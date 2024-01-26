Film & TV Get a First Look at Harmony Korine's Made-in-Miami Film Aggro Dr1ft Starring Spanish actor Jordi Mollà and rapper Travis Scott, Aggro Dr1ft was shot entirely with infrared cameras. By Douglas Markowitz January 26, 2024 Harmony Korine's latest film, Aggro Dr1ft, was shot entirely with infrared cameras. Edglrd photo

Gummo, Mister Lonely, Trash Humpers, and his infamous screenwriting debut Kids (directed by Larry Clark) has most recently put out a string of wild, Florida-set films. Starting with in 2012 (the very first release by a little company called A24) and continuing with 2019's Jimmy Buffet-esque The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey as the titular bum Moondog, Korine has crafted his own cinematic universe with Floridiana at its beating, neon-glow heart. He's also adopted Miami as his home, moving here in 2015, and he currently works out of a studio in the Design District.



Now, Korine is getting ready to unleash the next chapter of his Florida saga onto the filmgoing public, and this one looks particularly, er, colorful? Loud? Headache-inducing? Filmed entirely in infrared? That's what New Times can glean from the newly dropped teaser trailer, at least.



Aggro Dr1ft is the name of the film, which follows a gang of assassins fronted by an anonymous narrator, played by Jordi Mollà, and his acolyte Zion, played by rapper Travis Scott. Violence, strippers, and boat parties are all woven into the strange world of the film, which was filmed entirely and very visibly in Miami with infrared lenses and artificial-intelligence effects added in post (big news for annoying people who want to sell you some NFTs). The director calls the style "gamecore." Legendary hip-hop producer AraabMuzik provides the film's score.



Aggro Dr1ft is the first film from Korine's new both walkouts and a ten-minute standing ovation. The Film Stage's



Korine has already held various Aggro Dr1ft-related functions, including a Boiler Room set at Latin music club El Palenque in Little Havana attended by the likes of Yung Lean and Boca Raton rapper BLP Kosher. He's premiering the film with a screening series taking place in various strip clubs, starting at Crazy Girls in Los Angeles on February 7 and 8. The question remains as to whether one of those screenings will be in Korine's adopted hometown, and if so, will it be at Tootsie's, Boobie Trap, or E11even? Stay tuned for more, and watch the full teaser trailer below.