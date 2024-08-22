 Miami Friendship Speed Dating Launched by Amigos Meet | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Amigos Meet Brings Friendship Speed Dating to Miami

Amigos Meet in creating an opportunity for people ages 21 to 35 to turn strangers into pals.
August 22, 2024
With Amigos Meet, Stephanie Pineda wants to help you less lonely.
With Amigos Meet, Stephanie Pineda wants to help you less lonely. Photo by Stephanie Pineda

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$4,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

When Miami native Stephanie Pineda helped her friend move to Pittsburgh, the two attended a speed-friending event to help him settle in the new city. Modeled after the practice of speed dating, speed friending is a way for people to get intimate, but not physical, with new folks. While she had a blast at the event, her friend made lasting connections. So, when Pineda lost her job last month, she launched Amigos Meet in Miami, an opportunity for people ages 21 to 35 to turn strangers into pals.

"I'm a people person — that's just my nature," she shares. But Pineda also knows what it's like to feel socially anxious and shy. She's not alone. There's a loneliness epidemic in the country that's making people and society sick. Even prior to the pandemic, about one in two adults in the U.S. reported experiencing loneliness. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, "Loneliness and isolation represent profound threats to our health and well-being."

Finding a supportive friend is a great comfort for Pineda when she's feeling anxious. "I want to bring that to people," she says. "Let's have friends who'll be there, and let's be that friend for another person. I want to facilitate a safe, diverse space to help people out."

Speed-friending events are not uncommon in other cities but haven't been embraced in Miami yet. Starting in Brickell, Pineda first set out with a group of friends to ask restaurant and bar managers if she could use their spots to launch Amigos Meet. "You know, shooting my shot," she laughs. She didn't get any bites until, on her way to San Diego Comic-Con, Wynwood's R House, beloved for its weekend drag brunch, returned her call.

"Everyone is saying this kind of event is needed. People are acknowledging the need to socialize, of community, and meaningful connection. People are hungry for that," she says. "You're going to meet all types of personalities. I think this will be great for people who are shy, introverts, or who have social anxiety." She says practicing socializing this way helps strengthen people's ability to chat.

People are encouraged to dress up according to themes, which will also inspire prompts and prizes. The inaugural tropical-themed Amigos Meet takes place on Thursday, August 22, at R House. Each person gets a drink with entrance to provide some social lubricant. She suggests going to the speed-friending events consistently to find your group of people, establish community, and make the most of it. "Friendship does take time. It's like dating. If it doesn't work out, move on to the next person," she points out.

The event will eventually take place biweekly between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The next scheduled date is at Bend Liquor Lounge in Miami Lakes on Saturday, September 14, featuring a Wild West theme and a Japanese-themed event on September 20 at Shōjō's Dojo in southwest Miami-Dade. She's planning to expand to different cities and even take it global. Future Amigos Meet events will be focused on various groups of people who may want to meet people like them, like moms and LGBTQ folks.

And advice for those who may be nervous about going to Amigos Meet? "Just relax, go with the flow, and have fun — or that's how I think about it," Pineda says. "You never know what opportunities will be there."

Amigos Meet Presents Speed Friending Tropical Vibes. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; amigosmeet.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Liz Tracy is a culture and health journalist whose writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, Glamour, and Vox. Previously, she served as New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor for three years. Wherever she goes, she brings a little bit of Miami with her.
Contact: Liz Tracy
CitizenM South Beach Features a Rooftop Pool, Membership Program

Travel

CitizenM South Beach Features a Rooftop Pool, Membership Program

By Jesse Scott
Juan Vidal Tackles Grief Through Verse in A Second Chance on Earth

Books

Juan Vidal Tackles Grief Through Verse in A Second Chance on Earth

By Carolina del Busto
Samantha and Sarah Ferrer Explore Immigration's Lasting Impacts in "¿Qué Pasa, USA?"

Visual Art

Samantha and Sarah Ferrer Explore Immigration's Lasting Impacts in "¿Qué Pasa, USA?"

By Mario Rodriguez
New Voices Steps Up to Refocus and Reshape O, Miami

Arts & Culture News

New Voices Steps Up to Refocus and Reshape O, Miami

By Sarah Perkel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation