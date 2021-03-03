The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, March 4

Gramps' Thursday-night drag event, Double Stubble, returns with host DJ Hottpants and sets by self-professed Peruvian dance diva D.Vice Dion and Lana Summer. Performances go down every 30 minutes until 11 p.m., with plenty of chances to grab a signature cocktail from the bar or a slice from Pizza Tropical. Expect danceable tunes, hilarious riffing, and awe-inspiring lip-syncing. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Friday, March 5

Miami's historic Olympia Theater is unable to host indoor performances right now, but that hasn't stopped the venue from taking the show outside. With the launch of Street Stages, the Olympia brings free community programming to East Flagler Street downtown every Friday and Saturday. At its two locations along the street, you might find jazz and pop ensembles, opera singers, or comedians performing in front of art installations placed in once-vacant storefronts. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at 159 E. Flagler St. and 132 E. Flagler St.; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Suzannah Friscia

The Confidante Miami Beach has rolled out "The Real Surreal 2.0," a follow-up exhibition to the successful Marcel Katz-curated show. The exhibit features works from groundbreaking surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, including rare modern prints, works on paper, and bronze sculptures. The Dalí works will be shown alongside the hotel's surrealist-inspired rotating local art collection, including pieces by Nico Suave, Nick Cruz, Tiago Magro, Grabster, and ABVA. The exhibit is on view through April 25. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at the Confidante., 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-816-4530; theconfidantehotel.com. Tickets cost $20 via therealsurreal.tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

The 38th-annual Miami Film Festival kicks off Friday and runs through March 14. The reimagined festival will showcase 94 feature-length and short films, both virtually and in-person (with strict social-distancing protocols at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami). Opening night brings the in-person world premiere of Haitian-American director Edson Jean's Ludi, a Knight Made In MIA Feature Film Award contender. The film explores the world of Ludi, a private-care service worker burdened with the financial responsibility of sending money to family in Haiti while balancing her own life. 7 p.m. Friday, at Silverspot Cinema, 300 SE Third St., Miami; 305-536-5000; silverspot.net. Tickets cost $25 via miamifilmfestival.com. Olivia McAuley

Global Cuba Fest: See Saturday Photo by Osmani Tellez

Saturday, March 6

Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, celebrates his 117th birthday on Saturday, albeit posthumously. The author and illustrator, who died in 1991, is responsible for some of the most beloved children's stories of all time, including The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Miami Children's Museum will honor the writer this weekend with Dr. Seuss's 117th Drive-Thru Birthday Bash, featuring free sweet treats, special activities, and some fan-favorite Seuss characters, all enjoyable from your car. Items are available to the first 500 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Olivia McAuley

Known for its unique blend of hip-hop music and live orchestral accompaniment, Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra made history in 2015 when it became only the third hip-hop group to headline at Carnegie Hall. The Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts hosts the group this week for a virtual performance you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home. A general admission ticket gives you access to the login for the performance, and you'll have three days to watch it on your own time once it airs. 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 via universe.com. Suzannah Friscia

Founded in 2008 by Miami Light Project and FUNDarte and featuring musicians from Cuba, Miami, and the Cuban diaspora, Global Cuba Fest returns on Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell. This year's festival will be an in-person, reduced-capacity live affair featuring a double bill: Singer Alain Pérez and the trombonist, percussionist, and singer Julio Montalvo will play with the Cuban Collective, an ensemble of top musicians; and the Dafnis Prieto Sextet will perform songs from Prieto's new album, Transparency. 8 p.m. Saturday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $40 via northbeachbandshell.com. Suzannah Friscia

Maybe your love life was nonexistent during quarantine, or perhaps you're looking to spice things up with your current partner. Either way, Faena Live's latest original production is sure to spark your imagination. Kat Cunning headlines the immersive cabaret show Tryst: A Lover's Rendezvous, which promises to "ignite the flame of plush eroticism." Opening this weekend, it blends teasing burlesque, cirque nouveau, and music to tell stories of the leading mistress' past, present, and future loves. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5742; faena.com. Tickets cost $95 to $250. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, March 7

Craft-cocktail favorite Bar Nancy hosts Retro & Roots, a party for those who miss the '90s. DJs MadSavvy and Mello-D are ready to blast throwback jams all night long. The party will also feature a pop-up smoke shop by HySociety, crystals and readings by Powerful Divine, jewelry and cleansings by Mystical Mermaid, and a community clothing drive dropoff by Afrikin Foundation. 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free with RSVP via retromarch.eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tacolandia Taco Stop: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Miami New Times

Monday, March 8

Monday is International Women's Day, and 1 Hotel South Beach, in partnership with La Adelita Tequila, wants to help you celebrate. Start the night with Real Women Real Spirits, a mindful tequila tasting honoring the women who fought in the Mexican Revolution. You'll use breathwork to appreciate and savor your drinks in new ways and learn how to view spirit tasting as a meditative exercise. Then head to the beach for a silent disco dance party, where you'll be guided through a sunset meditation, immersive sound bath, journaling exercise, and movement set to inspiring beats. 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6885; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $27 to $44 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, March 9

Tacolandia is back with a socially distanced take on the annual taco-centric event, dubbed the Tacolandia Taco Stop. To ensure guests' safe enjoyment, the New Times food festival will work as a drive-thru event, featuring over ten of Miami's best taco spots on Jungle Island's parking deck. From the comfort of your car, drive through the festival and pick up a signature taco from Xochimex Cantina Grill, La Santa Taquería, La Tiendita Taquería, and more, and receive a beverage kit to enjoy at home. Tickets include a Tacolandia Taco Stop Card, which can be used to grab a free taco at participating restaurants including Charly's Vegan Taco and Twice Butter Mexican Fusion. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Jungle Island's Parking Deck, 1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $25 via etix.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, March 10

HIstoryMiami Museum, in partnership with Smithsonian Affiliations, hosts Lena Richard and Julia Child: Two Women Who Changed Culinary History on Wednesday. The virtual event takes a closer look at Richard, a chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, frozen-food entrepreneur, and the first Black woman to host her own television cooking show; and Child, who was primarily responsible for popularizing French cuisine in America and TV cooking shows worldwide. The talk will be led by Paula Johnson, a curator and historian at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, and her colleague Ashley Rose Young, a historian for the American Food History Project at the Smithsonian. 7 p.m. Wednesday; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley