 Miami Beach Exhibition Marks 60th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali's Historic Win | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

History

Miami Beach Exhibit Celebrates Muhammad Ali's Historic Fight

Sixty years ago, Muhammad Ali — then known as Cassius Clay — and Sonny Liston battled for the heavyweight championship at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
February 23, 2024
Photos of Muhammad Ali's time in Miami will be on display at 555 Washington Ave., marking the 60th anniversary of his heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston.
Photos of Muhammad Ali's time in Miami will be on display at 555 Washington Ave., marking the 60th anniversary of his heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston. Photo by Larry Spitzer/Louisville Courier-Journal
Share this:
Miami Beach and Muhammad Ali have history.

The legendary boxer won the first of his three world heavyweight championships at the Miami Beach Convention Center in 1964. The fight between Ali — then known as Cassius Clay — and reigning champion Sonny Liston catapulted Ali into global stardom and gave us the famous post-victory quote, “I shook up the world!”

In honor of the 60th anniversary of that fight, the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District and HistoryMiami Museum have teamed up on an exhibit dedicated to the man who could "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."

Running from Friday, February 23, through Monday, April 1, at 555 Washington Ave., the exhibit's location was chosen because it’s the former home of the 5th Street Gym, where Ali trained for years.

Scheduled to attend the exhibit's opening will be Ali's friend and “Soul Man” singer Sam Moore and members of Ali’s family.

“There was no way we were going to allow this 60th anniversary to come and go and not pay respect to him,” says Troy Wright, executive director of the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District. "We’ve only been working on this for two and a half months, but when you see the space, it looks like we spent a year on it."

The exhibit tells Ali’s story — from his birth in 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, to his death in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona — using photographs, videos, and artifacts.

There's a special section that consists of nearly 50 photos taken by Miami Herald photographers on the eve of the Ali-Liston bout in Miami Beach. And what photo timeline would be complete without the famous picture of Ali in a boxing stance underwater? Photographer Flip Schulke took that photo inside a pool at the now-closed Sir John Hotel in Overtown.
click to enlarge Muhammad Ali practicing with a punching bag
Muhammad Ali hits the punching bag at the 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach in February 1971.
Photo by Larry Spitzer/Louisville Courier-Journal
The exhibit will also have a boxing ring right in the middle that will provide a great backdrop for photos. The ring was never actually used by Ali — it was donated by Everlast and is there for decorative purposes — but the robes, shoes, and championship belts on display did belong to the former champ. The exhibit even got its hands on the actual scale used for the Ali-Liston pre-fight weigh-in.

But the celebration won't just take place at the exhibit. O Cinema will screen the documentaries When We Were Kings (1996) and Muhammad Ali (2021) for free on Saturday, February 24. And then, the following day, February 25, will be proclaimed Muhammad Ali Day in Miami.

(In 2016, after his death, the City of Miami Beach proclaimed that Convention Center Drive would also be known as Muhammad Ali Way.)

Knight hopes that those who aren’t as familiar with Ali will take in the festivities and learn about one of the most celebrated and charismatic sports figures in history. As for those who got to witness Ali's incredible run as it was happening, he believes they'll enjoy the walk down memory lane. Knight already saw Ali’s impact firsthand while setting up the exhibit.

"One of the guys who helped lay the carpet and put up the posters was almost brought to tears. He remembered the life-changing experience he had because of Ali," says Knight. "Ali was more than just a boxer. He was unlike anyone else."

Muhammad Ali 60th Anniversary. Noon Friday, February 23, through Monday, April 1, at 555 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; washavemb.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Luis Gomez is a freelance journalist from Chicago who now splits his time between Miami and Medellín, Colombia. He has been writing for the Miami New Times since 2017 and has also contributed to Billboard, People, ESPN, and the Chicago Tribune.
Contact: Luis Gomez

Trending

Damian Romay Wrote and Directed His Father's Passion Project Starring an A-List Cast

Film, TV & Streaming

Damian Romay Wrote and Directed His Father's Passion Project Starring an A-List Cast

By Artburst Miami
AV Club Is Helping Uncover a Trove of Miami History

Film, TV & Streaming

AV Club Is Helping Uncover a Trove of Miami History

By Francess Archer Dunbar
Miami New Drama Takes Its Stage to Rubell Museum for a Collaboration

Theater

Miami New Drama Takes Its Stage to Rubell Museum for a Collaboration

By Artburst Miami
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Things To Do

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation