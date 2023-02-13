The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday. February 13British rock-pop icon Rod Stewart returns to South Florida on Monday on his 2023 U.S. tour. Over a career that spans seven decades, Stewart has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. His work includes 17 top-ten albums and 16 top-ten singles in the U.S. and ten number-one albums and 26 top-ten singles in his native Great Britain. He's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, won a Grammy (along with 15 nominations), and received the ASCAP Founders Award. In 2016, Stewart was knighted at Buckingham Palace for his work in music and charity. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $65 to $335 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, February 14On Tuesday, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden hosts Garden D'Amore, a Valentine's Day concert welcoming all couples, families, and friends to celebrate love with smooth jazz, funk, and pop by Madd Jazz. You're in for chocolatey delight, as the garden offers wine, chocolate pairings, and chocolate flights to savor. There will also be an abundance of sweet and fruity cocktails ($17), including the "Strawberry Spritz" (Aperol, prosecco, and fresh strawberry) and the "Passion Mezcal Margarita" (mezcal, passionfruit juice, and tajín.) There's also the option to purchase a picnic dinner for two ($75), which includes two entrées, assorted cheeses, and desserts. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $85 to $255. Sophia Medina
Did you recently have your heart broken? Bar Nancy has the perfect party for you. On Tuesday, the Little Havana bar hosts Heartaches & Heartbreaks, a bash aimed at those who aren't feeling so in love with the idea of love. Whether dumped, ghosted, or catfished, get through the heartbreak with drag performances by Dang-Ho Yu Sickening, Opal Am Rah, and Yoko Oso, and some classic breakup tunes courtesy of Madonovan & the Swipes. 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $5 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, February 15Touted as the world's largest boat and yacht show, the Discover Boating Miami International Boat lands in the city on Wednesday for five days of seaworthy vessels, networking, and parties. The show takes place at six locations across Miami and Miami Beach, with the Miami Beach Convention Center and adjacent Pride Park serving as ground zero. You'll find everything from personal watercraft to megayachts with prices equivalent to the GDP of a small island nation. You don't need to be in the market for a boat to attend, though the experience might push you over the edge. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at various locations; miamiboatshow.com. Tickets cost $17 to $72. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Wednesday, the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked flies into the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Told from the perspective of Elphaba (AKA the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda the Good Witch, the show delves into Oz pre-Dorothy, then follows her adventures after sailing in from Kansas. The Broadway sensation is being adapted for the big screen by director Jon Chu with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing the lead characters — you'll probably want to watch the stage show before the movie adaptation arrives in 2024. 8 p.m. Wednesday through March 5, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $33 to $193. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, Ferbuary 16Sometimes the best books aren't crafted with words but with art. Tropic Bound, Miami's first artists' book fair, presents more than 60 exhibitors who craft books with everything from household items to zines filled with pictures and illustrations. The first day of the fair will consist of shuttle tours and a symposium with panels led by local key figures within the art industry, including Tia Blassingame, founder of Book/Print Artists/Scholar of Color and proprietor of Primrose Press; O'Miami founder Cristina Favretto; and Amy Galpin, Frost Art Museum's chief curator. The fair takes place through Sunday at the Paradise Plaza in the Design District and is free to attend. Thursday through Sunday, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; tropicboundfair.org. Ticket prices vary. Sophia Medina
No, it's not December. But that's not stopping Art Wynwood from welcoming art enthusiasts and collectors to its tent overlooking Biscayne Bay. Galleries as far-flung as England, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain will display works from emerging and established contemporary artists. The festival kicks off with a VIP preview where guests will be first in line to see the art on display. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at One Herald Plaza, Miami; artwynwood.com.
Tickets cost $25 to $225.
Keep the Valentine's Day spirit going on Thursday when Florida Grand Opera hosts "Hearts and Arrows: Opera's Great Love Songs," featuring music from the greatest composers of opera and musical theater. Courtesy of FGO's studio artists, you'll be treated to moments from The Marriage of Figaro, La Bohème, and West Side Story in the inspiring confines of the historic First Miami Presbyterian Church in Brickell. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at First Miami Presbyterian Church, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami; fgo.org. Tickets cost $25. Jose D. Duran
Friday, February 17It's carnival season, and Little Haiti is getting in the spirit with its own Kanaval Block Party. Presented by Sounds of Little Haiti and VGM Marketing Group, the event will feature performances by Team Lobey, T Ansyto, Paul Beaubrun, Rara Lakay, and Tjo Zenny, propelled along by hosts Kako and Mecca (AKA Grimo). There will be a showcase of Haitian art, traditional kanaval food, and a kids' zone. This being a kanaval event, you're expected to dress up — the more colorful and extravagant, the better. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; miamigov.com/lhcc. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com; kids under 5 are free. Jose D. Duran
Sharks or Jets? Stans of both sides are bound to enjoy the Miami Acting Company's two-night staging of West Side Story alongside the 50-piece Alhambra Orchestra. Hie to Pinecrest Gardens for this classic reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, which sees Jets member Tony fall in love with Maria, sister of Sharks leader Bernardo, sealing their mutual fate. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; miamiactingco.org. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, MausoleuM looks to crown the darkest queen in Miami at its Valentine's Gothic Beauty Pageant. Eschewing the holiday's lovey-dovey nature, the pageant seeks potential queens who look more like postpunk icon Siouxsie Sioux or camp legend Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — so think black, lace, and leather. There are only ten spots for contestants, so make sure to RSVP or sign up in person if you think you've got what it takes to take the tiara. 11 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $10. Sophia Medina
Saturday, February 18If you're more interested in having your own comic brand than attending a convention, then Beyond Comicon is for you. The convention's second iteration gives creatives a chance to network and discuss techniques with top biz folks and creators from popular shows. You can also browse among vendors and independent creators of comics, authors, fashion designs, anime, and films. Naturally, you're welcome to attend in cosplay. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center, 17051 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach; beyondcomicon.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Take advantage of the mild February temperatures and stroll through the Coconut Grove Art Festival on Saturday. The weekend event brings a juried selection of artists from around the world who work in media like painting, photography, and sculpture. Of course, there is more than just art at this all-ages festival. Expect to encounter live music, street food, and activities with kids in mind. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Tickets cost $20 to $249 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It doesn't take much to convince most people of the joys of a beer festival. At Brew Miami, a single ticket grants unlimited access to craft beer — along with food samples and parking. Beer aside, the festival features live music, games, a wine-and-spirits garden, and food trucks. This year's lineup of hoppy creations includes local suds from Conscious, Prison Pals, Unseen Creatures Dream State, and Ceiba. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at FIU Football Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It's carnival time in Brazil, but if you can't make it to Rio de Janeiro this weekend, Concrete Sala's Proibidæ Carnæval at Domicile on Saturday may be your best bet. Spread across two stages, the party's lineup includes Ultrathem, Pressure Point, House of Pris, Bunni, and Mister Lo, as well as enjoy a mini market. Bianca Oblivion, the global bass producer known for incorporating baile funk rhythms into her set, is headlining the festivities. 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Tickets cost $25 to $35 via universe.com.