Eyes on Miami: Jason Derulo, Steve Nash, Rick Ross, and Others

New TimesA presentation of Ochie's Resort2023 collection was hosted by the editor-in-chief ofMexico and Latin America, Karla Martinez de Salas, and Ochie founder Hana Lloyd in collaboration with Baccarat Bar at the Miami Design District.On Tuesday, May 24, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science welcomed over 200 cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and science supporters to celebrate the museum's fifth anniversary.On Sunday, May 22, Oasis Wynwood celebrated 365 days in the 305 with a block-party-style first-anniversary event filled with all things Miami. From 3 p.m. until close, guests of all ages enjoyed drinks and bites from the venue's eclectic food vendors, live music from local entertainers, pop-up retailers, and various interactive activations.Legacy, the lifestyle brand by fitness entrepreneur Manning Sumner, celebrated the grand opening of its new Wynwood headquarters on Saturday, May 21, and debuted its No Days Off Water still and sparkling canned waters.In celebration of Brightline's third anniversary, downtown Miami's Brightline station, MiamiCentral, hosted its first-ever Artisan Farmer's Market on Friday, May 20.Vale Food Co opens to the public with a special ribbon cutting for its grand opening of the Miami location. The Florida-grown restaurant brand is helmed by CEO and founder Sunny Ilyas and is committed to bringing healthy, quality food, sustainability, and community.Museum of Graffiti presented a sold-out art exhibition entitled "Bits & Pieces" by anonymous and notorious graffiti artist Ghost. The show contains a new collection of paintings reminiscent of the 1980s psychedelic experiences that birthed his wild and improvised style.Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and vice president and general manager Steven Kravit hosted an evening with rapper and style icon Rick Ross.Jason Derulo and Kodak Black took over the stage at LIV, where they put on a performance that had the crowd going wild! Bottles were poppin', and partygoers were dancing as Jnr Choi and Busta Rhymes were seen in VIP hanging with their crew.Tory Lanez was welcomed back to Story, where he took over and gave a live performance. O.T. Genasis and Jnr Choi were seen supporting the iconic rapper in VIP, as partygoers danced the night away under the neon lights until the early morning.Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hotspot. Where they enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades, as they danced like the weekend never had to end.For an epic fun-filled night, partygoers made their way to the Tulum-inspired paradise, Mayami, where the bottle parades and great vibes were endless as guests danced the night away.It was truly a Sunday Funday at Bottled Blonde, Wynwood's newest hotspot. Where partygoers were eating pizza, sipping on draft beer, and celebrating like the weekend never had to end.The boyfriends were out of town as the girls headed to Bâoli for their iconic Wednesday night diner parties. They enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they had a midweek celebration.There was nothing but endless bottle parades and impeccable live entertainment at Marion's famous Thursday night soirée. Guests began the weekend early with a bang at Brickell's hottest dinner party.It was a fun-filled night at BOHO House, as guests had an iconic Saturday night. Bottles were popping, and partygoers were dancing the night away to the sick beats provided by DJ Sef Kombo.Strawberry Moon was poppin' off on Saturday, where Steve Nash made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out in VIP. Partygoers were dancing under the sun as they ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on mimosas all afternoon long.