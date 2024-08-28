Are Cybersigilism Tattoos Gen Z's Tribal Trend?

Despite originating about four years ago in the New York City tattoo scene, a recent uptick in calls for cybersigilism tattoos among Gen Z has stirred up equal parts admiration and scrutiny for this style of body art. Echoing the allure of futuristic design during the early 2000s and pairing it with the ancient mysticism of sigils, cybersigilism uses sharp linework and organic shapes to highlight the interconnectedness of humanity and technology.
"That's where the whole cyber thing comes from, futuristic aspects mixed with ancient scripture, like almost biblical things," says Lua Hills, a tattoo artist and co-owner of Skn Tattoo Collective in Wynwood. "The thing that I like most about cybersigilism is that it looks worn out. It's alluring; it's magical. The word itself, 'sigil,' means magic. It's a symbol for magic. Honestly, I love it. It's all alien if you ask me."
In their inclusive approach, Hills and the artists at the women- and LGBTQ-led Skn Tattoo keep an open mind regarding burgeoning tattoo styles. Much of the online scrutiny concerning cybersigilism describes it as a fad or "scratchers," which refer to poorly done tattoos, often done by someone lacking experience. Critics argue that the style will fall out of fashion, and the tattoos may age poorly.
"Whatever it is that you can express honestly, you could either get a cybersigilism tattoo or a photorealism portrait of your grandmother —whatever makes you feel like you. At the end of the day, that in itself should be timeless," Hill says. "The only opinion that should matter should be the one of yourself."
Often compared to tribal tattoos of the '90s and early aughts, cybersigilism has come to define the next generation of tattooed individuals. However, where tribal and neo-tribal tattooing value bold, heavy blacks and thick lines, cybersigilism is its more elusive, mysterious cousin. It deconstructs commonly held beliefs regarding what tattooing should be and, instead, gives way to an abstract and technically demanding form.
Where tribal tattoos are far more direct regarding their cultural and historical significance, cybersigilism is much more ambiguous and appears to pull from many different tattoo styles. While cybersigilism can have varying significance to the wearer, it most commonly mirrors their personal style or affinity for more alternative aesthetics. For example, celebrities such as Jason Momoa and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson have beautiful tribal tattoos that serve as a tribute to their heritages, with Momoa honoring his Hawaiian roots and Johnson honoring his Samoan background. By contrast, the musician Grimes' cybersigil back tattoo mimes her gothic, spiritual, and futuristic personal style and sound.
With Miami being home to various tattooing niches, it is rare to find an artist who both tattoos cybersigilism and wears the style. Kendall-based tattoo artist Navii at Great Oak Tattoo is one of the few who have a well-rounded view of the art style from the artist and client perspectives. Thanks to social media, several clients have reached out to Navii because of her tattooing and pre-drawn designs, which she posts online.
"The sigilism was used as filler for sure, so the rest was like a dark fantasy-type vibe, but the tattoo artist does sigilism, so she was able to sneak them in, which I really enjoyed," Navii says of her own ink. "It really is just an aesthetic thing for me. For cybersigil, I just thought it looked edgy without being a skull and bones, and I think it really encapsulates a little gothy, edgy theme."
"The first time I drew cybersigil, I had to let go of my mind, basically, because it was a lot of me looking at different examples and being like, What's the pattern here? There is none. It's just letting go," Navii shares. "Then, when I started to adopt the blade, I gave my own structure and rules, and that keeps it within a certain style. It's really tedious but very rewarding when everything's completed."
For potential clientele seeking a means of self-expression, researching artists and tattoo styles gives them a clearer idea of what they want and even direct inspiration. For Natalia Paez, one of Navii's pre-drawn designs, or "flash," resonated with the feelings she wished to invoke.
"I had seen lots of different variations of cybersigilism tattoos, and I always felt attracted to the style. Cybersigilism tattoos signify a bold and strong energy to me. So, I purposely chose the design and placement as a boost of confidence," Paez explains. "To me, my cybersigil tattoo has helped me feel more empowered and confident."
Though cybersigilism is an underexamined art style within the Miami tattoo scene, it has the potential to become a much larger trend overall. Regardless, cybersigilism's ability to satisfy the need for self-expression and build confidence is certainly timeless.