Marin Baumer Met Her "Best Friend" at Guiding Eyes for the Blind

While she was looking at apartments with her then-boyfriend and now fiancé, a projectile shattered the windshield, and immediately, she lost sight and smell. When she returned to Miami after a lengthy stay in the intensive care unit, Baumer started to learn how to use a cane with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind. That's where she heard about Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit in Yorktown Heights, New York, that breeds, trains, and gives seeing-eye dogs to people with visual impairments at no cost to them. She immediately applied for a dog.
"I was excited, and it definitely gave me something to hope for. I felt pretty lost after the accident, and just having something to work toward really motivated me." Having good cane skills is a prerequisite for managing a seeing-eye dog. And almost exactly two years after her accident, the now 27-year-old was presented with Kegan, her Labrador retriever.
Baumer is now a motivational speaker with Jersey Mike Subs, where she tells her story at conferences and events, sharing how gratitude and perseverance play an essential role in her life. "Waking up and being able to list the things that you're grateful for in life can totally change your perspective and mindset. I've been really lucky because I've had so many amazing people and organizations in my corner that have really inspired me to stay positive and keep working toward a brighter future," she shares.
When she visited Guiding Eyes for the Blind, it was the first time she traveled alone since the accident. "I wasn't thinking about all of these new firsts I would be doing; I was more just thinking about what my dog would be like. It was incredible," she says. "I did so many things I didn't know I would be able to do." The campus' setup facilitates independence. The trainers match people with the right pups using what she jokes is like a dating profile. The dogs are trained for four to six months and then further with their handlers for about three weeks.
She joined a running program at the campus after she was trained to work with Kegan. "It was such an emotional moment," she recalls, "running with him and not needing assistance. It was extremely overwhelming, just the pure joy that I felt. There were a lot of moments like that at Guiding Eyes." That included taking public transportation and flying home to South Florida. Walking with a cane offers less information about her environment than her dog, who offers her safety and trust.
"It was such an emotional moment, running with him and not needing assistance. It was extremely overwhelming."tweet this
Guiding Eyes for the Blind hosts its annual Wagathon September 1-30, a fundraiser that asks participants to run or walk up to 26.2 miles with a dog anywhere, anytime, at any pace. Wagathon raises money and encourages wellness. "Working with a guide dog gives you more independence, but it gives you an added layer of motivation to get outside and do more. Because as much as he takes care of me, it's our job to take care of them," Baumer says.
She's passionate about the organization and the work it does for people whose lives can be improved by these dogs. Her dog helps her get to the gym, restaurants, and Valente Brothers, where she learns Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
"Kegan has truly changed my life. I wake up every morning, and I have a best friend next to me who's always checking in and wants me to do well. I don't think I would be able to get up on stage and do speeches if I didn't have him not only walking me up there but giving me that emotional confidence and stability. One thing I find truly incredible is how in tune he is with my emotions. His EQ is off the charts," Baumer says, laughing. People ask if he's always so professional, but she assures, "When that harness comes off, he's a true lab."
Baumer wants to continue public speaking, especially with kids who struggle with mental health. She wants them to hear her message that there is so much to be grateful for and that there are resources and organizations that can improve their lives. She knows that some people want to help when asked, and it's important to advocate for yourself.
Baumer truly believes in the transformative impact of gratitude. "The practice of waking up every morning, whether you write it down or think it, gives you so much positivity and power to be able to say the things you're grateful for. It really puts life into perspective, and it can readjust where you are mentally," she says. "It's worked for me, and I would love to be able to spread that to other kids who need to hear it."