Eyes on Miami: Jason Derulo, Steve Nash, Rick Ross, and Others

May 30, 2022 9:00AM

Rick Ross
Rick Ross World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

A Night with Ochie x Vogue

A presentation of Ochie's Resort2023 collection was hosted by the editor-in-chief of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, Karla Martinez de Salas, and Ochie founder Hana Lloyd in collaboration with Baccarat Bar at the Miami Design District.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Frost Science Museum Fifth-Anniversary VIP Event

On Tuesday, May 24, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science welcomed over 200 cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and science supporters to celebrate the museum's fifth anniversary.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Oasis Wynwood First Anniversary

On Sunday, May 22, Oasis Wynwood celebrated 365 days in the 305 with a block-party-style first-anniversary event filled with all things Miami. From 3 p.m. until close, guests of all ages enjoyed drinks and bites from the venue's eclectic food vendors, live music from local entertainers, pop-up retailers, and various interactive activations.
Manning and Fee Sumner - WORLD RED EYE
Manning and Fee Sumner
World Red Eye

Legacy Celebrates Milestone Grand Opening of its New Wynwood HQ

Legacy, the lifestyle brand by fitness entrepreneur Manning Sumner, celebrated the grand opening of its new Wynwood headquarters on Saturday, May 21, and debuted its No Days Off Water still and sparkling canned waters.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Artisan Farmer's Market at MiamiCentral

In celebration of Brightline's third anniversary, downtown Miami's Brightline station, MiamiCentral, hosted its first-ever Artisan Farmer's Market on Friday, May 20.
click to enlarge Steven Kalcich, Sunny Ilyas, and Colin Renz - WORLD RED EYE
Steven Kalcich, Sunny Ilyas, and Colin Renz
World Red Eye

Grand Opening Week of Vale Food Co Brickell

Vale Food Co opens to the public with a special ribbon cutting for its grand opening of the Miami location. The Florida-grown restaurant brand is helmed by CEO and founder Sunny Ilyas and is committed to bringing healthy, quality food, sustainability, and community.
click to enlarge Alan Ket and Allison Freidin - WORLD RED EYE
Alan Ket and Allison Freidin
World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti's Grand Opening of "Ghost: Bits & Pieces"

Museum of Graffiti presented a sold-out art exhibition entitled "Bits & Pieces" by anonymous and notorious graffiti artist Ghost. The show contains a new collection of paintings reminiscent of the 1980s psychedelic experiences that birthed his wild and improvised style.
click to enlarge Rick Ross - WORLD RED EYE
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosts an Evening with Rick Ross

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and vice president and general manager Steven Kravit hosted an evening with rapper and style icon Rick Ross.
Kodak Black and Jason Derulo - WORLD RED EYE
Kodak Black and Jason Derulo
World Red Eye

Jason Derulo, Kodak Black, Jnr Choi, and Busta Rhymes at LIV

Jason Derulo and Kodak Black took over the stage at LIV, where they put on a performance that had the crowd going wild! Bottles were poppin', and partygoers were dancing as Jnr Choi and Busta Rhymes were seen in VIP hanging with their crew.
click to enlarge Tory Lanez - WORLD RED EYE
Tory Lanez
World Red Eye

Tory Lanez, O.T. Genasis, and Jnr Choi at Story Saturdays

Tory Lanez was welcomed back to Story, where he took over and gave a live performance. O.T. Genasis and Jnr Choi were seen supporting the iconic rapper in VIP, as partygoers danced the night away under the neon lights until the early morning.
Rebecca Velatore and Jessie Wheeler - WORLD RED EYE
Rebecca Velatore and Jessie Wheeler
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hotspot. Where they enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades, as they danced like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

For an epic fun-filled night, partygoers made their way to the Tulum-inspired paradise, Mayami, where the bottle parades and great vibes were endless as guests danced the night away.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Sundays

It was truly a Sunday Funday at Bottled Blonde, Wynwood's newest hotspot. Where partygoers were eating pizza, sipping on draft beer, and celebrating like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge Karleena Rose, Kourtney Anne, and Danielle Zoe - WORLD RED EYE
Karleena Rose, Kourtney Anne, and Danielle Zoe
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

The boyfriends were out of town as the girls headed to Bâoli for their iconic Wednesday night diner parties. They enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they had a midweek celebration.
Mariah Castel - WORLD RED EYE
Mariah Castel
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There was nothing but endless bottle parades and impeccable live entertainment at Marion's famous Thursday night soirée. Guests began the weekend early with a bang at Brickell's hottest dinner party.
click to enlarge DJ Sef Kombo - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Sef Kombo
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

It was a fun-filled night at BOHO House, as guests had an iconic Saturday night. Bottles were popping, and partygoers were dancing the night away to the sick beats provided by DJ Sef Kombo.
click to enlarge Steve Nash and Jamezz - WORLD RED EYE
Steve Nash and Jamezz
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was poppin' off on Saturday, where Steve Nash made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out in VIP. Partygoers were dancing under the sun as they ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on mimosas all afternoon long.
