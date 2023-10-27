 Florida Grand Opera Taps Maria Todaro as Interim General Director | Miami New Times
Florida Grand Opera Names a New Interim General Director

Maria Todaro, the daughter of Italian opera singer Jose Todaro and Brazilian mezzo-soprano Maria-Helena de Oliveira, will serve as interim general director of Florida Grand Opera.
October 27, 2023
Maria Todaro comes from a long line of opera and music professionals. She was named interim general director for Florida Grand Opera by its board of directors.
Photo by Eric Joannes
Maria Todaro has been immersed in opera since the day she was born. Now, Todaro, the daughter of Italian opera singer Jose Todaro and Brazilian mezzo-soprano Maria-Helena de Oliveira, is coming to South Florida to serve as interim general director of Florida Grand Opera.

In September, Susan T. Danis, FGO’s general director and CEO since October 2012, announced that she would be leaving her position but would remain with the company through a transition period with the opening of FGO’s 2023-24 season, which begins its 82nd season on Saturday, November 11, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art with La Traviata.

The board of directors announced at the time of Danis’ resignation that they had formed a search committee to find her replacement. The board announced Wednesday that Todaro will helm the company through its 2023-24 season.

Todaro cofounded the Hudson Valley International Festival of the Voice in 2009 and serves as its general director.

“It was obvious to us that she is the right person to build on the legacy of Susan T. Danis and guide our beloved opera throughout this season,” said Per-Olof Lööf, president of the FGO Board of Directors, in a statement. “With her well-established background in so many different aspects of the opera industry, we know Maria’s talent and experience will generate the same admiration throughout the South Florida community that it has in the supporters and stakeholders of Florida Grand Opera.”

Opera, you could say, is in her blood. In addition to her parents’ careers in the field, Todaro’s grandmother, Helena de Oliveira, headed the International Vocal and Piano Competition of Rio de Janeiro.

Todaro began her professional life in opera as a mezzo-soprano and entrepreneur, founding the production company Arteodor in France and later embarking on a stage-directing career.

The versatile artist has directed 23 productions for companies such as the Minnesota Opera, Atlanta Opera, and Hawaii Opera Theater. Over a span of ten years, Todaro has also staged 16 original productions and collaborated as librettist with composer Mitch Bach to write an opera based on The Three Musketeers.

She is married to international baritone Louis Otey, whom she met when they shared a singing engagement.

“I am truly humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility of advancing Florida Grand Opera,” said Todaro in a statement, adding that FGO is embarking on an “exciting new phase of growth with the aim of increasing our influence and relevance within our community.”

– Michelle F. Solomon, ArtburstMiami.com

The Florida Grand Opera opens its 82nd season with La Traviata on Saturday, November 11, with performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12; and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14. Additional performances are at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 30, and Saturday, December 2. For information, go to fgo.org.
