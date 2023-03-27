Eyes on Miami: Drake, Idris Elba, City Girls, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Tale of Us World Red Eye

click to enlarge Jessica Ledon, Morten, and David Guetta World Red Eye

click to enlarge Seth Troxler World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Drake World Red Eye

click to enlarge Waka Flocka Flame World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Tico Armand and Lexi Armbister World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge City Girls World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Khaled World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Meek Mill World Red Eye

click to enlarge Diplo and Idris Elba World Red Eye

New TimesBâoli Miami, the restaurant and nightlife venue on Collins Avenue in South Beach, reopened on Wednesday, March 22. Under the direction of Riviera Dining Group, Bâoli Miami will launch a new menu exploring Indonesian, Thai, Indian, Balinese, and Nepalese flavors along with colorful ingredients and cooking techniques. The updated aesthetic will transport guests with lush tropical foliage, a curated mural from artist Mateo Humano, two back-lit walls ideal for perfect photo moments, gold finishings, and exotic wood.The Afterlife journey has arrived for MMW 2023. Hosted at Factory Town, CamelPhat and Tale of Us captivated guests with stunningly adventurous DJ sets and wowed everyone with their transcending artistic performances and mind-altering visuals.It’s back! M2 opened on Wednesday, March 22, occupying the legendary nightclub space at 1235 Washington Ave. The 35,000-square-foot venue has entertainment in its DNA, and with its reopening, expect a whole bag of new tricks in the way of production, lighting, and sound.Seth Troxler hit the decks and got Miami moving and grooving on Wednesday night at Floyd for Miami Music Week.Colel Chabad honored Jason Arison, chairman of the Ted Arison Foundation, for its innovation in infant nutrition in Israel. Alex Blavatnik from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the Blavatnik Food Bank of Israel hosted the event.Kiki on the River is always the move on Sunday nights! Drake was spotted cheering to the end of the weekend with good company, fun beats & good vibes!Waka Flocka Flame headed to Bottled Blonde, where he took over the stage and put on an insane performance. The crowd went wild as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away.To celebrate an incredible 97 years, the Boca Raton, South Florida’s storied resort and private club, lit the sky with its anniversary gala Under the Stars. Guests were charmed by the musical offerings and dined under a canopy of fireworks in honor of the occasion.The Estates at Acqualina Circus Maximus will feature three stories of seriously audacious playgrounds. The world’s finest residences are bringing 45,000 square feet of recreational bliss for residents to Sunny Isles.The Creole Food Festival is a food festival like no other, featuring Creole cuisines and beverages, bringing the best from the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America to Miami.Mayami gave partygoers another sizzling evening to remember on a Friday night. Attendees were treated to an epic night of exotic live performances, bottle parades, and fantastic music.Authentic Greek restaurant Calista Greek Seafood Taverna celebrated its new location on the revitalized Española Way with a grand opening event.City Girls took over LIV on Sunday, setting the vibes high and hyping the crowd. Future and Flo Rida made an appearance, while Kash Doll was seen in VIP, celebrating her birthday by popping bottles and dancing the night away under the cascading confetti.Partygoers flocked to Story on Saturday to see DJ Khaled put on an extravaganza of a show. Pleasure P was spotted in VIP cheering to the weekend while the crowd was going wild and dancing the night away.It was endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion’s Thursday Soirée. Guests spent the evening mixing and mingling, wining and dining before dancing the night away.Starting the week off with a bang, Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan was in full swing. Guests, including artist Meek Mill, enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.Miami Music Week partygoers were taken to a whole new level on Thursday as Diplo and Idris Elba took over the stage at E11even. Idris dominated the decks with his unwavering remixes, edits, and cuts into tracks, with expert timing, while Diplo whipped the crowd up into euphoria with his uplifting funky house, deep, dirty electro, and feel-good club tracks.