The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 14South Florida's largest Halloween carnival, House of Horror, returns to the Miami International Mall to deliver jump scares and gore in the lead-up to the holiday. This year's event includes four haunted experiences: "Silent Mall," "Drown Town," "Insanitorium," and "Scare X Studios." Once scare fanatics have taken on the frights and screams of these fear-inducing attractions, carnival rides, enticing treats, and carnival games will be available to amplify all the fun and excitement. 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday through October 31, at Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral; houseofhorrorcarnival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Rapper Jack Harlow stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. Harlow made his breakthrough into the mainstream after the release of his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." Having gained traction on TikTok and bringing about remixes by rap superstars Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, the single reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, Harlow gained even more recognition after collaborating with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby." He recently released his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which includes the tracks "Dua Lipa" and "First Class." 7:45 p.m. Friday, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $39.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, October 15Broward Center of the Performing Arts resident Slow Burn Theatre Co. kicks off its production of the smash-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the production follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he discovers a new plant species he names Audrey II. The crude plant promises Krelborn a life of undying fame and fortune as long as its creator feeds it blood. Ultimately, Krelborn discovers the plant's true intentions: global domination. 1 and 7:30 p.m Saturday through October 30, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $70 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
What's scarier than Halloween? Gay Halloween, of course. That's why Flaming Classic is presenting its latest series, Scared Stiff, at Hôtel Gaythering. The event screens X-rated cult classics with a demonic twist. On Saturday, catch the 1975 film Sex Demon, directed by J.C. Cricket and starring Jeff Fuller and Steve Spahn. The all-male erotic (eh, pornographic) horror film takes inspiration from 1973's The Exorcist and the Blacksploitation films of the time. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; flamingclassics.com. Tickets cost $6.90 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The New World Symphony recently announced that Stéphane Denève would succeed Michael Tilson Thomas as artistic director. Denève has had little time to get comfortable in his new role; the symphony's 35th Anniversary Season Opener takes place Saturday and Sunday. The orchestra will perform two shows: Fanfares from Uhrovec, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; and selections from Der Freischütz, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. Also on the bill: a performance of Strauss' tone poem Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5866; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $120. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami kicks off its season at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie. For its "Program I: Art in Motion," the company will stage David Palmer's "Quizás," along with a special performance of Yanis Pikieris' "Orchids" by the Miami Youth Ballet. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie; 954-462-0222; miniacipac.com. Tickets cost $37 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Where would drum 'n' bass, jungle, and breakbeat be without Goldie? The British producer has been influential in the dance-music scene since the early '90s. Throughout his career, he's also remixed tracks for artists like the Fugees, Garbage, Björk, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris. On Saturday, catch the icon behind the decks alongside DJ Craze, SomeJerk, and Jan Anthony at 1-800-Lucky. 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, October 16Calling all Halloween lovers! On Sunday, Little River hot spot Low Key hosts the Hot Tropic Halloween Market. Get all your spooky season needs from local vendors offering vintage costumes, handcrafted masks, art, jewelry, and more. Take part in a tarot reading to uncover all that lies in your future. Enjoy fun activities, such as creating custom spell jars to bring a little bit of magic into your life. Spooky tunes will fill the air thanks to DJ Rippin Kittin. 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Low Key, 7121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-631-2496; lowkeymiami.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Give Monday morning the middle finger and head to Floyd on Sunday night. British producer Jaden Thompson takes over the decks at the downtown lounge alongside Andres Line. The Fabric London resident collaborated with Seth Troxler earlier this year on the single "Talking Walls," a tech-house cut that mixes electro beats and with a verging-on-claustrophobic rhythm. You don't want to miss out the rising talent's Sunday set even if it means you go to work the next day with bloodshot eyes. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St. Suite B, Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran