The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday. February 13

Tuesday, February 14

Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15

Thursday, Ferbuary 16

Thursday, Ferbuary 16

Friday, February 17

Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18

Sunday, February 19

Sunday, February 19

British rock-pop iconreturns to South Florida on Monday on his 2023 U.S. tour. Over a career that spans seven decades, Stewart has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. His work includes 17 top-ten albums and 16 top-ten singles in the U.S. and ten number-one albums and 26 top-ten singles in his native Great Britain. He's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, won a Grammy (along with 15 nominations), and received the ASCAP Founders Award. In 2016, Stewart was knighted at Buckingham Palace for his work in music and charity.On Tuesday, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden hosts, a Valentine's Day concert welcoming all couples, families, and friends to celebrate love with smooth jazz, funk, and pop by Madd Jazz. You're in for chocolatey delight, as the garden offers wine, chocolate pairings, and chocolate flights to savor. There will also be an abundance of sweet and fruity cocktails ($17), including the "Strawberry Spritz" (Aperol, prosecco, and fresh strawberry) and the "Passion Mezcal Margarita" (mezcal, passionfruit juice, and tajín.) There's also the option to purchase a picnic dinner for two ($75), which includes two entrées, assorted cheeses, and desserts.Did you recently have your heart broken? Bar Nancy has the perfect party for you. On Tuesday, the Little Havana bar hosts, a bash aimed at those who aren't feeling so in love with the idea of love. Whether dumped, ghosted, or catfished, get through the heartbreak with drag performances by Dang-Ho Yu Sickening, Opal Am Rah, and Yoko Oso, and some classic breakup tunes courtesy of Madonovan & the Swipes.Touted as the world's largest boat and yacht show, thelands in the city on Wednesday for five days of seaworthy vessels, networking, and parties. The show takes place at six locations across Miami and Miami Beach, with the Miami Beach Convention Center and adjacent Pride Park serving as ground zero. You'll find everything from personal watercraft to megayachts with prices equivalent to the GDP of a small island nation. You don't need to be in the market for a boat to attend, though the experience might push you over the edge.On Wednesday, the Tony Award-winning musicalflies into the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Told from the perspective of Elphaba (AKA the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda the Good Witch, the show delves into Oz pre-Dorothy, then follows her adventures after sailing in from Kansas. The Broadway sensation is being adapted for the big screen by director Jon Chu with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing the lead characters — you'll probably want to watch the stage show before the movie adaptation arrives in 2024.Sometimes the best books aren't crafted with words but with art., Miami's first artists' book fair, presents more than 60 exhibitors who craft books with everything from household items to zines filled with pictures and illustrations. The first day of the fair will consist of shuttle tours and a symposium with panels led by local key figures within the art industry, including Tia Blassingame, founder of Book/Print Artists/Scholar of Color and proprietor of Primrose Press; O'Miami founder Cristina Favretto; and Amy Galpin, Frost Art Museum's chief curator. The fair takes place through Sunday at the Paradise Plaza in the Design District and is free to attend.No, it's not December. But that's not stoppingfrom welcoming art enthusiasts and collectors to its tent overlooking Biscayne Bay. Galleries as far-flung as England, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain will display works from emerging and established contemporary artists. The festival kicks off with a VIP preview where guests will be first in line to see the art on display.After several years of positioning itself during Miami Art Week,returned in March last year, aiming to recalibrate the Miami art market outside its habitual December sweet spot. This year, the fair takes place during President's Day weekend, alongside Art Wynwood and the Coconut Grove Art Festival, making for a mini-Art Week. Superfine's mission continues to focus on elevating emerging and mid-career artists. And unlike Art Basel, the booths are rented out to artists, not galleries, meaning when you browse the booths at Ice Palace Film Studios, you can speak directly to the person who created the work.Keep the Valentine's Day spirit going on Thursday when Florida Grand Opera hostsfeaturing music from the greatest composers of opera and musical theater. Courtesy of FGO's studio artists, you'll be treated to moments from, andin the inspiring confines of the historic First Miami Presbyterian Church in Brickell.It's carnival season, and Little Haiti is getting in the spirit with its own. Presented by Sounds of Little Haiti and VGM Marketing Group, the event will feature performances by Team Lobey, T Ansyto, Paul Beaubrun, Rara Lakay, and Tjo Zenny, propelled along by hosts Kako and Mecca (AKA Grimo). There will be a showcase of Haitian art, traditional kanaval food, and a kids' zone. This being a kanaval event, you're expected to dress up — the more colorful and extravagant, the better.Sharks or Jets? Stans of both sides are bound to enjoy the Miami Acting Company's two-night staging ofalongside the 50-piece Alhambra Orchestra. Hie to Pinecrest Gardens for this classic reimagining of, which sees Jets member Tony fall in love with Maria, sister of Sharks leader Bernardo, sealing their mutual fate.On Friday, MausoleuM looks to crown the darkest queen in Miami at its. Eschewing the holiday's lovey-dovey nature, the pageant seeks potential queens who look more like postpunk icon Siouxsie Sioux or camp legend Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — so think black, lace, and leather. There are only ten spots for contestants, so make sure to RSVP or sign up in person if you think you've got what it takes to take the tiara.If you're more interested in having your own comic brand than attending a convention, thenis for you. The convention's second iteration gives creatives a chance to network and discuss techniques with top biz folks and creators from popular shows. You can also browse among vendors and independent creators of comics, authors, fashion designs, anime, and films. Naturally, you're welcome to attend in cosplay.Take advantage of the mild February temperatures and stroll through theon Saturday. The weekend event brings a juried selection of artists from around the world who work in media like painting, photography, and sculpture. Of course, there is more than just art at this all-ages festival. Expect to encounter live music, street food, and activities with kids in mind.It doesn't take much to convince most people of the joys of a beer festival. At, a single ticket grants unlimited access to craft beer — along with food samples and parking. Beer aside, the festival features live music, games, a wine-and-spirits garden, and food trucks. This year's lineup of hoppy creations includes local suds from Conscious, Prison Pals, Unseen Creatures Dream State, and Ceiba.It's carnival time in Brazil, but if you can't make it to Rio de Janeiro this weekend, Concrete Sala'sat Domicile on Saturday may be your best bet. Spread across two stages, the party's lineup includes Ultrathem, Pressure Point, House of Pris, Bunni, and Mister Lo, as well as enjoy a mini market. Bianca Oblivion, the global bass producer known for incorporating baile funk rhythms into her set, is headlining the festivities.This is for the misfits and the kids who were never part of the in-crowd. Grab your eyeliner and strut into, a night celebrating all things emo. Presented by the Black Market and Emo Nite Miami, the event welcomes everyone for a night of drag shows, burlesque, and live music, including a performance by Take This to Your Grave with special guests Mayday Parade and Boy Like Girls. To end this night to remember, two lucky guests will be named prom king and queen and will receive a $1,000 cash prize. Apart from the party, there will also be a market for promgoers to shop till they drop for goods such as used records, vintage clothing, and crafts.On Sunday, car enthusiasts will flock to the Design District for. The free car show finds the neighborhood's streets lined with vintage models and supercars from luxury automobile manufacturers. This year's Concours celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Italian brand Lamborghini. Because this is a— i.e., a competition of elegance wherein luxury vehicles are judged — anyone can register their vehicle as long as it meets the criteria.