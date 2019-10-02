The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 3

This Thursday, New Times will host another edition of its signature chef competition and grand tasting event. The 17th-annual Iron Fork boasts offerings from nearly 25 restaurants and ten beverage makers. Pro tip: If you purchase a VIP ticket, you'll have access to the grub an hour earlier and even more restaurants. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency and James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Advance tickets cost $40 for general admission and $70 for VIP via newtimesironfork.com; tickets at the door cost $50 for GA and $80 for VIP if there are any left.

Bust out the beer boot, and if you have some lederhosen, iron them. It's Oktoberfest season. Among the offerings, Coral Gables Oktoberfest will run Thursdays through Sundays this week through October 13. Enjoy music from bands hailing from Germany and Austria, including Die Edelsteiner, Gruppe Gastein, and Die Wilden Kaiser. On the food front, there will be schnitzel galore and, of course, beer, beer and more beer! 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and select dates through October 13 in Bierhaus Plaza, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; oktoberfestinmiami.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Helado Negro; See Thursday. Photo by Anna Groth-Shive

Helado negro translates to "black ice cream." That sounds like it might taste kind of strange, but the music by the electronic artist/producer Helado Negro (AKA Roberto Carlos Lange) sounds great. Thursday night, he'll rock an intimate set at the Ground. For a preshow listen, his 2019 LP This Is How You Smile is worth a spin. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.



Friday, October 4

What do the Australian and British flags have in common? They both bear the Union Jack. What do England's David Avery and Australia's Mall Grab have in common? They're both taking the electronic world by storm and will play a show together at the Ground this Friday. Avery has been rockin' since the late 2000s and has a new album, Song for Alpha. Mall Grab has emerged big-time in the past few years, and his tune "Pool Party Music" will pump you up for the show. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

It's the best Friday of the month: First Friday at ICA Miami. For the September iteration of the monthly community event, IlluminArts will present "Uprising." Billed as "a musical exploration," this experience boasts tunes from Brazilian composers Hector Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, and Chico Buarque as well as Native American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamia.org. Admission is free.

The realm of Mexican pop rock, Gloria Trevi is royalty. The Monterrey native has been churning out infectious hits, from her 1989 debut, Qué Hago Aquí, to her 2019 LP, Diosa de Noche. This Friday night, she'll play for thousands at the AA Arena after opener Karol G. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $111.95 via ticketmaster.com.

Hedwig the Angry Inch; See Saturday. Warner Bros. Pictures

Saturday, October 5

Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been presented across a range of mediums, including film and musicals. For one night only, guests can enjoy the 2001 film, starring John Cameron Mitchell and Maurice Dean Wint, in beautiful 4K restoration on the big screen at Gables Cinema. Hedwig is a one-of-a-kind avant-garde and queer hero, and this production takes audiences on an emotional and captivating journey. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

That light you see radiating from Jungle Island is worth a closer look. Luminosa, Festival of Lights boasts more than a million LED lights and more than 30 hand-crafted silk Chinese lantern exhibits. In addition to nature scenes, some of the exhibits pay homage to Miami icons such as Wynwood and Biscayne Bay. The spectacle opens this Saturday evening and runs through early January. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; jungleisland.com. Tickets cost $28.

Juan Luis Guerra has proven he has major staying power. The Dominican merengue master has been jammin' since the mid-'80s and has sold more than 70 million albums along the way. His latest, Literal, hit shelves in May. Saturday night, he'll own the American Airlines Arena stage with the Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné. 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $195 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND The Wharf will be morphed into an Oktoberfest experience all weekend long. The Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest. All weekend, enjoy Wharftoberfest, loaded with live tunes, yummy grub, and beverages galore. The first 500 people to RSVP and arrive at the event will get a free Oktoberfest boot. Also, each day, there will be complimentary pretzels from 1 to 5 p.m. And as icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer all weekend. Prost! Noon Saturday and Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, October 6

National Dog Day was August 26, but it was rainy and Fido's fun had to be postponed. Among the canine happenings, a Dog Day Pop-Up was planned for Kennedy Park. Well, it's been rescheduled for this Sunday, and it's time for Fido and his pet parents to enjoy some doughnuts and fun shenanigans. The Salty Donut will be onsite with treats as well as limited-edition doggy bandannas and swag for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit Miami Animal Rescue. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Kennedy Park, 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

Baby shark, d-doo, d-doo, d-doo. Surely, by now — especially if you are a parent or have been around little ones — you've heard the song a gazillion times. Well, Baby Shark Live! is rolling into the Broward Center this Sunday for two shows. You and the kids can enjoy all of your favorite tunes and characters, but get ready for the tune to lodge itself in your head for the rest of the week. 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $55.50.

Tuesday, October 8

Black Label Society could be the name of a Johnnie Walker Scotch fan club. But in this case, it's the iconic heavy-metal band that's been kicking ass since the late '80s. The L.A.-based foursome, along with Alien Weaponry and the Black Dahlia Murder, will hit Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live this Tuesday evening. You know the classics by now — "Stillborn," "Parade of the Dead," and "Suicide Messiah" — but be sure to give Black Label Society's latest LP, Grimmest Hits, a whirl too. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $39.50.

Wednesday, October 9

In 1975, Diana Ross starred in Mahogany. The film followers the character Tracy Chambers' dreams and subsequent roller-coaster journey to become a fashion designer. It's a cult classic for some cinephiles, while others could do without it. Whether you like it or love it, Fashion Movie Night at the Villain Theater will screen the flick as its centerpiece. Before the show, the theater will play Ross tunes on full blast, and after the show, enjoy Mahogany-inspired drag performances by Opal Am Rah and King Femme. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $10.