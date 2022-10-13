Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and October 13, 2022 8:00AM

Jack Harlow at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Friday
Jack Harlow at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Friday Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Friday, October 14

South Florida's largest Halloween carnival, House of Horror, returns to the Miami International Mall to deliver jump scares and gore in the lead-up to the holiday. This year's event includes four haunted experiences: "Silent Mall," "Drown Town," "Insanitorium," and "Scare X Studios." Once scare fanatics have taken on the frights and screams of these fear-inducing attractions, carnival rides, enticing treats, and carnival games will be available to amplify all the fun and excitement. 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday through October 31, at Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral; houseofhorrorcarnival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Rapper Jack Harlow stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. Harlow made his breakthrough into the mainstream after the release of his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." Having gained traction on TikTok and bringing about remixes by rap superstars Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, the single reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, Harlow gained even more recognition after collaborating with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby." He recently released his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which includes the tracks "Dua Lipa" and "First Class." 7:45 p.m. Friday, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $39.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center: See Saturday
Photo by Simon Soong/Courtesy of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

Saturday, October 15

Broward Center of the Performing Arts resident Slow Burn Theatre Co. kicks off its production of the smash-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the production follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he discovers a new plant species he names Audrey II. The crude plant promises Krelborn a life of undying fame and fortune as long as its creator feeds it blood. Ultimately, Krelborn discovers the plant's true intentions: global domination. 1 and 7:30 p.m Saturday through October 30, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $70 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

What's scarier than Halloween? Gay Halloween, of course. That's why Flaming Classic is presenting its latest series, Scared Stiff, at Hôtel Gaythering. The event screens X-rated cult classics with a demonic twist. On Saturday, catch the 1975 film Sex Demon, directed by J.C. Cricket and starring Jeff Fuller and Steve Spahn. The all-male erotic (eh, pornographic) horror film takes inspiration from 1973's The Exorcist and the Blacksploitation films of the time. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; flamingclassics.com. Tickets cost $6.90 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The New World Symphony recently announced that Stéphane Denève would succeed Michael Tilson Thomas as artistic director. Denève has had little time to get comfortable in his new role; the symphony's 35th Anniversary Season Opener takes place Saturday and Sunday. The orchestra will perform two shows: Fanfares from Uhrovec, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; and selections from Der Freischütz, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. Also on the bill: a performance of Strauss' tone poem Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5866; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $120. Jose D. Duran

On Saturday, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami kicks off its season at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie. For its "Program I: Art in Motion," the company will stage David Palmer's "Quizás," along with a special performance of Yanis Pikieris' "Orchids" by the Miami Youth Ballet. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie; 954-462-0222; miniacipac.com. Tickets cost $37 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Goldie at 1-800-Lucky: See Saturday
Photo courtesy of Constellate Talent
¡Oye, mi gente! Head to FTX Arena on Saturday for the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The Latin music celebration brings together some of the biggest names in the genre, including Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adonis, with Enrique Santos playing host. The night's headliner is Enrique Iglesias, your mom's favorite crooner. The Spanish singer has had a long career powered by both Spanish- and English-language hits. 8 p.m. Saturday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $39 to $199 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

Where would drum 'n' bass, jungle, and breakbeat be without Goldie? The British producer has been influential in the dance-music scene since the early '90s. Throughout his career, he's also remixed tracks for artists like the Fugees, Garbage, Björk, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris. On Saturday, catch the icon behind the decks alongside DJ Craze, SomeJerk, and Jan Anthony at 1-800-Lucky. 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, October 16

Calling all Halloween lovers! On Sunday, Little River hot spot Low Key hosts the Hot Tropic Halloween Market. Get all your spooky season needs from local vendors offering vintage costumes, handcrafted masks, art, jewelry, and more. Take part in a tarot reading to uncover all that lies in your future. Enjoy fun activities, such as creating custom spell jars to bring a little bit of magic into your life. Spooky tunes will fill the air thanks to DJ Rippin Kittin. 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Low Key, 7121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-631-2496; lowkeymiami.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina

Give Monday morning the middle finger and head to Floyd on Sunday night. British producer Jaden Thompson takes over the decks at the downtown lounge alongside Andres Line. The Fabric London resident collaborated with Seth Troxler earlier this year on the single "Talking Walls," a tech-house cut that mixes electro beats and with a verging-on-claustrophobic rhythm. You don't want to miss out the rising talent's Sunday set even if it means you go to work the next day with bloodshot eyes. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St. Suite B, Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's 10 Finest Sandwich Shops

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation