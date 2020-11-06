Eyes on Miami: Halloween, Skyview, Selina Miami, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

In this edition of Partners in Progress, Up2Us Sports, a nationwide leader in engaging, training, and supporting sports coaches to serve as mentors and role models to youth living in some of America’s most underserved communities, was approached by a local student-run charity — Kickz4KidzMiami, seeking to find a community to share their acquisition of more than 300 pairs of tennis shoes with. The Optimist Club of Overtown positions youth to be leaders through its hallmark programming in education, mentorship, and sports. The Optimist Club services youth between the ages of 5-18, and beyond. The uniqueness of the day included a partnership between the three organizations, gifting more than 300 pairs of tennis shoes to the students. Additionally, the senior class prepared 140 meals for homeless citizens within the community.

The Adrienne Arsht Center hosted a drive-through celebration for their volunteers recently on the valet ramp of the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Arsht Center staff members created thank you signs and handed out gifts to the volunteers to thank them for all that they do.

Leaders from Miami’s business community and elected officials gathered at Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation (AAC)’s Bayside Marketplace to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel (Skyviews Miami). The event, in adherence with COVID-19 safety protocols, marks the culmination of a three-year, one-of-kind project driven by a collaboration of private and public stakeholders, which is expected to support continued commercial activity and tourism within Miami’s vibrant downtown for generations to come.

Wednesday night at Bâoli was hotter than ever as the boyfriends stayed home while the girls dined and danced the night away.

Miami’s hottest dinner party returned to Marion on Thursday night where guests enjoyed live performers, delicious food, and great music all night long.

Homecookin’ Hospitality Group, the team behind two South Beach speakeasies, Foxhole and Drunken Dragon, and Rácket, an upscale bar and lounge located in Wynwood, celebrated the unveiling of their newest venue – a trending, yet one-of-a-kind, concept located in Little Havana – Casa Tiki. The tiki bar and lounge is a modern take on Polynesian culture, catering to an escapist longing for travel. Located in the heart of Calle Ocho, the hideaway haven allows guests to create their own tropical escape from reality. In addition to the opening, the hospitality mavens celebrated HHG partner Navin Chatani’s birthday in conjunction with the special night making it an occasion that everyone will remember.

Dark angels took flight at The Living Room’s annual Halloween soiree at Faena Miami Beach. Guests enjoyed sumptuous libations, light bites, and live music by The Usual Suspects ft. Keba and DJ Funky Therapy.

On Saturday, October 31, Chotto Matte was transformed into a traditional shrine to those who have passed and served a special prix-fixe menu and two-for-one La Adelita Tequila cocktails. South American-themed performers and a live DJ kept the party going all night. Highlights from the menu included Soul of The Dead Tempura, Chuleta De Cordero Ahumada, Tentaculos De Pulpo, and a Day of the Dead Dessert.

Things got spooky on Saturday night when guests headed to Villa Azur to celebrate Halloween decked out in costumes and ready to dance the night away.

Selina Miami Gold Dust and Peach Room Miami partnered together this Halloween Weekend to throw a Disco Inferno Grand Opening event. Leaning into the hotel 1970s art deco style, the event featured DJ sets from Minnie’s Disco, Sparkle City Disco, Jessica Who, Slap n Tickle, and Scotch Donovan, and included incredible performances by Delishez and Aura Entertainment. With interactive room tours through the sexiest layers of hell, private guest room bottle service, and sips sponsored by Monaco Vodka & Cocktails and Coconut Cartel it was a boogie wonderland!

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

On Saturday, October 31, over 2,000 costumed guests celebrated Halloween safely at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami during its fourth-annual Spooky Science Monster Mash. The day was filled with bone-chilling science experiments and creepy, cool encounters, including a special “Mad Science Lab” in the Knight Learning Center that invited guests to explore webs, potions, and things that glow. Guests also had the opportunity to go on a scavenger hunt to find hidden pumpkins throughout the museum, trick-or-treat, and experience the museum’s newest special exhibition, Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits. Event support was provided by UHealth Jackson Children’s Care, Thermal Concepts, American Chemical Society, and Kiddos Magazine.