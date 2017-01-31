Millennials and Gen Z are largely responsible for tattoo's acceptance into the mainstream, with many seeing permanent ink as not a big deal and a way to express their individuality.
Luckily, if you live in Miami, you have plenty of options on where to get a tattoo. From fine-line work to bold and colorful backpieces, tattoo shops around Miami cater to every style imaginable. Miami's tattoo scene is alive and well, thanks to the many skilled artists who are eager to use your skin as a canvas to produce work they are proud of and that you'll be showing off for years to come.
Below, check out New Times' picks for the 13 best tattoo shops in Miami. And if you haven't read our Best of Miami issue, you'll also want to check out this year's pick, Parlay Tattoo.
Easy Peasy729 NE 79th St., Miami
instagram.com/easypeasytattoo What's special about Easy Peasy is its open acceptance of all bodies and skin tones. In general, plenty of studios are, but if a nervous first-timer needs that extra reassurance, then the artists at Easy Peasy will be more than happy to provide it. The studio's specialty is fine-line artwork, with various artists employing the technique in unique ways. The shop also regularly hosts guest artists, so there's a good chance that someone will be a master of whatever kind of style you're partial to. The shop's founder, Julie Frances, is a commensurate pro. Her lines are neat, and her shading is incredibly detailed. She'll render an animal's fur so convincingly that you can almost believe it's mid-motion. With a clean space, welcoming environment, and skilled artists, Easy Peasy more than lives up to its name.
Fame Tattoos1409 W 49th St., Ste. 1, Hialeah
305-407-2277
fametattoos.com Omar Gonzalez has a handle on just about everything, making Hialeah's Fame Tattoos a great studio to trust with almost any kind of tattoo you want. Gonzalez's standout talent is his skill with color. He creates full leg and arm sleeves that pop with the vibrancy you expect from a comic book page. The mastery also allows for something extraordinary: x-ray tattoos, which show up differently when looked at through red and blue filters, alternately revealing a portrait and then the skull beneath. Gonzalez is certainly daring and will turn this kind of tricky tattoo into an undertaking as ambitious as a backpiece.
Glitterpoop Studios638 NW 62nd St., Miami
786-501-0443
glitterpoopstudios.com Owner Lisset Baquero is a jack of all trades who's been tattooing since 2013. She has experience in almost any style you could dream up, from watercolor to geometric to portraits, but her fine-line work is most in demand at her studio. You'll know you're dealing with a pro as soon as you glance at her illustrations, which look like they are ripped directly from whatever Japanese manga panel she's basing her designs on. Baquero also takes extreme care to keep her lines distinct, allowing her to render even the most minuscule of details convincingly — from action lines to strands of hair — and even Gojo's white eyelashes. If you want a tattoo but aren't quite sure what to get, ask for Hailey Koetitz. She's an expert at creating designs that incorporate borderline psychedelic colors but is no stranger to crisp black-and-gray work. All her work heals down without losing its original vibrancy.
Gregos Tattoos7203 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-316-3451
instagram.com/gregostattoos Grego Hernandez is intrinsically associated with the neo-Japanese style. As the owner and founder of Gregos Tattoos, he's an expert at blending color beautifully, all while keeping the lines of his timeless designs sharp. His attention to detail is masterful, down to the white gleam that he renders the corner of a kitsune's eye. The shop boasts a wide array of excellent artists besides Hernandez himself. Yoandy Alfonso Hernández is a master of rendering black-and-gray tattoos in incredibly realistic detail and acts as the perfect counterweight to Hernandez's full-color, sprawling body art. Hernández can produce work that gives the illusion of startling depth. His pronounced, rich blacks frame shocks of color that draw and hold the eye.
House of a Thousand Roses7814 NE Fourth Ct., #101, Miami
786-919-9998
houseofathousandroses.com House of a Thousand Roses is run by tattoo icon Marlon Cubero, better known by his moniker Tatu Panda. According to Inked Magazine, he's been involved in the tattoo world since he was 12, when he started drawing tattoo flashes, and then moved on two years later to ink family members. Since then, Panda has tattooed several celebrity clients, including Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny. In his own words, his style involves focusing on smaller patches of skin, covering them with hyper-realistic works of art. Though often on the smaller side, Panda's tattoos are undoubtedly powerful. The resident artists at House of a Thousand Roses do similarly masterful jobs, with many adept at the same kind of fine-line work. For a splash of more intense color, you might want to sit down with resident artist Sebastian or consider letting Mattia Bretti, whose powerful pieces can take up considerably bigger swatches of skin, work his magic in black and gray.
Iris Tattoo133 NW 26th St., Miami
786-615-9186
iris.tattoo For a break from heavier designs with weightier lines, consider Iris Tattoo. Nestled in the heart of the Wynwood, the shop is known for its minimalistic style. Tattoos from Iris can often mimic the aesthetics of watercolor paintings, as designs emphasize shading and color. But don't let that fool you into thinking the artists here aren't capable of strong, decisive work. Iris' artist can make color feel like it's jumping off the skin. And lines, though thin, are even and clear. Oriana Merchan is particularly emblematic of the wispy, dreamlike style that Iris has come to be known for. Her pieces, often rendered in full, vibrant color, are like windows into a fairytale.
