HBO Latino Shares Intimate Miami Concert Series A Tiny Audience On Streaming Services

We all wish we could share a room with our favorite artists. When a song resonates deeply with you, you want to learn anything and everything possible about its creation: how did it come to be, what were its initial inspirations, and what twists and turns emerged over the course of the writing process?

That’s where HBO Latino’s series A Tiny Audience comes in. The program, which premiered with a first-look episode in December 2019, organizes intimate concerts with Latin artists and the audiences who adore them. After the performer shares a "tiny" secret with the crowd, they share a stripped-down rendition of some of their favorite songs.

The network brought the show — which is co-hosted by Miami-based singer-songwriter Sarah Packiam — to the Magic City on Thursday, February 27 at Gibson Guitar Miami Showroom. Attendees were able to enjoy as close to one-on-one time as they're ever going to get with the likes of Fonesca, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Broke, and Jackie Cruz, who's best known for her role as Flaca on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black.

Format-wise, A Tiny Audience resembles MTV Unplugged and VH1 Storytellers, long-running programs that empower artists to share their work and the stories behind them in smaller, more manageable venues. Guests of Friday's show were not only able to ask burning questions to some of their favorite artists, but get updates on new projects and forthcoming music the world at large may not be privy to.

Needless to say, it's an exciting opportunity for all participants involved. “Music is so powerful," Cruz said on the day of the show. "Just to sit down with an artist to get to know them... it's like they’re your homie!”

Beyond the endearing quality of her excitability, Friday's event saw Cruz open up to her Miami fans. She shared that music was her first artistic love, and offered insight into the songwriting process behind her album Hija De Chavez as well as what exactly the album means to her.

As Cruz detailed the story behind the record and her journey in the entertainment industry, the experience felt akin to bringing a new friend up to speed on your life thus far. Even if only for a little while, the lines between being a fan and a friend felt increasingly blurred.

What makes music so special isn't just the emotions artists project onto their own songs, but the stories audiences go on to form with them independently. Even if a tune was written with a specific narrative or from a particular state of mind, it can mean something completely different to listeners on a person-by-person basis and still have the ability to resonate widely. Pop songwriter, Debbi Nova, would up playing one of her songs that she wrote in dedication to a friend. After playing the song, we all saw how it still moved her to tears and how authentic that song is to her. These types of experiences that attendees witnessed led them to leave the event seeing how an artist is more than how they appear on social media or concerts. A Tiny Audience brings true humility to the different artists who appear on the show where fans start to relate even more to the singers than ever before.

After the successful launch last year, A Tiny Audience is back with new episodes debuting on HBO and its various digital platforms and premiered Friday, February 28. The new episodes feature artists from different Latin genres. Artists viewers can expect to see are Juanes, Natti Natasha, Jesse y Joy, and more.