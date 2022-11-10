The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, November 11

Saturday, November 12

click to enlarge Ocean Filibuster at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Saturday Photo by Maggie Hall

click to enlarge Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Sunday, November 13

Mexican singerstops at the FTX Arena on Friday as part of his Forajido Tour. The 23 year old has earned recognition for his modern take on the mariachi style of music. Tracks like "Vivo en el 6," "Aguardiente," and the Maná collaboration "Te Llore un Río" are just some of his more recent releases that have continued to push the regional Mexican style forward. Even if you aren't a fan of mariachi music, Nodal's pop-leaning take on the genre should make it appealing enough for everyone to enjoy.The 21st-annualkicks off at the Deering Estate on Friday. The weekend-long event celebrates the short-film medium with 39 films from various genres. Screenings will also take place at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday and at O Cinema South Beach on Sunday. Friday's theme is "Rebels with a Cause," featuring films from the U.S., Iran, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.HistoryMiami Museum celebrates everything that makes Miami, well, Miami at. The festival promises to showcase the city's many cultural groups with performances, demonstrations, and food. Enjoy traditional dances from the Thai Dance Troupe of Miami and the Middle Eastern Cultural Arts Dance Ensemble, and live music from Cortadito and Alejandra Czarny. There will also be a pastelito-making session with Pastelito Papi and a Syrian food demo by Zaytouna Foods and Edible South Florida.It may not be Tuesday, but it's taco day atat Regatta Park. On Saturday, enjoy savory and delicious bites from local taquerias putting their spin on the Mexican favorite. Bandidos Taqueria, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Davie Taco Bar, Pilo's Street Tacos, and more will be in attendance. You can pair your hunt for the best taco with live music and drinks from Ghost Tequila, Estrella Jalisco, Kombi Keg, and Tito's Handmade.Florida Grand Opera kicks off its 2022-23 season with a performance of Domenico Cimarosa's. The company will perform a new Spanish translation of the 1792 Italian opera. FGO moves the setting from 18th-century Bologna to 1980s Miami Beach amongst the Cuban community making their way through the city. Starring in the FGO production is Vanessa Becerra, Catalina Cuervo, and Joseph McBrayer under the direction of Elena Araoz.On Saturday, Live Arts Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts present the southeast premiere of. The work of Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour, the show explores the intimate and critical relationship between humans and the ocean. Audiences can expect an innovative music theater experience set in the future, putting them in the middle of a human/ocean showdown.Dirtybird leadertakes over the decks at 1-800-Lucky on Saturday. Spinning from open to close, the DJ/producer has been spinning since the early 2000s and has collaborated with acts like Justin Martin and Green Velvet. His style spans from ghettotech to deep house, but rest assured he will keep you dancing all night long.Techno goddessbrings some life to the party alongside Enrico Sangiuliano and Roman Flügel at Club Space. The Belgian producer is known to bring heavy synths with a melodic sound during her sets. Some of her most popular works include original tracks such as "Universal Consciousness" and "Doppler," as well as remixes of Age of Love's "The Age of Love" and Eats Everything's "Space Raiders."Book nerds, it's finally your time to shine! Theis back with eight days of cultural talks, vendors, and performances. Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus turns into a book lover's dream, with authors and pop-culture figures like John Waters, Art Spiegelman, Patti Smith, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault all set to make an appearance. The panel discussions kick off on Sunday, but the highlight is always the weekend street fair, which this year takes place on November 18-20.Music collective and record labelcelebrates its tenth anniversary at Oasis Wynwood alongside Los Angeles-based producer Destructo and label leader Devon James. After a slew of successful events during Miami Music Week and Miami Art Week, the party has expanded its footprint with the launch of its very own record label spearheaded by James. What will the next decade hold for Rvdiovctive? Who knows, but it will probably involve you dancing.