Love Hate Tattoo Studio1360 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-4556
lovehatetattoos.com Even if you know little about Miami's tattoo scene, you've probably heard of Love Hate. It's a popular shop in its own right, thanks to the skill of its long-time resident artists, and gained national acclaim thanks to its appearances on the TLC show Miami Ink. The shop is owned by Ami James, who's a master on all accounts but particularly shines when it comes to bigger, bolder body art — black or color. Though Love Hate is known for its strong work across the board, you might want to look here if you're looking for artists who can skew toward the traditional Japanese style. The shop regularly hosts a revolving door of guest artists, but its owner is partially known for his work in the genre, and so are some artists that still work out of the shop, like Federico Ferroni and Darren Brass.
Ocho Placas Tattoo Company4703 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-264-0888
ochoplacastattoo.com If you're looking for a traditional tattoo, you should look at Ocho Placas. It's an institution for a reason — its basics are as solid as can be. The artists here produce incredibly clean lines, even on the finest detail work. And you can be sure that work is on your body to stay because their artists' pieces — both in black and in color, but especially in black — are rich in pigment and well-layered. Javier Betancourt and John Vale have owned the shop since 2009. Their tenure is evident in their handiwork, and their unique styles can evoke a sense of nostalgia for tattooing pre-minimalism. Some notable resident artists include Vanessa Colaianni and Alexandre Al-Assal, whose styles can range from realistic to semirealistic and give viewers the impression they're staring at something out of film noir.
Rosa Negra3404 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
rosanegratattoo.com Rosa Negra's artists excel in all things fine line. One of the studio's founders, Sebastian "Zeb" Garcia, employs the technique in several interesting ways. He's got the skills for careful letterwork, smaller, hyper-detailed pieces that evoke watercolor paintings, and sharper sleeves that impress with their scope while retaining the same softer, dreamy aesthetic that seems to tinge so many of his pieces. If this shop's designs are calling your name, make sure to book an appointment — the shop doesn't take walk-ins.
Tattoos by Lou9820 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
305-670-6694
231 14th St., Miami Beach
305-432-7300
450 NE 167th St., Miami
305-944-0888
tattoosbylou.com Much like Ocho Placas, Tattoos by Lou is an old favorite. The shop has been around a whole lot longer, though. The Kendall location of Tattoos by Lou has been operating since 1986. Lou Sciberras, founder of the shop, was a Maltese immigrant who used to tattoo in New York. His daughter, Michelle, has taken over the shop and has since expanded, with locations in North Miami Beach and South Beach. The shop's aesthetic reflects its long history and centers around traditional American and Japanese styles. Some of the Kendall shop's artists have been tattooing for decades and have a way of making both tattoo noobs and veterans feel comfortable. And if you're looking for something a little more modern, you can make an appointment with Briga. Her colorful art takes inspiration from tradition while differentiating itself with hyperrealistic stylings, though she's equally skilled in stylized pieces, too.
Tattoo & Co. Midtown Miami3449 NE First Ave., Unit 110, Miami
305-485-0770
tattooandco.com Tattoo & Co. is a well-rounded, well-respected establishment with artists who can do a little of everything and do it well. Owner Javier Acero has been a tattoo artist for more than three decades and has run the shop since 2003. He's best known for his geometric tattoos, often starkly rendered with bold black ink, which take heavy inspiration from Polynesian designs. While his own art is clean, distinct, and powerful, the shop also boasts a collection of artists that support his particular style with complimentary niches of their own. Carlota, in particular, shines through her black and dot work, styles that lend themselves to intricate shading. The color she adds is brightly rendered, and she excels at creating a contrast that brings her work to life. The studio is known for cultivating a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, so they're fairly in demand.
Tattoology Lounge6421 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-329-6011
tattoologylounge.com Big or small, the fine-line tattoos at Tattoology Lounge can certainly be showstoppers. The studio's aesthetic encompasses a wide range of styles, but at the forefront of its image are intricate fine-line designs, as well as bigger pieces of clear-cut blackwork. Artist Alejandra Idarraga is especially adept at hiding her brushstrokes, so to speak. Her fine-line designs, whether they take up only a small patch of the skin on someone's arm or their entire right pec, include so much dynamic detail that the eye hardly knows where to settle. Andres Bedoya and Luis Rivas are your guys if you're looking for bolder lines in deeper blacks, with the latter also capable of etching your favorite anime characters into your skin if that's your thing. The studio creates a welcoming environment for its customers and works hard to be a comfortable spot for friends or family members you might decide to drag along.
Till the End Tattoos14285 SW 42nd St., Ste. 204, Miami
786-205-9570
tilltheendtattoos.com Till the End's style caters to those who prefer to go big and bold. Just check out owner Tatu Baby's work. Whether she's tattooing full-color, photo-realistic portraits or sleeves of black and gray that seamlessly blend several elements, the sheer scale of her tattoos is impressive. She's also backed by a skilled team of artists, like Tatu Maru, whose works are explosions of living color. She can also tattoo textures of all kinds, from a bird's shining coat of feathers to the individual threads that make up the illusion of patchwork. In keeping with the shop's penchant for bigger pieces, one of Roberto Montero's specialties is sprawling tattoos inked in black and gray. His work gives the impression of profound depth, and he manages to avoid overlooking details despite the imposing sizing of many of his tattoos.