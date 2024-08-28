 Cybersigilism Tattoos: Gen Z Embraces Body Art Style | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Are Cybersigilism Tattoos Gen Z's Tribal Trend?

Cybersigilism feels like the more elusive, mysterious cousin of tribal and neo-tribal tattooing.
August 28, 2024
Much like the '90s embraced tribal tattoos, cybersigilism may become Gen Z's defining tattoo style.
Much like the '90s embraced tribal tattoos, cybersigilism may become Gen Z's defining tattoo style. Photo by Lua Hills
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Despite originating about four years ago in the New York City tattoo scene, a recent uptick in calls for cybersigilism tattoos among Gen Z has stirred up equal parts admiration and scrutiny for this style of body art. Echoing the allure of futuristic design during the early 2000s and pairing it with the ancient mysticism of sigils, cybersigilism uses sharp linework and organic shapes to highlight the interconnectedness of humanity and technology.

"That's where the whole cyber thing comes from, futuristic aspects mixed with ancient scripture, like almost biblical things," says Lua Hills, a tattoo artist and co-owner of Skn Tattoo Collective in Wynwood. "The thing that I like most about cybersigilism is that it looks worn out. It's alluring; it's magical. The word itself, 'sigil,' means magic. It's a symbol for magic. Honestly, I love it. It's all alien if you ask me."

In their inclusive approach, Hills and the artists at the women- and LGBTQ-led Skn Tattoo keep an open mind regarding burgeoning tattoo styles. Much of the online scrutiny concerning cybersigilism describes it as a fad or "scratchers," which refer to poorly done tattoos, often done by someone lacking experience. Critics argue that the style will fall out of fashion, and the tattoos may age poorly.

"Whatever it is that you can express honestly, you could either get a cybersigilism tattoo or a photorealism portrait of your grandmother —whatever makes you feel like you. At the end of the day, that in itself should be timeless," Hill says. "The only opinion that should matter should be the one of yourself."

Often compared to tribal tattoos of the '90s and early aughts, cybersigilism has come to define the next generation of tattooed individuals. However, where tribal and neo-tribal tattooing value bold, heavy blacks and thick lines, cybersigilism is its more elusive, mysterious cousin. It deconstructs commonly held beliefs regarding what tattooing should be and, instead, gives way to an abstract and technically demanding form.
click to enlarge A shoulder and hand tattooed in a cybersigilism style
"The best thing that I can tell anybody that wants to learn the style is to find a way to make it intentionally clean but gritty," says tattoo artist Lua Hills.
Photo by Lua Hills
"When I first did it a few times, I remember thinking that my lines were too clean. It's taken a long time to be able to figure out exactly how to make the tattoo kind of gray and imperfect, but still intentional," Hill explains. "If it's intentional, and if you know what you're doing, it's actually really, really, cool. The best thing that I can tell anybody that wants to learn the style is to find a way to make it intentionally clean but gritty."

Where tribal tattoos are far more direct regarding their cultural and historical significance, cybersigilism is much more ambiguous and appears to pull from many different tattoo styles. While cybersigilism can have varying significance to the wearer, it most commonly mirrors their personal style or affinity for more alternative aesthetics. For example, celebrities such as Jason Momoa and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson have beautiful tribal tattoos that serve as a tribute to their heritages, with Momoa honoring his Hawaiian roots and Johnson honoring his Samoan background. By contrast, the musician Grimes' cybersigil back tattoo mimes her gothic, spiritual, and futuristic personal style and sound.

With Miami being home to various tattooing niches, it is rare to find an artist who both tattoos cybersigilism and wears the style. Kendall-based tattoo artist Navii at Great Oak Tattoo is one of the few who have a well-rounded view of the art style from the artist and client perspectives. Thanks to social media, several clients have reached out to Navii because of her tattooing and pre-drawn designs, which she posts online.

"The sigilism was used as filler for sure, so the rest was like a dark fantasy-type vibe, but the tattoo artist does sigilism, so she was able to sneak them in, which I really enjoyed," Navii says of her own ink. "It really is just an aesthetic thing for me. For cybersigil, I just thought it looked edgy without being a skull and bones, and I think it really encapsulates a little gothy, edgy theme."
click to enlarge A lower back tattoo in a cybersigilism style
Navii's cybersigil designs a more blade-like appearance by leaning into the style's sharp lines.
Photo by Navii
Navii's style of tattooing includes black and gray fine-line illustrations, with themes stemming from anime and fantastical imagery. She has found her niche within the cybersigilism community, giving her cybersigil designs a more blade-like appearance by leaning into the style's sharp lines and adding further dimension through her use of shading.

"The first time I drew cybersigil, I had to let go of my mind, basically, because it was a lot of me looking at different examples and being like, What's the pattern here? There is none. It's just letting go," Navii shares. "Then, when I started to adopt the blade, I gave my own structure and rules, and that keeps it within a certain style. It's really tedious but very rewarding when everything's completed."

For potential clientele seeking a means of self-expression, researching artists and tattoo styles gives them a clearer idea of what they want and even direct inspiration. For Natalia Paez, one of Navii's pre-drawn designs, or "flash," resonated with the feelings she wished to invoke.

"I had seen lots of different variations of cybersigilism tattoos, and I always felt attracted to the style. Cybersigilism tattoos signify a bold and strong energy to me. So, I purposely chose the design and placement as a boost of confidence," Paez explains. "To me, my cybersigil tattoo has helped me feel more empowered and confident."

Though cybersigilism is an underexamined art style within the Miami tattoo scene, it has the potential to become a much larger trend overall. Regardless, cybersigilism's ability to satisfy the need for self-expression and build confidence is certainly timeless.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Beckham, Brady, and Messi Celebrate as Inter Miami Clinches Playoff Spot

Sports

Beckham, Brady, and Messi Celebrate as Inter Miami Clinches Playoff Spot

By Zulekha Pitts
The Magic City's Roger Ruiz Has His Sights Set on the "Magic Olympics"

Miami Life

The Magic City's Roger Ruiz Has His Sights Set on the "Magic Olympics"

By Zulekha Pitts
Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving?

Architecture & Design

Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving?

By Erika Thomas
John Woo's Remake of The Killer Is Dead on Arrival

Film, TV & Streaming

John Woo's Remake of The Killer Is Dead on Arrival

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation