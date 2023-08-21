 Miami Nightlife Photos: Brent Faiyaz, Snoop Dogg, and Victoria and David Beckham | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Brent Faiyaz, Snoop Dogg, Victoria and David Beckham, and Others

Snapped around town this week were Brent Faiyaz, Snoop Dogg, and Victoria and David Beckham.
August 21, 2023
Brent Faiyaz
Brent Faiyaz World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Dave and Isabela Grutman and Victoria and David Beckham
World Red Eye

Styles Saves – Back to School Day 1

Day 1 of the Style Saves Back to School event at Mana Wynwood was a hit! With stars like David and Victoria Beckham supporting alongside the incredible sponsors and volunteers, the first day of the weekend-long event to help kids and families prepare for the school year was a success.
click to enlarge
Jake Paul and Marc Roberts
World Red Eye

Jake Paul Dining at Giselle Miami

Jake Paul dined at the rooftop restaurant Giselle Miami to catch up with some friends, enjoy the vibes, and eat dinner.
click to enlarge
Brent Faiyaz
World Red Eye

Brent Faiyaz, Trey Songz, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Brent Fiyaz performed some of his top hits and had the crowd buzzing till the a.m.
click to enlarge
Isaiah Hawkins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kendrick Nunn, Ron Shade, Monte Morris, and Alex Saratsis
World Red Eye

Maker’s Mark and Octagon Present: Made to Be Dinner at Klaw Miami

An intimate celebration of visionaries, creators, and athletes, Inspiring future generations to make their mark on the world. A night on the rooftop sippin’ Maker’s Mark and eating delicious Mediterranean food at Klaw Miami.
click to enlarge
Cash Cash
World Red Eye

Cash Cash at Strawberry Moon

Cash Cash threw it down at Strawberry Moon this Saturday for a poolside jam session. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
Snoop Dogg
World Red Eye

Snoop Dogg at E11even

Snoop Dogg took over the stage at E11even on Saturday night and gave an epic performance. Partygoers threw money in the air as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 01 Launch Event

On Wednesday, August 9, Brugal, an ultra-premium Dominican-based rum brand, unveiled the newest innovation in rum making with the launch of its new limited-edition sipping rum Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 01 Cacao.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner followed by endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend should never end.
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Gala Miami

Gala Miami was in full swing on Saturday night as the room was filled with guests ready to dance the night away. The vibes were high, with bottle parades and sick beats until sunrise.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Alter Latina Saturdays at El Patio

Alter Latina Saturdays at El Patio is a blast. Partygoers filled the dance floor, grooving to the Latin beats all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers danced and dined the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to start the weekend.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur’s famous dinner party to get an early start to the weekend. Partygoers danced the night away to epic beats while enjoying delicious Mediterranean cuisine.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

It was an iconic Thursday night at Marion. Guests enjoyed delicious food, proceeded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swarm India vs. West Indies T20 Cricket Match

For the second year in a row, Swarm took over the concessions at the Broward County Stadium for the Cricket games. This is the only dedicated cricket stadium that meets the criteria for an international match in the U.S. and can hold over 12,000 fans.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Key Club

It was full seating at the Key Club as guests enjoyed a lovely evening indulging in delectable cuisine and mingling among their parties.
