The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Enjoy a glass of wine (or two) while listening toat Lagniappe on Monday night. The solo project of ¡Suénalo! founding member Adrian Gonzalez, Oigo is known for using his vocals, guitar, and loops to make a sensational listening experience. Gonzalez describes his sound as "feel-good folk dub," so it's guaranteed to be an excellent start to your week.Aspiring photographers can take their skills to the next level when Sweat Records hosts a. Concert photographer Scott Diussa will share some of the knowledge he has accumulated throughout his 25-year career and provide tips on how to take the best concert photos. Those who enjoy solidifying memories or dream of capturing live performers are encouraged to participate. Attendees are required to have a DSLR camera with a manual mode.It’s time to take a deep breath. On Tuesday, grab your yoga mat and water bottle and head to Modern ŌM's. The workshop is led by Donato Helbling, who has been studying and teaching martial arts, yoga, meditation, and philosophy for over 15 years at Budokon University. At this event, he’ll focus on Wim Hof breathwork and how to integrate it into your daily lives to promote a more balanced and full self.End the workday at the Deering Estate with, a relaxing session that will begin when the sun sets and the full moon rises. Yoga instructor Zamanta will help attendees unwind and destress with a beautiful view of Palmetto Bay as a backdrop. Guests may even pick up a trick or two as they inhale and exhale the sea breeze.goes head-to-head with FC Tulsa on Wednesday at Riccardo Silva Stadium in West Miami-Dade. The Oklahoma team is currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference — just one spot below Miami. While the regular season doesn't end until October, both teams need every win they can get from here on out: The top seven clubs from each conference move on to the playoffs.As part of its Seasoned Actors series, O Cinema chooses a noteworthy actor and features three of their best films. For its third season, the art-house theater will highlight Mexican actress Salma Hayek. This Wednesday brings a screening of the action-packed, neo-Western, in which Hayek stars opposite Antonio Banderas. The other two screenings will be(September 14) and(October 12).The Bass' latest exhibition,explores communication through modern and contemporary art. If you've ever stood in front of an artwork and wondered what the hell the artist is trying to say, you're not alone. The works exhibited in "Phraseology" ought to be a lot more clear about the artist's intent. Pieces on display feature text, phrases, and poetry to give the viewers a clearer line of communication with the artist. Faith Ringgold, Jamilah Sabur, Kelly Breez, Roni Horn, and Rafael Domenech are just some of the artists whose work you'll encounter.What are you afraid of?returns with another lineup of films that will tap into your greatest fears. Over 11 days, the festival celebrates the best new horror films by established and up-and-coming filmmakers. This year's event will span Broward and Miami-Dade, with events mainly taking place at Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema and O Cinema South Beach. The nonstop frights kick off on Thursday with a screening of Tyler Cornack'sat Savor Cinema, followed by a Q&A.Argentinian rock triokick off their two-night stint at the James L. Knight Center on Friday. Formed in 1979, the band has been championing rock en español for decades, reaching its peak in the '90s with albums likeandand hits like “Guitarras Blancas,” “Amores Lejanos,” and “Lamento Boliviano," leading to back-to-back nominations for "Best Latin Rock/Alternative Performance" at the 1999 and 2000 Grammy Awards.Having already toured once this year, reggaeton superstaris hitting the road again for a massive stadium run he’s dubbed World’s Hottest Tour. That's quite a claim, but if anyone's up for the task, it's the Puerto Rican artist. In May, he dropped his fourth album,, which served to showcase how versatile an artist Bad Bunny truly is. The album was met with critical acclaim and debuted atop the200. On Friday and Saturday, you'll find out if the tour's name isn't just Bad Bunny stroking his ego.Local bandstake the stage at the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub in downtown Miami for a Friday-night rager. Things will get loud as these folks deliver the sludgiest metal this side of the Everglades. As Crud so eloquently put it on its Instagram teaser for the event, "For $10 you can windmill with a fellow rawker while getting pummeled by these rippers at the Dubliner." Couldn't have said it any better.This Saturday’s yoga session is not just any yoga — it’s! Join Esencia Wellness Spa as it partners with Animal Lovers Rescue (ALR) for a serotonin overload from local rescue puppiesa yoga sesh. ALR is dedicated to providing rescue for dogs from euthanasia, abandonment, and emergency situations. The adorably cute yoga class is open to the public (non-hotel guests are encouraged to bring their own mat and towel).Expand your taste buds and submerge yourself in Black culture at this year’s. Guests are welcomed to bite into savory meals cooked up by more than 30 Black restaurateurs waiting to make their mark on the Miami community. Foodies will take part in a communal celebration made up of live music, chef and mixology demonstrations, a Black vendor marketplace, live podcast interviews, and more. Guests are invited to dig their teeth into quality meals while supporting some of Miami’s Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.Presented by Miami Events & Festival,lands at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove with a refreshing lineup of brews. Guest can imbibe craft beers served by local breweries, including Veza Sur, the Tank, Islamorada Brewery, and Bay 13. On top of delicious local beers and cocktails, there will be seminars, live music, and food vendors.Grab a hula skirt and shake those hips, because the tiki torches are sure to be lit at Rosa Sky’s. Brickell’s newest rooftop bar will host an eventful night filled with unlimited tropical fruity cocktails created with Santa Teresa 1796 rum. Guests will receive floral leis to wear and complimentary tiki mugs to commemorate the occasion.Theis dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and practicing dance as a form of kinship. The participants take classes in African diaspora dance and restorative healing practices and attend discussions and the like, leading up to Saturday's performance at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The performance, choreographed by Melisssa Cobblah-Gutierrez, Shanna Woods, Stephan St. Louis, and Olujimi Dance Theatre, explores movement as a sacred practice of liberation and kinship.The Broward Center for the Performing Arts welcomesfor a performance showcasing his talents and original work. The young musician rose to stardom as a season ten finalist on. He is recognized for creating reinterpretations of classic tracks from artists such as the Beatles and Louis Armstrong. A multi-instrumentalist, he has received recognition from pop-soul artist John Legend and praise fromfor his "earnest, uplifting presence."Trained belly dancers and artists Valerick Molinary and Alexandra Molina have put together, a show dedicated to women’s empowerment. Each performer uses Oriental dance (AKA belly dancing) to heal and overcome and to elicit joy. You now have a chance to experience the art form in a vulnerable way through the work of these artists.