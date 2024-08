Turn It Up, It's Rock 'n' Roll is inspired by the true story of Maldita FM, the iconic radio station of Brazilian rock music. Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival photo

Nearly three decades as part of the cultural fabric of Miami, the 28th edition of the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival brings the best of Brazilian cinema and culture to South Florida. From August 30 through September 7, the festival will celebrate contemporary Brazilian cinema and its creatives with film screenings, discussions, and a concert. With events at O Cinema on Miami Beach, Silverspot downtown, and the Miami Beach Bandshell , this year's Brazilian Film Festival continues connecting people and cultures.This year's festival opens Friday, August 30, with the romantic comedywhen real-life singer Sidney Magal falls for Magali, a woman he must win over in 1979. The film follows a cocktail reception and will feature a post-screening discussion with director Paulo Machline and producer Joana Mariani. Continuing on that theme, the festival features a concert by Brazilian pop icon Fernanda Abreu at the intimate open-air Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, August 31. The dual events demonstrate the musical influence on Brazilian culture and promise two unforgettable nights.The festival returns to O Cinema Miami Beach for the rest of the week with an offering of contemporary Brazilian cinema. Carefully curated by a team of programmers, the nine competitive features screening Sunday through Friday showcase the depth and diversity of Brazilian cinema this year. From the sci-fi-tinged rom-comto the gritty crime drama, the selection of films captures the gamut of emotions.Female filmmakers are front and center this year with Dandara Ferreira and Lô Polti's, Susana Garcia's, andby Eva Pereira. Films like, andround out the main program and give a fleshed-out vision of today's Brazilian cinema. One of the festival's greatest attributes is the pairing of a short film to accompany each feature. For those looking for an even more comprehensive catalog of Brazilian cinema, the festival offers an online collection of films.Closing night forms the perfect bookend with a screening ofat Silverspot Cinema. Inspired by the true story of Maldita FM, the iconic radio station of Brazilian rock music, the film tells the story of Luiz as he falls in love with Alice, a married radio host. The screening also serves as a tribute to the film's producer, Renata Almeida Magalhães, and her contributions to Brazilian cinema and culture.In an ever-increasingly competitive world market, festivals like this one strive to spotlight the creative work of a single country. The founders of Inffinito, Adriana L. Dutra, Claudia Duta, and Viviane B. Spinelli, have crafted one of Miami's most enduring film festivals fueled by "the satisfaction of seeing Brazilian cinema gain recognition both in Brazil and globally." Last year, the Brazilian government passed the Le de Cota del Telas or screen quota law as a guardrail to preserve "the presence of national cinema," and now the work of the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival expands the reach of this vital commercial cinema the people of Brazil and beyond.