The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, December 16

Enjoy the elegance of industrialist James Deering's estate at dusk during Vizcaya Late on Thursday. This month, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has decked the mansion and grounds in 1920s holiday décor and lights to honor the season. There's a Christmas tree in the main house, complete with period ornaments and candles — the perfect spot for your holiday photo op. In the dining room, visitors can peek at what the holiday table would have looked like for Deering and his guests. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Miami City Ballet presents the Christmas classic The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday for a limited run through December 26. Nothing says the holidays quite like the arpeggiated magic of the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy" set to Tchaikovsky's masterful score, which a live orchestra will perform. The ballet is brought to life by 100 dancers, who tell the timeless story of a little girl named Marie and her night of Christmas wonder. 7 p.m. Thursday, through December 26, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $74 to $104 via miamicityballet.org. Olivia McAuley

The popular Instagram page Only in Dade takes over the Miami Improv starting on Thursday for its weekend-long Holiday Comedy Fest. Hosted by Mr. Red, the lineup features local comedians including Carlos Hernandez, Brittany Brave, and JJ, along with special sets by Cisco Duran on Thursday and Mario Ramil on Friday and Saturday. Also on the bill are DJs Laz, Epps, and KC Chopz. 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25. Olivia McAuley

Colorado native Tanner Pennington stands at an imposing 6 feet, 8 inches, which seems to mirror the sounds he makes that hover over the listener. As Dalek One, Pennington has proved to be one of the most capable dubstep producers on this side of the Atlantic. He's dropped music on respected labels like Encrypted Audio and Deep Dark & Dangerous. Catch Pennington on Thursday when he spins at Syndicate Wynwood alongside Timbo Slice, Vlad the Inhaler, and Bryzergold. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Syndicate Wynwood, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-960-7689; syndicatewynwood.com. Tickets cost $15 and $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge The Prom at Broward Center: See Friday Photo by Deen van Meer

Friday, December 17

Local band the Polar Boys hit the stage at Space Park on Friday with Boston-based quintet Mahogany Purple serving as openers. The trio — Andy Zambrana, Alex Ramon, and Andres Baquerizo — released its debut album, World Domination, earlier this year, after a string of singles in the lead-up. If you're a fan of acts like MGMT and Tame Impala, you'll know what to expect from the Boys. The band will also be hosting a toy drive, so bring an unwrapped item to donate upon entry. 7 p.m. Friday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Did you miss your prom? Well, don't miss the Broadway musical The Prom, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), when it stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. Hailed as one of the feel-good performances of the season, The Prom tells the tale of a group of Broadway performers intent on changing the world and making an indelible impact on one another along the way. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $85 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge SantaCon: See Saturday Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Saturday, December 18







On Saturday and Sunday, the largest festival dedicated to música urbana, Vibra Urbana, lands at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo. Headliners Anuel AA and Don Omar will take this party into perreo territory with plenty of reggaeton and Latin trap. Also on the bill: Rauw Alejandro, Mike Towers, El Alfa, Sech, Zion & Lennox, Arcangel, and Lunay. Noon Saturday and Sunday, at Miami-Dade Fair Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $109 to $239 via seetickets.us. Jose D. Duran

It's time to dust off those red velvet hats for the annual bar-hopping event SantaCon, which will commence at Township in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Tipsy Santas will stop by YOLO & O Lounge, Salt 7, Royal Pig, and Rooftop, spreading holiday cheer along the way. Don your Christmas best, be it elf-, reindeer-, or Santa-inspired, to cash in on drink specials including $7 Grey Goose, Bacardi, Cazadores, and Teeling Whiskey. Head to Township to purchase $3 raffle tickets for fun prizes to support Jack & Jill Children's Center. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Township FTL, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-338-4070; townshipftl.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli stops at FTX Arena on Saturday as part of his Believe North American Tour. The concert will feature performances from Bocelli's latest album, Believe, which celebrates the power of music to soothe the soul. Concertgoers can also expect a selection of arias, crossover hits, and love songs to make their way into the setlist. 8 p.m. Saturday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $80 to $360 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Cruz Contreras at Center for Subtropical Affairs: See Sunday Photo by David McClister

Sunday, December 19

At Tropical Park on Sunday, you can jingle your way to an arthritis cure. The Arthritis Foundation hosts the Jingle Bell Run, an in-person walk/run event where participants dress in their favorite festive outfits to support arthritis research. There will be prizes and awards for the overall top finishes and fundraising teams, as well as a costume contest. One-hundred percent of the registration feed and fundraising goes toward the fight against arthritis. 8 a.m. Sunday, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; arthritis.org. Tickets cost $35 to $40. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

There are few things Miami Dolphins fans hate more than the New York Jets. The rivalry is perhaps one of the South Florida team's most intense — although neither team has made it into the playoffs for the better part of a decade. The rivalry continues when the Miami Dolphins face off against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Since 2010, the Dolphins have gone 14-9 against the Jets, so nothing would make fans happier than seeing that win total inch up to 15 on Sunday. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $68 to $731 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Catch Cruz Contreras at the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Sunday for the outdoor venue's latest edition of its singer-songwriter series. Over the past decade, Contreras has made a name for himself with his band, the Black Lillies, achieving commercial and critical acclaim. Now the Americana artist embarks on a new endeavor, collaborating with cellist Dave Eggar, fiddle player Billy Contreras, and wife Molly Contreras on his upcoming debut solo album, Cosmico. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $10 via square.site. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge "Renewal 2121" at Artechouse: See Monday Photo courtesy of Artechouse/Photo by Max Rykov

Monday, December 20

Everything will be illuminated at Pinecrest Gardens' Nights of Lights, which sees the park transformed into a winter wonderland festooned with festive lights. There's a little something for the whole family, with this year's event bigger and better than ever, featuring updated lighting designs and an expanded holiday-themed maze, sweet and savory bites, signature Pinecrest Gardens cocktails, and storytime with Mrs. Claus. Stay tuned for an appearance from the big man himself. 6 p.m. Monday through January 2, 2022, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Monday, Artechouse debuts its latest exhibition, "Renewal 2121." Described as "cyberpunk meets cherry blossoms," the show will transport viewers 100 years into the future, in which nature's resilience is set against an overdeveloped metropolis. Visitors are encouraged to interact to help the blooms continue to renew. The show hopes to raise awareness of the dangers posed to the environment through the use of technology. 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through May 1, 2022, at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $24. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, December 21

To celebrate the winter solstice, House of Ra presents Liberation, "a cosmic celebration of love," at the Sacred Space. The event promises an evening of meaningful connection and soul nourishment paired with dance. There will be a ceremony featuring group healing and guided meditation followed by a vegetarian dinner. The climax starts at 7 p.m. with a dance party featuring sounds by SimanRa where you're free to express yourself in whatever manner you see fit — no judgment here. And because this is all about healing yourself and those around you, this is a substance-free event (and that includes alcohol). 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Sacred Space, 105 NE 24th St, Miami; 786-621-5006; sacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $444 via houseofra.com. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, December 22

Position yourself to be the hero of your nochebuena dinner with help from chef Eileen Andrade. Brine Your Swine at the Doral Yard sees Andrade guide guests on making a delectable brine to create a fall-off-the-bone roast. There is also a tasting of four selected wines that complement the meat and passed bites from Barbarkoa by Finka. Attendees will take home a printed recipe with instructions on finishing cooking the ten-pound pork shoulder included in the ticket price at home. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley