Grutman
Kendall Jenner & David Grutman
World Red Eye

David Grutman’s “Game Over” Dinner Party Presented by Belvedere at Papi Steak
David Grutman’s “Game Over” Dinner Party Presented by Belvedere at Papi Steak was one to remember.

Patrick Mahomes & Mecole Hardman
Patrick Mahomes & Mecole Hardman
World Red Eye

Hennessy Presents Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Championship Party at LIV 
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday for the team’s first championship in 50 years.

