Ten Reasons Miamians Should See Crazy Rich Asians

Asians are among the smallest minority groups in the Magic City. According to the United States Census Bureau, the total population of Asians in Miami-Dade County sat at 1.6 percent in 2010. The national percentage of Asians is approximately 5 percent. So representation of Asians in Miami is lacking, to say the least.

The film Crazy Rich Asians opens nationwide in today, including in Miami. Based on Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, the film marks a historical moment as the first contemporary-set studio production since the Joy Luck Club in 1993 to feature a majority Asian-American cast. It’s been 25 years, so Asian-Americans are excited about this long overdue representation.

Asians in Miami, such as myself, might be feeling that excitement even more intensely. We're hoping for the film’s box-office success to show Hollywood that our stories matter. This isn’t to say that the film is perfect. There are issues with stereotyping that perpetuate the myth of the model minority. But what’s at stake here is representation in Hollywood and popular media. Nuanced characterization and innovative story can come later.