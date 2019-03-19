Miami Film Festival Winner Maylen Calienes Is Bringing Latino Equality to Hollywood

Latinos in Hollywood know that in order to truly make a difference in the industry, the change has to take place behind the camera as well as in front of it. Producer Maylen Calienes, a Miami native who was born in Cuba and raised in Florida, began her career as an actor but quickly realized she could do more in a different role.

Calienes was in town for the Miami Film Festival where a film she produced was up for the HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award. A few days after the event — and after celebrating a win — the filmmaker met with New Times outside a cafe in downtown Miami. Wearing a black dress accessorized with a bright fuchsia shawl and fuchsia lipstick, Calienes sat in front of a multi-colored building with matching pink stripes. Nearby, tall palm trees swayed with the breeze and the sun shone overhead. It was as if Miami was properly welcoming home one of its own.

When she first moved to Los Angeles nearly two decades ago, the actor managed to book steady work. After some time, however, she noticed something indistinguishable about the characters she kept reading for.

“I would go to these auditions and the roles would be very, very stereotyped,” Calienes tells New Times. “Whether it was the gang girlfriend or the highly sexualized, feisty Latina or the maid, all these characters were rooted in an unoriginal cliche.”

If she wanted to read for more strong, authentic Latina roles, she had to write them herself.

“When I made my first short film, I was completely self-taught.” Calienes got by with a little help from her friends, and in 2005 she premiered The Dance of Death at the LA Short Films Festival. The ArcLight theater in Hollywood was filled with both newcomers and veterans such as Carol Burnett and Christopher Lloyd. Sitting there, taking it all in — the lights, the velvet curtains, the crowd — Calienes made the decision to focus on more work behind the camera.

“I felt that as a storyteller and as a producer, I would be able to make more of a difference and have a hand in creating opportunities for other Latinos like me.”

A few years later, in 2008, Calienes attended the Sundance Film Festival. While at the annual festival in Park City, Utah, the now-producer was hungry to find her place. “I quickly noticed that there were not many opportunities at Sundance for Latinos to gather.” For many years, she would gravitate toward the Black House Foundation group because that was where she felt she fit in the most.

“In 2015, I was given the chance to throw a mixer,” recalls the filmmaker. “Out of that event the Latino Filmmakers Network was born, and every year since I’ve put on this event to show Sundance and everyone at Sundance that we Latinos need representation because representation matters.”

The network spread to become more than just a yearly gathering, and now Calienes hosts monthly workshops out in California.

“We recently teamed up with Broken Barriers to start the New Normal Reading Series where we highlight minority talent,” says the producer. “We know it all starts with a story, so we’re giving writers the opportunity to hear their work aloud and workshopped.”

In the years since starting the Latino Filmmakers Network, Calienes has spent the majority of her time producing. One of her most recent films is Esta Es Tu Cuba (This Is Your Cuba), where she served as executive producer. The short, directed by fellow Cuban-American Brian Robau, won the HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award at this year’s Miami Film Festival earlier this month. It also picked up a student Emmy at the College Television Awards this past weekend.

“Brian [Robau] is actually the one student in the history of the Academy who has won two Student Academy Awards,” says Calienes clearly in awe of her colleague and friend. Robau first won for his short It’s Just A Gun in 2017, and now for Esta Es Tu Cuba in 2019.

Although Calienes and Robau were introduced by a mutual friend, it is through organizations like the Latino Filmmakers Network that Calienes hopes will connect writers with directors or directors with producers or any combination therein.

“The conversation has to start somewhere, and as filmmakers and storytellers in Hollywood, it’s our job to educate people through the films we make,” she says.

Calienes' goal, not only with the Latino Filmmaker Network but as a writer and producer, is to help define the American-Latino voice in Hollywood. “Our heritage is something that should connect us; we shouldn’t be separated because of our backgrounds but rather should come together because we’re American-Latinos. And together, we have to start defining our voice in the industry.”

