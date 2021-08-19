Here's How to Support Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts in Miami

A powerful earthquake struck Haiti's Tiburon Peninsula on August 14.
Photo by Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
It has been more than 11 years since a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, killing hundreds of thousands and reducing entire hospital and school buildings to debris. The nation, held back by an undersized healthcare system and disorganized international aid efforts, is still struggling to recover from the past decade’s disaster. But 2021 has just introduced added obstacles for Haiti’s recovery: the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14, and the arrival of tropical storm Grace on August 17 have combined to compound the nation’s instability.
Saturday’s earthquake was accompanied by a series of equally destructive aftershocks and tremors that were felt over 200 miles away in Jamaica. It resulted in an initial death toll of about 300 people. After this week’s torrential downpours from then-tropical storm (now Hurricane) Grace, the estimated death toll has risen to 1,900, with many citizens still missing.
Organizations across the country and around the world are working to help Haiti respond to the onslaught of natural disasters, including many Miami-based charities.
Learn how to support local relief efforts by reading the list below.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global nonprofit organization that addresses the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Its Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations are accepting donations that will be brought over to Haiti to relieve communities affected by the earthquake. Unused and unopened items such as face masks, blankets, canned meats, flashlights, batteries, tarps, and more should be dropped off before 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20. Items can be brought to North Miami City Hall at 776 NE 125 St. or the Out of the Closet thrift store at 2400 Biscayne Blvd.
Ayiti Community Trust
Launched in 2016 in partnership with the Miami Foundation, Ayiti Community Trust (ACT) is a registered nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting sustainable development of Haiti in the realms of civic education, environment, and entrepreneurship. ACT has created an earthquake relief fund to channel monetary donations to Haitian-led organizations working on the ground in Haiti. Donations to the relief fund can be made here
, and more information about the organization can be found at ayiticommunitytrust.org
or by calling 888-814-1804.
Family Action Network Movement
The Family Action Network Movement (FANM) is led by executive director Marleine Bastien, a well-known leader in South Florida’s Haitian community. She previously served as chair of the Florida Immigration Coalition and vice-chair of the Haitian-American Grassroots Coalition. FANM focuses on providing social services to Haiti and organizing around issues of immigration, housing, health access, education reform, gender equity, gentrification, climate justice, and human rights. The organization’s Miami office is accepting donations of medical supplies, over-the-counter medications, cases of water, nonperishable food, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. To drop off supplies, visit 100 NE 84th St., Miami. For cash donations, visit fanm.org
.
Greater Miami Jewish Federation
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has also established an emergency relief fund for Haiti in the wake of Saturday’s earthquake. One-hundred percent of funds generated will be used toward offering critical aid and support to those injured or displaced in Haiti. Donation checks with “Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund” in the subject line can be mailed to Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Donations can also be made online at jewishmiami.org/gift/haiti-earthquake
. For more information, call 305-576-4000.
Haitian American Emergency Relief Committee
Since 2008, the Haitian American Emergency Relief Committee (HAERC) has gathered supplies and generated funding to aid communities in Haiti suffering from the fallout of natural disasters or other emergencies. HAERC is once again accepting monetary donations as well as supplies as it works to help provide aid in response to Haiti’s most recent earthquake. You can call 305-588-2200 for more information or donate at haerc.org
.
Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida
The Haitian American Nurses Association (HANA) is a registered nonprofit organization that aims to provide healthcare services to migrant workers. HANA has chapters spanning several states, and the Florida chapter was pioneered by two registered nurses practicing in Miami. The organization has created an earthquake relief fund for Haiti and is accepting monetary donations here
. For more information, call 305-609-7498.
Project Medishare
Project Medishare is a nonprofit organization that has collaborated with communities in Haiti since 1994. The organization provides health care access to Haitians year-round, primarily in three rural sectors of Haiti’s Central Plateau — the Marmont, Thomonde, and La Hoye communes. Project Medishare also has a partnership with Hospital Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince to provide critical medical care to citizens in need and train Haitian medical staff. For more information or to donate to their earthquake relief efforts, visit projectmedishare.org
.
United Way of Miami-Dade: Operation Helping Hands
In partnership with the Miami Herald
and El Nuevo Herald
, United Way of Miami-Dade has created Operation Helping Hands to provide financial relief to Haiti following its most recent earthquake. All of the funds raised through the initiative will go toward purchasing necessary supplies and acquiring services needed for those impacted. Donations can be made via unitedwaymiami.org
.