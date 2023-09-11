Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Anitta, Deadmau5, and Others

click to enlarge Gloria Estefan and Christina Kolbjornsen World Red Eye

New TimesFor the first time, leaders from nearly 200 women's shelters nationwide are convening in Miami to exchange information, share best practices for shelter development and operations, and identify scalable solutions during a four-day conference.Eva Longoria brought Casa Del Sol to Gekkō Miami for an evening of good food and great company alongside David and Isabela Grutman.Dalex delivered an unforgettable performance at Daer last weekend. Partygoers were thrilled to see the star in action while popping bottles by the pool deck.LIVONSUNDAY was a full house with rapper Quavo performing. Special guests Future, Jermaine Dupri, Anitta, Lele Pons, Flo Rida, and Blueface made a special appearance to enjoy the epic South Beach nightclub.Deadmau5 lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers' moving up and down, side to side' to his electric songs. This legend had the party going till the early morning.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.The dynamic duo Two Friends took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday, where they played an insane set to kick off the long weekend. Partygoers were hyped and sippin' on hand-crafted cocktails all day long!Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for their iconic day party. Partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.Guests headed to the trendy and upscale Lounge at SLS Brickell on Saturday night, where they enjoyed delicious drinks and music by DJ Diego Ciaramella.Quavo, Swae Lee, Rob Banks, Tim Hardaway, Danny Towers, OT Genasis, and Chaney Jones came out for a good time at Gala Miami. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.The Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, and internationally revered DJ David Morales will be taking over the extravagant new rooftop restaurant Giselle Miami.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers started Labor Day weekend off right, dancing and drinking cocktails all night.Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed! Partygoers dined and danced the night away as they listened to great music and enjoyed the vibes.Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée! Guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the beats all evening.II Points and Club Space joins Andrew Downtown in taking over Lot 11 Skatepark. Special guests Fjaak, Boys Noize, Horsegiirl, Elias Garcia B2B Radar, and SDRV took over the decks and had revelers hyped.Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and to inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.