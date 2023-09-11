 Check Out Miami Nightlife Photos of Eva Longoria, Anitta, Deadmau5, and More | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Anitta, Deadmau5, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were all over town, snapping the festive highlights of the past week.
September 11, 2023
Dalex
Dalex World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Gloria Estefan and Christina Kolbjornsen
World Red Eye

The National Women's Shelter Network Conference Press Conference

For the first time, leaders from nearly 200 women's shelters nationwide are convening in Miami to exchange information, share best practices for shelter development and operations, and identify scalable solutions during a four-day conference.
Eva Longoria
World Red Eye

Eva Longoria Brings Casa Del Sol to Gekkō

Eva Longoria brought Casa Del Sol to Gekkō Miami for an evening of good food and great company alongside David and Isabela Grutman.
click to enlarge
Dalex
World Red Eye

Dalex at Daer

Dalex delivered an unforgettable performance at Daer last weekend. Partygoers were thrilled to see the star in action while popping bottles by the pool deck.
Lele Pons and Anitta
World Red Eye

Quavo, Future, Jermaine Dupri, Anitta, Lele Pons, Flo Rida, and Blueface at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was a full house with rapper Quavo performing. Special guests Future, Jermaine Dupri, Anitta, Lele Pons, Flo Rida, and Blueface made a special appearance to enjoy the epic South Beach nightclub.
click to enlarge
Deadmau5
World Red Eye

Deadmau5 at E11even

Deadmau5 lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers' moving up and down, side to side' to his electric songs. This legend had the party going till the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge
Two Friends
World Red Eye

Two Friends at Strawberry Moon

The dynamic duo Two Friends took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday, where they played an insane set to kick off the long weekend. Partygoers were hyped and sippin' on hand-crafted cocktails all day long!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for their iconic day party. Partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
click to enlarge
Luzia Cavallini
World Red Eye

Saturdays at the Lounge SLS Brickell

Guests headed to the trendy and upscale Lounge at SLS Brickell on Saturday night, where they enjoyed delicious drinks and music by DJ Diego Ciaramella.
click to enlarge
Quavo and Swae Lee
World Red Eye

Swae Lee, Quavo, Rob Banks, Tim Hardaway, Danny Towers, OT Genasis, and Chaney Jones at Gala Miami

Quavo, Swae Lee, Rob Banks, Tim Hardaway, Danny Towers, OT Genasis, and Chaney Jones came out for a good time at Gala Miami. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.
Madison Poveromp and Lauren Ward
World Red Eye

Dinner and a DJ at Giselle Miami

The Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, and internationally revered DJ David Morales will be taking over the extravagant new rooftop restaurant Giselle Miami.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers started Labor Day weekend off right, dancing and drinking cocktails all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed! Partygoers dined and danced the night away as they listened to great music and enjoyed the vibes.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée! Guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the beats all evening.
click to enlarge
Boys Noize
World Red Eye

III Points and Club Space Present Andrew Music Club at Lot 11

II Points and Club Space joins Andrew Downtown in taking over Lot 11 Skatepark. Special guests Fjaak, Boys Noize, Horsegiirl, Elias Garcia B2B Radar, and SDRV took over the decks and had revelers hyped.
click to enlarge
Howard Weinberg, Romero Britto, and Lucas Vidal
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the New Britto Retail Experience at Aventura Mall

Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and to inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Havana Haunted Mansion Mixes Spooks and Cocktails at Curtiss Mansion

Things To Do

Havana Haunted Mansion Mixes Spooks and Cocktails at Curtiss Mansion

By Luis Gomez
Carmen Christopher Brings His Low-Key Comedy to Miami

Comedy

Carmen Christopher Brings His Low-Key Comedy to Miami

By David Rolland
Meet the Snake Lady: Python Hunter Takes Tourists Into the Florida Wilds to Wrangle Invasive Species

Environment

Meet the Snake Lady: Python Hunter Takes Tourists Into the Florida Wilds to Wrangle Invasive Species

By Jess Swanson
Miami Artists Are Making Waves Thanks to Locust Projects Grant

Visual Art

Miami Artists Are Making Waves Thanks to Locust Projects Grant

By Artburst Miami
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation