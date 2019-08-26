The Nine Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Monday is National Dog Day, so let's make Fido happy. He can chow down at the Puppy Party in Coconut Grove while you enjoy human food. Eat some more at New Times' latest Sips n' Selfies this Wednesday in Little Havana. And for jams, the always-rockin' Ball & Chain Music Festival will host more than 100 acts throughout Labor Day weekend.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week:

Monday is National Dog Day. Do you hear that noise? It's your pup barking at you, begging to be taken out on the town. Among your options, there's a free puppy party at Il Giardino, a new European-style garden experience at Mr. C Coconut Grove. Admission to the doggie-themed event is free, and there will even be a special food menu for dogs, including a 14-ounce baby rib-eye with carrots ($40) and hamburger with potatoes ($19). There will plenty of great human food too. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Mr. C Coconut Grove, 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; mrccoconutgrove.com. Admission is free.

Immigration has been all over the news this year, and Wednesday will see a whole day of workshops dedicated to the topic. CIC Miami will host the Immigrant Heritage Celebration, loaded with educational sessions, a roundtable about the current state of immigration, film screenings, a resource fair, and more. If you're looking for more information on the pathway to citizenship or just want to be informed, get moving! 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at CIC Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Sixth Floor, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Sips n' Selfies is back! See Wednesday.

Your favorite publication is having another party. It's time for New Times' recurring Sips n' Selfies, loaded with complimentary beverages and light bites for you, our fabulous reader. This time, the party will happen at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería in Little Havana. So if you've been slacking on trying the restaurant's authentic and wildly delicioso offerings, hang with New Times this hump day. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



School is back in session, and the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University is set to have its first event of the semester. Thursday, photographer Gary Monroe will discuss his series South Beach 1977-1986, capturing the local Jewish community during that time. If you can't make this event and reception, the project will be on display through December 8. 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP.

By Thursday, you could probably use some jazz goodness to give you that final push for the week. Well, you can get it at the Standard during its special Garden Sessions with Chantil Dukart. The acclaimed jazz songstress and pianist will perform an intimate setting at the iconic property. And best of all, it's free with RSVP. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; gardenschantil.splashthat.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Double Stubble returns to Gramps. See Thursday.

It's always a good time at Gramps when the sultry folks of Double Stubble take the stage. In addition to drag performances by the likes of CiiCii Ro, Lady Paraiso, Spaci Lacey, and Venis Pagina, Amnesty International will be onsite to provide information about how to help LGBTQ+ people around the globe. Drink specials include the $8 Madras Ball, made with Absolut vodka, OJ, cranberry juice, and hibiscus syrup. 9 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.



For the fifth consecutive year, the Little Havana staple Ball & Chain is throwing a Labor Day weekend festival. The Ball & Chain Music Festival will be stacked with performances by more than a hundred acts. Headlining bands include Palo!, Zarabanda, Marlow Rosado, Tony Succar, Elastic Bond, and Luis Bofill. In addition to sucking down some of the best cocktails in town, you can take advantage of specials on Corona Extra, Havana Club Rum, and other beverages. Friday, August 30, through Sunday, September 1, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.



Every first Sunday at Nancy is fun for nostalgia fiends. For its Retro & Roots shindig, the bar turns into an old-school utopia pumping reggae, hip-hop, and other genres. This month's DJs include D Jane, Mello-D, and Native Method. Sunday's edition will double as a farewell to the bar's longtime resident DJ, BoomDraw, who is moving to Jamaica. In addition to jamming, enjoy retro games, tarot readings, and good vibes. 8 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Looking for a new game night? Queer Board Game Night, presented by Flaming Classics cofounder and New Times contributor Juan Barquin, features drag sensation Florida Man. The viral drag star will perform thematic shows every hour and mingle with attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite games, such as Monopoly, Twister, and other classics. 5 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.