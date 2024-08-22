Amigos Meet Brings Friendship Speed Dating to Miami

When Miami native Stephanie Pineda helped her friend move to Pittsburgh, the two attended a speed-friending event to help him settle in the new city. Modeled after the practice of speed dating, speed friending is a way for people to get intimate, but not physical, with new folks. While she had a blast at the event, her friend made lasting connections. So, when Pineda lost her job last month, she launched Amigos Meet in Miami, an opportunity for people ages 21 to 35 to turn strangers into pals.
"I'm a people person — that's just my nature," she shares. But Pineda also knows what it's like to feel socially anxious and shy. She's not alone. There's a loneliness epidemic in the country that's making people and society sick. Even prior to the pandemic, about one in two adults in the U.S. reported experiencing loneliness. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, "Loneliness and isolation represent profound threats to our health and well-being."
Finding a supportive friend is a great comfort for Pineda when she's feeling anxious. "I want to bring that to people," she says. "Let's have friends who'll be there, and let's be that friend for another person. I want to facilitate a safe, diverse space to help people out."
Speed-friending events are not uncommon in other cities but haven't been embraced in Miami yet. Starting in Brickell, Pineda first set out with a group of friends to ask restaurant and bar managers if she could use their spots to launch Amigos Meet. "You know, shooting my shot," she laughs. She didn't get any bites until, on her way to San Diego Comic-Con, Wynwood's R House, beloved for its weekend drag brunch, returned her call.
"Everyone is saying this kind of event is needed. People are acknowledging the need to socialize, of community, and meaningful connection. People are hungry for that," she says. "You're going to meet all types of personalities. I think this will be great for people who are shy, introverts, or who have social anxiety." She says practicing socializing this way helps strengthen people's ability to chat.
People are encouraged to dress up according to themes, which will also inspire prompts and prizes. The inaugural tropical-themed Amigos Meet takes place on Thursday, August 22, at R House. Each person gets a drink with entrance to provide some social lubricant. She suggests going to the speed-friending events consistently to find your group of people, establish community, and make the most of it. "Friendship does take time. It's like dating. If it doesn't work out, move on to the next person," she points out.
The event will eventually take place biweekly between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The next scheduled date is at Bend Liquor Lounge in Miami Lakes on Saturday, September 14, featuring a Wild West theme and a Japanese-themed event on September 20 at Shōjō's Dojo in southwest Miami-Dade. She's planning to expand to different cities and even take it global. Future Amigos Meet events will be focused on various groups of people who may want to meet people like them, like moms and LGBTQ folks.
And advice for those who may be nervous about going to Amigos Meet? "Just relax, go with the flow, and have fun — or that's how I think about it," Pineda says. "You never know what opportunities will be there."
Amigos Meet Presents Speed Friending Tropical Vibes. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; amigosmeet.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.