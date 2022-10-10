The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 10Momofuku, the widely popular culinary brand established by chef David Chang in 2004, is popping up in Miami. Taking over Jaguar Sun in downtown, Momofuku Noodle Bar will serve a four-course meal of fan favorites and one-night-only dishes. The pop-up is part of the Momofuku Noodle Bar on Tour series with American Express, which sees Chang's restaurant hold limited-time experiences across the nation. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, at Jaguar Sun, 230 NE 4th St., Miami; jaguarsunmia.com. Tickets cost $65 via resy.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, October 11Starting Tuesday, the hit Broadway musical Six holds court at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. With the now-popular catchphrase "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived," the six wives of Henry VIII tell their side of the story. The show serves as the official kickoff to the Broadway season in South Florida. If you can't score a ticket for the Fort Lauderdale show, don't fret: The production moves to Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center on October 25. 8 p.m. Tuesday through October 23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $145 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, October 12From "Eat It" to "Amish Paradise" and "White and Nerdy," "Weird Al" Yankovic has been satirizing your favorite pop hits for decades now. The comedy musician stops at the Parker on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour along with special guest Emo Philips. (In other Weird Al news, Daniel Radcliffe played the singer in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a film based loosely — emphasis on loosely — on the life of the polka-loving accordionist. The movie premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews.) 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $97.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Brickell bar Better Days hosts a regular bingo night. But this week, it's giving the evening a twist with World's Hottest Bingo, a Bad Bunny-themed evening. Hosted by artist Ivania Guerrero, the event honors the Puerto Rican singer, encouraging participants to dress in their best Bad Bunny-inspired outfits as they play for fun prizes, including Bad Bunny merch. There'll also be a Bad Bunny dance-off, wherein fans can bust out their best moves. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Better Days, 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, October 13Every second Thursday of the month, the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, a hidden gem on Florida International University's Modesto Maidique Campus, presents Tertulia Nights. The after-hours event has a dual purpose: to promote the exchange of ideas while amplifying new voices. This edition focuses on the work of queer Cuban-American artist and New World School of the Arts graduate Ema Ri, who will be in attendance. Ri's queerness, Cuban heritage, and exile's influence in their work will all be on the table for this month's discussion. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
HistoryMiami Museum hosts the opening reception for its latest exhibit, "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow," on Thursday. Curated by the New-York Historical Society, the show centers on the struggle Black Americans faced as they fought for full citizenship during the 50 years after the Civil War amid the dawn of the Jim Crow age and America's "separate but equal" mantra. HistoryMiami has also started an oral history project exploring Black Miamians' long struggle and resilience in the face of oppression to supplement the visiting exhibition. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday through April 9, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission for the opening reception is free; regular museum tickets cost $5 to $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Outshine Film Festival brings queer representation to the big screen during its Fort Lauderdale edition. From October 12-23, catch screenings of more than 50 new LGBTQ films from all over the world. Thursday's opening night at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale brings a screening of the Moroccan film The Blue Caftan. The film tells the story of Halim and Mina, owners of a small tailor shop specializing in caftans. When Halim hires an assistant, Youssef, the young gay man arouses long-suppressed feelings in him and something he's never disclosed to his wife, Mina. 7 p.m. Thursday, at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; outshinefilm.com. Tickets cost $65. Jose D. Duran
Canadian singer Jessie Reyez brings the Yessie Tour to Oasis Wynwood for a one-night event in honor of her latest album release. Reyez rose to stardom on the strength of her single "Figures," which was certified triple platinum by Music Canada and RIAA. After releasing her debut EP Kiddo, she was nominated for several Juno Awards in 2018, winning for "Breakthrough Artist." Her other releases include the EP Being Human in Public, the debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us, and the follow-up Yessie. She is widely recognized for tracks such as "Promises" with Sam Smith, "Only One," and "Forever" featuring 6lack. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $99 via oasismiami.tixr.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, October 14South Florida's largest Halloween carnival, House of Horror, returns to the Miami International Mall to deliver jump scares and gore in the lead-up to the holiday. This year's event includes four haunted experiences: "Silent Mall," "Drown Town," "Insanitorium," and "Scare X Studios." Once scare fanatics have taken on the frights and screams of these fear-inducing attractions, carnival rides, enticing treats, and carnival games will be available to amplify all the fun and excitement. 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday through October 31, at Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral; houseofhorrorcarnival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Rapper Jack Harlow stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour. Harlow made his breakthrough into the mainstream after the release of his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." Having gained traction on TikTok and bringing about remixes by rap superstars Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and DaBaby, the single reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, Harlow gained even more recognition after collaborating with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby." He recently released his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which includes the tracks "Dua Lipa" and "First Class." 7:45 p.m. Friday, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $39.50 to $79.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, October 15Broward Center of the Performing Arts resident Slow Burn Theatre Co. kicks off its production of the smash-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday. Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the production follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he discovers a new plant species he names Audrey II. The crude plant promises Krelborn a life of undying fame and fortune as long as its creator feeds it blood. Ultimately, Krelborn discovers the plant's true intentions: global domination. 1 and 7:30 p.m Saturday through October 30, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $70 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
What's scarier than Halloween? Gay Halloween, of course. That's why Flaming Classic is presenting its latest series, Scared Stiff, at Hôtel Gaythering. The event screens X-rated cult classics with a demonic twist. On Saturday, catch the 1975 film Sex Demon, directed by J.C. Cricket and starring Jeff Fuller and Steve Spahn. The all-male erotic (eh, pornographic) horror film takes inspiration from 1973's The Exorcist and the Blacksploitation films of the time. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; flamingclassics.com. Tickets cost $6.90 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The New World Symphony recently announced that Stéphane Denève would succeed Michael Tilson Thomas as artistic director. Denève has had little time to get comfortable in his new role; the symphony's 35th Anniversary Season Opener takes place Saturday and Sunday. The orchestra will perform two shows: Fanfares from Uhrovec, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; and selections from Der Freischütz, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. Also on the bill: a performance of Strauss' tone poem Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5866; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $120. Jose D. Duran
¡Oye, mi gente! Head to FTX Arena on Saturday for the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The Latin music celebration brings together some of the biggest names in the genre, including Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adonis, with Enrique Santos playing host. The night's headliner is Enrique Iglesias, your mom's favorite crooner. The Spanish singer has had a long career powered by both Spanish- and English-language hits. 8 p.m. Saturday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $39 to $199 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Where would drum 'n' bass, jungle, and breakbeat be without Goldie? The British producer has been influential in the dance-music scene since the early '90s. Throughout his career, he's also remixed tracks for artists like the Fugees, Garbage, Björk, Ed Sheeran, and Calvin Harris. On Saturday, catch the icon behind the decks alongside DJ Craze, SomeJerk, and Jan Anthony at 1-800-Lucky. 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran