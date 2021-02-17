The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, February 18

Guillermo del Toro's critically acclaimed fantasy/horror film Pan's Labyrinth screens at the Nite Owl Drive-In on Thursday. The film follows protagonist Ofelia as she navigates life under Francoist rule in Spain — and an overgrown, abandoned labyrinth full of mythical creatures. Nite Owl will show the movie for one night and one screening only. Tickets include one parking space for two passengers, plus $20 worth of concession credit for snacks of your choosing. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Nite Owl Drive-In, 1400 NE First Ave., Miami; 833-648-3695; niteowldriveinandtropicalmarket.com. Tickets cost $20 for two people per vehicle; each additional passenger is $9.95. Olivia McAuley

The Rhythm Foundation's monthly live music series, North Beach Social, streams on Thursday from the North Beach Bandshell. This month's headliner is Jason Joshua, the man behind Miami-based label Mango Hill Records and frontman of Jason Joshua and the Beholders. In an old-school variety-show format, the livestream will feature an eight-piece Latin soul and funk outfit, an acoustic set by Black Dove, and a chat between host Cuci Amador and Joshua. 8 p.m. Thursday; rhythmfoundation.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

Friday, February 19

Director Chloé Zhao's third feature film, Nomadland, is already generating Oscar buzz, and you can catch it opening at Coral Gables Art Cinema this week. The film, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by journalist Jessica Bruder, stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman who packs up her van and becomes a modern-day nomad after the economic collapse of her rural Nevada town. The supporting cast includes real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells, who play Fern's mentors and friends as she explores a new life on the fringes of mainstream American society. Opens Friday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $12.75. Olivia McAuley

Are you feeling nostalgic for the Clinton years? If you're a '90s baby looking to travel back in time, look no further than Saved by the '90s at Backyard. The Fort Lauderdale venue will host the event billed as the longest-running live-music '90s party in the world, courtesy of a cover band that plays all your favorite old-school jams. Just be sure to wear your best flannel and plaid sets or dust off a pair of low-rise jeans. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The Ordinary Boys: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the artist

Saturday, February 20

It's a difficult time to be an artist, and nonprofit Sybarite Productions wants to do something about it while celebrating artistic talent and its capacity to spread love and unity. This weekend, it will host Love Is Love Worldwide, a 24-hour virtual festival and fund raiser featuring musicians, dancers, DJs, and more hailing from 24 countries around the world. The event aims to raise funds for artist relief worldwide. Be sure to catch local artists repping Miami at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Noon Saturday through noon Sunday; twitch.tv/loveisloveworldwide. Suzannah Friscia

Twenty-twenty was a challenging year for food and beverage operations, but craft brewery Unbranded Brewing Co. somehow managed to open in Hialeah last year and is now celebrating its first anniversary. To acknowledge the milestone, the brewery will host a socially distanced gathering featuring live music and tons of guest breweries on tap, like Beat Culture, Lincoln's Beard, and Tripping Animals. La Traila BBQ and the Lazy Oyster will be on hand to feed the hungry crowds. 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

The Anderson cocktail bar hosts the Ordinary Boys on Saturday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Hated for Loving, the band's tribute event to the Smiths and Morrissey. Moz fans can expect all the crowd favorites like "How Soon Is Now?" and "The Last of the Famous International Playboys." DJ Ray Milian will keep things moving on the ones and twos, and bites from the bar's Taco Loco truck will keep you satisfied until the night has opened your eyes. 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

The Wizard of Oz at Actors' Playhouse: See Sunday Photo by Alberto Romeu

Sunday, February 21

L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz might just be one of the most beloved children's stories of all time. You and your family can experience the magic live at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, where a talented cast will bring to life the story of Dorothy Gale and her adventures in the magical land of Oz. After a tornado blows her from Kansas to the strange new land, she befriends a scarecrow, a tin woodsman, and a cowardly lion, who help her defeat the Wicked Witch of the West and journey to find the mysterious wizard who can help her get back home. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Actors' Playhouse; 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $25. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, February 22

Sing your heart out for the chance to win a $200 bar tab at Rockstar Karaoke at the Clevelander on Monday. The beauty of karaoke is how effectively it levels the playing field, putting "having a great time" well ahead of "having a great voice." Plus, this is your opportunity to belt out your rendition of "Don't Stop Believing" while accompanied by a live band. Brave singers will be able to sign up the night of the event on a first-come, first-served basis, with the winner being determined by audience acclamation. 9 p.m. Monday, at the Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, February 23

Looking for the endorphin high of yoga without all the sun salutations? Look no further than a Breathwork Session at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. Led by breathwork facilitator and certified Theta healer Stefi Wald, the in-person group session focuses on conscious breathing, short breath holds, and other methods to release built-up tension and stress. Candles will illuminate the evening classes for extra relaxing vibes, and capacity is limited to 14 people to maintain proper social distancing. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Virtual Private Chef Experience: See Wednesday billwisserphoto.com

Wednesday, February 24

Enjoy a three-course meal kit this Wednesday evening designed by James Beard award-winning chef José Mendín, courtesy of New Times. The Virtual Private Chef Experience includes prepped kits, delivered within one hour prior to the event, with the items needed to make aguachiles de mariscos (shrimp cooked in lime juice and serrano chiles), Hudson Valley duck-leg confit, and tres leches. Over Zoom, chef Mendín will guide guests through the finishing touches of the dinner and the reasoning behind each ingredient. Also included is a Señorío mezcal gift box with a bottle of mezcal and signature pre-batched cocktails to pair with the meal. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $150 via etix.com. Olivia McAuley

Since 2017, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art has become a destination for art lovers everywhere. But just 30 years earlier, the site housed an abandoned factory in a town on the brink of economic collapse. O Cinema and Oolite Arts will co-present a free online screening of Museum Town, which tells the story of how this rural Massachusetts town became the site of the largest contemporary art museum in the world. The film will be followed by a discussion with director Jennifer Trainer, Oolite Arts CEO and president Dennis Scholl, and Thomas Krens, chairman and CEO of Global Cultural Asset Management. 7 p.m. Wednesday; o-cinema.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia