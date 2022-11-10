Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and November 10, 2022 8:00AM

Christian Nodal at FTX Arena: See Friday
Christian Nodal at FTX Arena: See Friday Photo courtesy of Cardenas Marketing Network

Friday, November 11

Mexican singer Christian Nodal stops at the FTX Arena on Friday as part of his Forajido Tour. The 23 year old has earned recognition for his modern take on the mariachi style of music. Tracks like "Vivo en el 6," "Aguardiente," and the Maná collaboration "Te Llore un Río" are just some of his more recent releases that have continued to push the regional Mexican style forward. Even if you aren't a fan of mariachi music, Nodal's pop-leaning take on the genre should make it appealing enough for everyone to enjoy. 8 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $181 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

The 21st-annual Miami Short Film Festival kicks off at the Deering Estate on Friday. The weekend-long event celebrates the short-film medium with 39 films from various genres. Screenings will also take place at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday and at O Cinema South Beach on Sunday. Friday's theme is "Rebels with a Cause," featuring films from the U.S., Iran, Ukraine, and the Netherlands. 8 p.m. Friday, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; miamishortfilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, November 12

HistoryMiami Museum celebrates everything that makes Miami, well, Miami at CultureFest 305. The festival promises to showcase the city's many cultural groups with performances, demonstrations, and food. Enjoy traditional dances from the Thai Dance Troupe of Miami and the Middle Eastern Cultural Arts Dance Ensemble, and live music from Cortadito and Alejandra Czarny. There will also be a pastelito-making session with Pastelito Papi and a Syrian food demo by Zaytouna Foods and Edible South Florida. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Ocean Filibuster at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Saturday
Photo by Maggie Hall
It may not be Tuesday, but it's taco day at New Times' Tacolandia at Regatta Park. On Saturday, enjoy savory and delicious bites from local taquerias putting their spin on the Mexican favorite. Bandidos Taqueria, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Davie Taco Bar, Pilo's Street Tacos, and more will be in attendance. You can pair your hunt for the best taco with live music and drinks from Ghost Tequila, Estrella Jalisco, Kombi Keg, and Tito's Handmade. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $40 to $110. Sophia Medina

Florida Grand Opera kicks off its 2022-23 season with a performance of Domenico Cimarosa's El Matrimonio Secreto. The company will perform a new Spanish translation of the 1792 Italian opera. FGO moves the setting from 18th-century Bologna to 1980s Miami Beach amongst the Cuban community making their way through the city. Starring in the FGO production is Vanessa Becerra, Catalina Cuervo, and Joseph McBrayer under the direction of Elena Araoz. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $259. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday, Live Arts Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts present the southeast premiere of Ocean Filibuster. The work of Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour, the show explores the intimate and critical relationship between humans and the ocean. Audiences can expect an innovative music theater experience set in the future, putting them in the middle of a human/ocean showdown. 8 p.m. Saturday through November 20, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45. Jose D. Duran

Dirtybird leader Claude VonStroke takes over the decks at 1-800-Lucky on Saturday. Spinning from open to close, the DJ/producer has been spinning since the early 2000s and has collaborated with acts like Justin Martin and Green Velvet. His style spans from ghettotech to deep house, but rest assured he will keep you dancing all night long. 10 p.m. Saturday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-786-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60 747presents.tixr.com. Jose D. Duran

Techno goddess Charlotte De Witte brings some life to the party alongside Enrico Sangiuliano and Roman Flügel at Club Space. The Belgian producer is known to bring heavy synths with a melodic sound during her sets. Some of her most popular works include original tracks such as "Universal Consciousness" and "Doppler," as well as remixes of Age of Love's "The Age of Love" and Eats Everything's "Space Raiders." 11 p.m. Saturday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $20.40 to $93.68 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: See Sunday
Photo courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Sunday, November 13

Book nerds, it's finally your time to shine! The Miami Book Fair is back with eight days of cultural talks, vendors, and performances. Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus turns into a book lover's dream, with authors and pop-culture figures like John Waters, Art Spiegelman, Patti Smith, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault all set to make an appearance. The panel discussions kick off on Sunday, but the highlight is always the weekend street fair, which this year takes place on November 18-20. Sunday through November 20, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Ticket prices vary. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Music collective and record label Rvdiovctive celebrates its tenth anniversary at Oasis Wynwood alongside Los Angeles-based producer Destructo and label leader Devon James. After a slew of successful events during Miami Music Week and Miami Art Week, the party has expanded its footprint with the launch of its very own record label spearheaded by James. What will the next decade hold for Rvdiovctive? Who knows, but it will probably involve you dancing. 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via oasismiami.tixr.com. Sophia Medina
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Fair Tales

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation