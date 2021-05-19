The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, May 20

Each year, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival brings together world-renowned and local chefs for four days of deliciousness to highlight culinary and cultural beauty. Though this year's 20th anniversary edition, initially scheduled for February, may look a bit different, the festival will still offer a full serving of events. Fan favorites like Burger Bash, Chicken Coupe, Best of the Best, and the Grand Tasting Village are all on the docket. But don't skip the new offerings, like the Best of the Fest, which will dish out some of the most memorable bites from fests past, and Rockin' Sushi, hosted by Nico Norena of the Succulent Bite. Thursday through Sunday, at various locations; 866-271-8540; sobewff.org. Ticket costs vary depending on the event. See this week's feature story and Cafe section for more SOBEWFF coverage. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

With a focus on collapsible sculptures and printmaking, Felipe Mujica's exhibit at the Pérez Art Museum Miami further builds upon his practice while touching on socially engaged and collaborative processes. Opening Thursday, "The Swaying Motion on the Bank of the River Falls" is a collaborative collection of work created with members of the Miccosukee Tribe. The pieces use the tribe's traditional patchwork designs, featuring time-honored motifs of figures such as alligators and men on horses — the latter an iconic symbol of colonial power that has been abstracted and reinterpreted by the artist. 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $12 to $16. Olivia McAuley

Veganism isn't a trend, it's a lifestyle, and Planta Queen in Coconut Grove is here to show you with its Veg Out Dinner, a four-course repast celebrating plant-based living in Miami. Join hosts Marco Borges, author of The Greenprint and The-22 Day Revolution, and Dan Buettner, Jr., spokesperson for the lifestyle company Blue Zones, for an evening of Asian-inspired, plant-based dishes paired with craft cocktails, as they share their vision for the future of well-being in Miami. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at Planta Queen, 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786- 600-2835; plantarestaurants.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Le Youth at Hyde Beach: See Friday Photo courtesy of L'Affaire Musicale

Friday, May 21

In 2013, Le Youth got everyone's attention after uploading "Cool" to SoundCloud. Sampling Cassie's "Me & U," the track featured a nu-disco sheen that made it a dance-floor staple. Since then, the Los Angeles-based producer has kept bodies moving with cuts like the Ava Max-featuring "Clap Your Hands." On Friday, he'll show off his skills at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach. Before he takes over the decks, expect Eran Hersh, Louis Dee, and Ellina Sukh to warm up the poolside party. 5 p.m. Friday, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $20 $40 via fevo.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Friday, Beat Culture Brewery debuts Pop! — a new indie dance and '80s retro night that showcases the musical stylings of DJs Dino and Ray Milian. The duo will curate the sounds and light up the dance floor at the brewery's new monthly event. Milan, the founder of Poplife and Off the Radar, has been a staple of Miami's indie scene for over 20 years, and Dino is the host of the long-running show Synthology 101 on Jolt Radio and Neon Transmissions. Beer specials will be available all evening long. 8 p.m. Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tower Theater celebrates the tenth anniversary of director Alejandro Brugués' Juan of the Dead on Friday with a special screening of the satirical zombie film. The event will feature a virtual Q&A and in-depth conversation with Brugués and a live panel discussion with activist Rosa María Payá Acevedo, Local 10 reporter Hatzel Vela, and playwright and good friend of New Times Vanessa Garcia. Stick around afterward for a free mojito courtesy of the Calle Ocho movie house, in honor of the Movimiento San Isidro, an activist group of dissident artists and intellectuals in Havana. 7 p.m. Friday, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com; Tickets cost $15. Olivia McAuley

Daybreaker MIA: See Saturday Photo by Lito Vidaurre

Saturday, May 22

Are you over the drunk crowds at nightclubs but still want to party and dance? Daybreaker MIA offers the club experience — but with a yoga twist. Be prepared to wake up early, because Daybreaker's event is true to its name. And thanks to the event's focus on wellness, there's no booze here. On Saturday, the event pops up at the Barnacle Historic State Park for a 10 a.m. yoga session with Tifftopia, followed by a two-hour party session with Dude Skywalker. Attendees can take advantage of free breakfast bites, coffee, and nonalcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing (while supplies last). 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866; daybreaker.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

No, your social-media feed isn't broken. Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel might just be the hottest of hotspots in the city right now. On Saturday, expect Instagram to be ablaze when Guy Lawrence spins poolside. As part of Disclosure (alongside his brother, Howard), Lawrence has racked up countless Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Last summer, the pair released its third album, Energy, featuring collabs with Kelis, Slowthai, Kehlani, and Common. Noon Saturday, at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-745-8050; thegoodtimehotel.com. Tickets cost $100 for women and $115 for men via strawberrymoonmiami.com. Jose D. Duran

"The most famous half-Persian comedian in the world," K-von returns to Miami on Saturday for a standup show at Yumbrella, hosted by Have-Nots Comedy. The comedian has made appearances on Netflix, TED Talks, and NBC's Last Comic Standing. K-von will also be signing copies of his book, Once You Go Person: A Survival Guide From a "Half" — which is filled with funny stories and unsolicited advice. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Yumbrella, 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 194, South Miami; 305-397-8499; undertheyumbrella.com. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Domingo de Despojo & Disco: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Juliette Helen

Sunday, May 23

If the health benefits of yoga aren't enough of an incentive to get you on a mat, how about some cute li'l farm animals? Pinecrest's Department of Parks & Recreation will shake things up on Sunday with Goat Yoga in the 305, a twist on the ancient practice that introduces goats to the mix. The two-hour session will take place outdoors at Evelyn Greer Park and feature a heart-pumping yoga flow session alongside the barnyard cuties with the aim of expediting your reconnection with nature and yourself. 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St., Pinecrest; 305-234-2110; pinecrest-fl.gov. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Sunday, head to Unbranded Brewing Company for the second edition of Moonset Music's Domingo de Despojo & Disco — an afternoon of sipping, bad juju cleansing, dancing, and browsing of local craft vendors. DJs Juliette Helen and Miguel Clark will be behind the decks, spinning danceable tunes as guests enjoy tarot readings from host the Tarot Queen and browse vendors such as Amor Vintage, Yesi Makes Art, and Earth Tones Jewelry. 3:33 p.m. to 7:33 p.m. at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com; Admission is free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, May 24

Jazz takes over Oak Garden on Monday with pianist John Medeski, drummer Stanton Moore, and saxophonist Skerik, presented by GMP Live. Medeski is a member of the Brooklyn-born avant-jazz-funk trio Medeski Martin & Wood, which has been going strong for three decades. New Orleans native Moore is best known as a founding member for the jam band Galactic, while Sherik has been a part of Skerik's Syncopated Taint Septet and Garage a Trois. All of which is to say you'll be hearing some top-shelf jazz. 6 p.m. Monday, at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 786-273-1074; oakgardenmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, May 25

There's a national day for everything, it seems, and Tuesday is just another reason to enjoy a glass of wine. Bay13 Brewery is celebrating National Wine Day with an Epic Aussie Wine Tasting. Don't fret: This brewery takes its wine very seriously, with a wine list that includes over 200 Australian wines, ranging in price from $24 to an eye-popping $2,000. On Tuesday, three-ounce pours from the wine-by-the-glass list will go for $7, along with a dozen mid- and high-end wines priced at $15 to $30 for a three-ounce pour. If you're feeling peckish, Bay 13's all-day menu, from a lobster roll to bao buns to and house-made sausages, will be available to sop up excess alcohol. 4:30 to 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, at Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables; 786-452-0935; bay13brewery.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, May 26

FilmGate Miami, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting local creators, has been hosting a monthly short film festival with a specific theme for each edition. For May, the FilmGate Short Film Festival focuses on documentaries, offering viewers a closer look a nonfiction works that zero in on their subjects. Got a film to submit? While May's lineup has already been picked, you can submit for next month's "free-for-all" via filmfreeway.com. Otherwise, sit back and enjoy the work done by local filmmakers. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at FilmGate Miami Downtown Media Center, 168 SE First St., Third Floor; filmgate.miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden