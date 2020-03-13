Eyes on Miami: David Beckham, DJ Khaled, Pharrell Williams, Karolína Kurková, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Friday, March 6



MDC’s 37th Annual Miami Film Festival Opening Night at Olympia Theater

The stars of MDC’s 37th Annual Miami Film Festival walked the Olympia Theater red carpet for the premiere of The Burnt Orange Heresy. The film is the fifth screen adaptation of the works of late Miami noir novelist Charles Willeford.

Dude With Sign, Gunna, Von Miller, & Adrien Broner at LIV

Spring break season is in full effect at LIV. Gunna made sure everyone had a time when the rapper took center stage.

Saturday, March 7



Soho Supper Club at 1212 Lincoln Road

1212 Lincoln Road debuts as multi-use event space with a Gala for Soho Supper Club hosted by Nili Galbut.

O.T. Genasis & Dude With Sign at Rockwell Saturdays

O.T. Genasis was in love with the “CoCo” on Saturday night as the rapper showed Rockwell how to party. Instagram sensation, Dude With Sign, was also spotted partying with close friends on Saturday night.

DJ Khaled at Story Saturdays

Have no fear, DJ Khaled is here! Khaled strolled up to Story in total coronavirus protection as the rapper had anotha epic performance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Metamorphosis Gala at Ice Palace Studios

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held its Metamorphosis Gala on Saturday, March 7th at Ice Palace Studios. Over 600 of Miami’s finest supported an inspiring evening filled with impactful presentations, a live auction, dinner, and live music. The evening raised over $1 million to ignite the power and promise of Miami’s youth.

Pérez Art Museum Miami Sixth Annual Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted the sixth annual Art of the Party presented by Valentino, welcoming Miami’s community of artists, philanthropists, civic leaders, and arts supporters for PAMM’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Sunday, March 8



Bar Bevy Presents: Avant Gallery Florian Eymann, A Night At The Museum

Bar Bevy above Swan hosted Night at the Museum — an intimate evening with artist Florian Eymann. The French master painter was toasted by Miami collectors and fans amongst an atmosphere of his oil paintings.

ThreeOmFive Hosts International Women’s Day: Donation-Based Vinyl Vinyasa for Lotus House Women’s Shelter & Local Women-Owned-Business Pop-Up

ThreeOmFive – a boutique yoga studio tucked away inside the Wynwood Padel Club – hosted a 100% donation-based class to raise funds for Lotus House Women’s Shelter in honor of International Women’s Day.

Knight Heroes at MDC’s 37th Annual Miami Film Festival at Olympia Theater

Day Three of Miami Film Festival 2020 featured the return of Knight Heroes. This year’s invited speakers were the award-winning directors Stella Meghie, Joe Talbot, and former Miami resident Lulu Wang.

David Beckham & Pharrell Williams World Red Eye

Tuesday, March 10

David Beckham Hosts the Haig Club House Party to Celebrate the Launch of HAIG CLUB Scotch Whisky at Swan

Last night, HAIG CLUB’s global business partner David Beckham hosted Miami’s hottest party, the Haig Club House Party, in its iconic Design District to officially welcome HAIG CLUB Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky to the city.

Karolína Kurková World Red Eye

The 12th Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomed more than 300 guests wearing the latest spring fashions and the finest millinery for the 12th Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon.