 Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving? | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving?

Thoughts on building preservation, new builds, and the in-between.
August 22, 2024
The 1111 Lincoln Garage evolved from a nondescript bank building into a brutalist masterpiece.
The 1111 Lincoln Garage evolved from a nondescript bank building into a brutalist masterpiece. Photo by Phillip Pessar/Flickr

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$4,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Across towns, cities, and countries all over the world, and of course, right here in Miami, there's heated conversation taking place around development — specifically, the debate between preserving older buildings versus tearing them down and building something brand new, along with the question: How much is too much?

Both sides have clear arguments, and no two buildings are the same. But when we take a step back and consider core issues like safety, stability, and purpose, we can reflect and form clear opinions on when something is worth preserving and when the time has come for something new to take its place.

Understanding That Design Is a Timeline

From city blocks to architectural buildings, design is a critical part of our environment. We've talked before about the architectural design styles you can find right here in Miami, and you likely know that there are designated groups currently rallying to save monuments of yore (ahem, Miami Marine Stadium). There's no denying it takes a lot of money, time, and energy to restore these old structures. However, it's a bit interesting to reflect on and determine where our history begins and ends and at what point it gains preservation efforts. Why are some buildings worth support groups and fundraising while others go down without a whisper? And why are we focused on preserving a specific style or work by a particular architect more than others? It is important to remember that design is a timeline, and we are simply a stop along the way.

Truthfully, it's a bit bold of us to consider that preserving something means keeping it the way it was originally built. Earlier this summer at Docomomo US, Brazilian architecture professor Carlos Eduardo Comas raised a question to the audience that has stuck: What if we considered preservation as a form of evolution, a process that made something from the past more adaptable to the present and future? Comas posed this question while sharing the design history of the 1111 Lincoln Garage, which famously evolved from a nondescript bank building into an artistic brutalist structure that launched a thousand conversations about what a parking garage could become. He also acknowledged that it is possible that 1111 was built to evolve again in the future, but we won't tell Herzog & de Meuron.

Another perfect example of preservation as evolution is the Moore Building in Miami's Design District. In a city where we are quick to tear down and start over, the Moore Building is an example of preservation done right with key elements saved and modern pieces added, most notably Zaha Hadid's Elastika interior and now a restaurant/private club/hotel concept. The building has been preserved, and its purpose has evolved. In a hundred more years, the building will likely evolve again.
click to enlarge A house being torn down in Miami
Deferred maintenance and neglect are very real problems that have plagued structures of all sizes in Miami for decades.
Photo by felixmizioznikov/Getty Images

When It's Time to (Gulp) Tear It Down

It's not an easy decision to make, especially when a building is revered for a design style, famous architect, or other designation. For various reasons, some buildings face a fate that ends in demolition. Miami's extreme climate takes its toll on structures, and salt water, humidity, deluges of rain and flooding, and relentless heat compromise the safety and stability of structures of all sizes, from single-family homes to high rises and beyond. When we use the previous critical thinking approach and take our emotions out of it, it becomes clearer to decide if something is worth restoring or if it's a loss.

Historically, most structures weren't (aren't?) built for human health or longevity in mind — they are built to go up fast, inexpensively, and withstand the elements for a period of time. That can result in lead-filled structures, toxic drywall, overgrown mold, water damage, compromised wood, cracked concrete, and more. This is especially dangerous when we consider buildings of the past that were built before lead was a known toxin, yet many of these structures with lead remain. In fact, even now, in the current market, there are lead paint disclosures on old homes sold in Miami.

While it can be upsetting to see gorgeous homes and buildings with historical importance torn down, deferred maintenance and neglect are very real problems that have plagued structures of all sizes in our city for decades. And while that's not always the reason new buildings replace old ones, it is one worth considering. Sometimes, it's because development moves faster here as more people decide to live, work, and build in the Magic City.

Making Peace With New Construction

We know — it's almost automatic to have a visceral reaction when you see a new sugar cube built in place of an older home going up on your block. It's also made it clear that we are in a time where architecture education for the masses is needed. How does the average homeowner know what designs are possible beyond what is fed to them across their Instagram algorithm or recommended by a designer?

We are also in a time of opportunity for design in Miami. What if the golden age of Miami design wasn't just Miami modern or art deco? What if we have an opportunity to develop a new iteration of Miami architecture and design that merges our heritage with the modern accouterments we've become accustomed to? This is a call to Miami architects to design beyond the sugar cube, explore how we can make a new mark on architecture as a city, and evolve together in a way that reflects the melting pot we will continue to become.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Erika Thomas is a contributor to Miami New Times, where she focuses on architecture and design. She started her writing career as an intern at Haute Living and worked in marketing for several Miami design hotels: Delano, Shore Club, Mondrian, and, most recently, East Miami. Erika also writes for the Miami Design District and runs Design Storytellers, a cultural site focused on emerging and established design talent. She graduated from Florida State University and is currently studying hospitality interior design at Parsons New School.
Contact: Erika Thomas
CitizenM South Beach Features a Rooftop Pool, Membership Program

Travel

CitizenM South Beach Features a Rooftop Pool, Membership Program

By Jesse Scott
Juan Vidal Tackles Grief Through Verse in A Second Chance on Earth

Books

Juan Vidal Tackles Grief Through Verse in A Second Chance on Earth

By Carolina del Busto
New Voices Steps Up to Refocus and Reshape O, Miami

Arts & Culture News

New Voices Steps Up to Refocus and Reshape O, Miami

By Sarah Perkel
Vice City Pillow Talk: How to Master the First Date

Sex & Dating

Vice City Pillow Talk: How to Master the First Date

By Asha Elias
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation