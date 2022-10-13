The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 14

click to enlarge Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center: See Saturday Photo by Simon Soong/Courtesy of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

Saturday, October 15

click to enlarge Goldie at 1-800-Lucky: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Constellate Talent

Sunday, October 16

South Florida's largest Halloween carnival,, returns to the Miami International Mall to deliver jump scares and gore in the lead-up to the holiday. This year's event includes four haunted experiences: "Silent Mall," "Drown Town," "Insanitorium," and "Scare X Studios." Once scare fanatics have taken on the frights and screams of these fear-inducing attractions, carnival rides, enticing treats, and carnival games will be available to amplify all the fun and excitement.Rapperstops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. Harlow made his breakthrough into the mainstream after the release of his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." Having gained traction on TikTok and bringing about remixes by rap superstars Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, the single reached number two on theHot 100. In 2021, Harlow gained even more recognition after collaborating with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby." He recently released his second album,, which includes the tracks "Dua Lipa" and "First Class."Broward Center of the Performing Arts resident Slow Burn Theatre Co. kicks off its production of the smash-hit musicalon Saturday. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the production follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he discovers a new plant species he names Audrey II. The crude plant promises Krelborn a life of undying fame and fortune as long as its creator feeds it blood. Ultimately, Krelborn discovers the plant's true intentions: global domination.What's scarier than Halloween? Gay Halloween, of course. That's why Flaming Classic is presenting its latest series, Scared Stiff, at Hôtel Gaythering. The event screens X-rated cult classics with a demonic twist. On Saturday, catch the 1975 film, directed by J.C. Cricket and starring Jeff Fuller and Steve Spahn. The all-male erotic (eh, pornographic) horror film takes inspiration from 1973'sand the Blacksploitation films of the time.The New World Symphony recently announced that Stéphane Denève would succeed Michael Tilson Thomas as artistic director. Denève has had little time to get comfortable in his new role; the symphony'stakes place Saturday and Sunday. The orchestra will perform two shows:, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; and selections from, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. Also on the bill: a performance of Strauss' tone poemOn Saturday,kicks off its season at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie. For its "Program I: Art in Motion," the company will stage David Palmer's "Quizás," along with a special performance of Yanis Pikieris' "Orchids" by the Miami Youth Ballet.Head to FTX Arena on Saturday for the. The Latin music celebration brings together some of the biggest names in the genre, including Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adonis, with Enrique Santos playing host. The night's headliner is Enrique Iglesias, your mom's favorite crooner. The Spanish singer has had a long career powered by both Spanish- and English-language hits.Where would drum 'n' bass, jungle, and breakbeat be without? The British producer has been influential in the dance-music scene since the early '90s. Throughout his career, he's also remixed tracks for artists like the Fugees, Garbage, Björk, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris. On Saturday, catch the icon behind the decks alongside DJ Craze, SomeJerk, and Jan Anthony at 1-800-Lucky.Calling all Halloween lovers! On Sunday, Little River hot spot Low Key hosts the. Get all your spooky season needs from local vendors offering vintage costumes, handcrafted masks, art, jewelry, and more. Take part in a tarot reading to uncover all that lies in your future. Enjoy fun activities, such as creating custom spell jars to bring a little bit of magic into your life. Spooky tunes will fill the air thanks to DJ Rippin Kittin.Give Monday morning the middle finger and head to Floyd on Sunday night. British producertakes over the decks at the downtown lounge alongside Andres Line. The Fabric London resident collaborated with Seth Troxler earlier this year on the single "Talking Walls," a tech-house cut that mixes electro beats and with a verging-on-claustrophobic rhythm. You don't want to miss out the rising talent's Sunday set even if it means you go to work the next day with bloodshot eyes.