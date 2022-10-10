The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 10

Tuesday, October 11

click to enlarge "Weird Al" Yankovic at the Parker: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Broward Center

Wednesday, October 12

click to enlarge Outshine Film Festival: See Thursday ©Les Films du Nouveau Monde

Thursday, October 13

click to enlarge Jack Harlow at FPL Solar Amphitheater: See Friday Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Friday, October 14

Saturday, October 15

click to enlarge Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center: See Saturday Photo by Simon Soong/Courtesy of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

Sunday, October 16

Momofuku, the widely popular culinary brand established by chef David Chang in 2004, is popping up in Miami. Taking over Jaguar Sun in downtown,will serve a four-course meal of fan favorites and one-night-only dishes. The pop-up is part of the Momofuku Noodle Bar on Tour series with American Express, which sees Chang's restaurant hold limited-time experiences across the nation.Starting Tuesday, the hit Broadway musicalholds court at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. With the now-popular catchphrase "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived," the six wives of Henry VIII tell their side of the story. The show serves as the official kickoff to the Broadway season in South Florida. If you can't score a ticket for the Fort Lauderdale show, don't fret: The production moves to Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center on October 25.From "Eat It" to "Amish Paradise" and "White and Nerdy,"has been satirizing your favorite pop hits for decades now. The comedy musician stops at the Parker on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour along with special guest Emo Philips. (In other Weird Al news, Daniel Radcliffe played the singer in, a film based loosely — emphasis on— on the life of the polka-loving accordionist. The movie premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews.)Brickell bar Better Days hosts a regular bingo night. But this week, it's giving the evening a twist with, a Bad Bunny-themed evening. Hosted by artist Ivania Guerrero, the event honors the Puerto Rican singer, encouraging participants to dress in their best Bad Bunny-inspired outfits as they play for fun prizes, including Bad Bunny merch. There'll also be a Bad Bunny dance-off, wherein fans can bust out their best moves.Every second Thursday of the month, the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, a hidden gem on Florida International University's Modesto Maidique Campus, presents. The after-hours event has a dual purpose: to promote the exchange of ideas while amplifying new voices. This edition focuses on the work of queer Cuban-American artist and New World School of the Arts graduate Ema Ri, who will be in attendance. Ri's queerness, Cuban heritage, and exile's influence in their work will all be on the table for this month's discussion.HistoryMiami Museum hosts the opening reception for its latest exhibit,on Thursday. Curated by the New-York Historical Society, the show centers on the struggle Black Americans faced as they fought for full citizenship during the 50 years after the Civil War amid the dawn of the Jim Crow age and America's "separate but equal" mantra. HistoryMiami has also started an oral history project exploring Black Miamians' long struggle and resilience in the face of oppression to supplement the visiting exhibition.Thebrings queer representation to the big screen during its Fort Lauderdale edition. From October 12-23, catch screenings of more than 50 new LGBTQ films from all over the world. Thursday's opening night at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale brings a screening of the Moroccan film. The film tells the story of Halim and Mina, owners of a small tailor shop specializing in caftans. When Halim hires an assistant, Youssef, the young gay man arouses long-suppressed feelings in him and something he's never disclosed to his wife, Mina.Canadian singerbrings the Yessie Tour to Oasis Wynwood for a one-night event in honor of her latest album release. Reyez rose to stardom on the strength of her single "Figures," which was certified triple platinum by Music Canada and RIAA. After releasing her debut EP, she was nominated for several Juno Awards in 2018, winning for "Breakthrough Artist." Her other releases include the EP, the debut album, and the follow-up. She is widely recognized for tracks such as "Promises" with Sam Smith, "Only One," and "Forever" featuring 6lack.South Florida's largest Halloween carnival,, returns to the Miami International Mall to deliver jump scares and gore in the lead-up to the holiday. This year's event includes four haunted experiences: "Silent Mall," "Drown Town," "Insanitorium," and "Scare X Studios." Once scare fanatics have taken on the frights and screams of these fear-inducing attractions, carnival rides, enticing treats, and carnival games will be available to amplify all the fun and excitement.Rapperstops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. Harlow made his breakthrough into the mainstream after the release of his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." Having gained traction on TikTok and bringing about remixes by rap superstars Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, the single reached number two on theHot 100. In 2021, Harlow gained even more recognition after collaborating with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby." He recently released his second album,, which includes the tracks "Dua Lipa" and "First Class."Broward Center of the Performing Arts resident Slow Burn Theatre Co. kicks off its production of the smash-hit musicalon Saturday. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the production follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he discovers a new plant species he names Audrey II. The crude plant promises Krelborn a life of undying fame and fortune as long as its creator feeds it blood. Ultimately, Krelborn discovers the plant's true intentions: global domination.What's scarier than Halloween? Gay Halloween, of course. That's why Flaming Classic is presenting its latest series, Scared Stiff, at Hôtel Gaythering. The event screens X-rated cult classics with a demonic twist. On Saturday, catch the 1975 film, directed by J.C. Cricket and starring Jeff Fuller and Steve Spahn. The all-male erotic (eh, pornographic) horror film takes inspiration from 1973'sand the Blacksploitation films of the time.The New World Symphony recently announced that Stéphane Denève would succeed Michael Tilson Thomas as artistic director. Denève has had little time to get comfortable in his new role; the symphony'stakes place Saturday and Sunday. The orchestra will perform two shows:, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; and selections from, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. Also on the bill: a performance of Strauss' tone poemOn Saturday,kicks off its season at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie. For its "Program I: Art in Motion," the company will stage David Palmer's "Quizás," along with a special performance of Yanis Pikieris' "Orchids" by the Miami Youth Ballet.Head to FTX Arena on Saturday for the. The Latin music celebration brings together some of the biggest names in the genre, including Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adonis, with Enrique Santos playing host. The night's headliner is Enrique Iglesias, your mom's favorite crooner. The Spanish singer has had a long career powered by both Spanish- and English-language hits.Where would drum 'n' bass, jungle, and breakbeat be without? The British producer has been influential in the dance-music scene since the early '90s. Throughout his career, he's also remixed tracks for artists like the Fugees, Garbage, Björk, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris. On Saturday, catch the icon behind the decks alongside DJ Craze, SomeJerk, and Jan Anthony at 1-800-Lucky.Calling all Halloween lovers! On Sunday, Little River hot spot Low Key hosts the. Get all your spooky season needs from local vendors offering vintage costumes, handcrafted masks, art, jewelry, and more. Take part in a tarot reading to uncover all that lies in your future. Enjoy fun activities, such as creating custom spell jars to bring a little bit of magic into your life. Spooky tunes will fill the air thanks to DJ Rippin Kittin.