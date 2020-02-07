Eyes on Miami: Kevin Hart, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Thursday, January 30

Austin Sayfie Aagaard, Anders Sayfie Aagaard, Christine E. Lynn, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Tommy Lee Jones, Dawn Jones, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Rodney Barreto, & Matthew Whitman Lazenby World Red Eye

The Official Miami Super Bowl Host Committee VIP Party presented by Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops hosted the Official Miami Super Bowl Host Committee VIP Party as Miami celebrated its 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.

Friday, January 31

Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, & Haley Kalil World Red Eye

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models & Wheels Up Host Friday Night at the Rao’s W South Beach Takeover Rao’s by the Beach Night Four

Ahead of the big game, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Danielle Herrington, Haley Kalil, cover star Camille Kostek, and Josephine Skriver host Friday night at Rao’s by the Beach.

Jermaine Dupri, Prince Fred, & Foodgod World Red Eye

Bootsy on the Water Presented by Rowdy Drinks

Post Malone took over Bootsy on the Water pop-up on Friday night for a pre-Super Bowl LIV party hosted by Kevin Hart, with additional performances by DJs Zack Bia and IRIE.

Chantel Jeffries & the Chainsmokers World Red Eye

TAO Group & David Grutman Big Game Weekend at STORY Presented by Element Electronics & Mohegan Sun Night Two

Chantel Jeffries DJ’ed the start of the party as Tao Group took over STORY to celebrate Super Bowl Weekend with DJ Khaled and the Chainsmokers.

Giuseppe Zanotti & Swae Lee World Red Eye

Saks Fifth Avenue, Giuseppe Zanotti, & Swae Lee Kick Off Game Day Weekend With Collaboration Drop Giuseppe Saks Brickell hosted a cocktail party with Giuseppe Zanotti and hip-hop superstar Swae Lee to celebrate the launch of the duo’s new collaboration “Giuseppe for Swae Lee.”

Paris Hilton World Red Eye

Big Game Weekend Featuring Paris Hilton at Wall

The one and only Paris Hilton was welcomed back to her favorite club, Wall, on Friday night. Ms. Hilton took control of the decks as WALLers went wild celebrating Super Bowl Weekend.

Emilio Estefan, Craig Robins, & Nasir Dean World Red Eye

Off the Field Player’s Wives Association 19th Annual Charity Fashion Show at Miami Design District This annual event was created to support local and national charities supported by the Off the Field Players’ Wives Association (OFTPWA), the official national football player’s wives association.

Kevin Hart & Tom Brady World Red Eye

Bruce Beal & Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s “This Is Miami” Party With Champagne by Armand De Brignac & Tequila by Don Julio 1942

Though Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Dan Marino may be three of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich gave them a run for their money on Friday night in calling an audible.

Saturday, February 1

Michael Rubin, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, & Juan Perez World Red Eye

Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin hosted his annual Super Bowl party in the tent on the beach at Loews Hotel. The fete included star-studded performances by Swizz Beatz, the Chainsmokers, Migos, and Post Malone.

Cardi B World Red Eye

Big Game Week Featuring Cardi B at E11even

Cardi B made money moves at E11EVEN on Saturday night as she took center stage for an unforgettable performance.

Tyson Beckford, Dr. Oz, & N.O.R.E. World Red Eye

Rolling Stone LIVE Miami at SLS South Beach Presented by Can-Am

Rolling Stone magazine hosted the most highly anticipated and entertaining party of the year at SLS South Beach in Miami featuring performances by Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends, and Paris Hilton with DJ Vice, during the biggest weekend in sports.

Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski World Red Eye

Gronk Gets Savage With Sailor Jerry Savage Apple at Gronk Beach

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated cover model Camille Kostek served up Sailor Jerry Savage Apple with brand ambassador Anthony Bohlinger at Gronk Beach on February 1.

DaBaby & Jabbawockeez World Red Eye

Sports Illustrated the Party Brought to You by the Undisputed Group & ABG Entertainment With DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, & Marshmello at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Sports Illustrated the Party brought to you by the Undisputed Group and ABG Entertainment with DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, and Marshmello at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, February 1.

Sunday, February 2

Kendall Jenner & David Grutman World Red Eye

David Grutman’s “Game Over” Dinner Party Presented by Belvedere at Papi Steak

David Grutman’s “Game Over” Dinner Party Presented by Belvedere at Papi Steak was one to remember.

Patrick Mahomes & Mecole Hardman World Red Eye

Hennessy Presents Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Championship Party at LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday for the team’s first championship in 50 years.