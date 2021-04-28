The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, April 29

Concealed within the lush landscapes of Upper Buena Vista is Palapa, one of the city's most beautiful music venues. On Thursday, the Gilmar Gomes Collective takes the stage with an acoustic set spotlighting the band's eclectic Brazilian sound. Gomes is a talented percussionist best known for backing Latin pop superstar Enrique Iglesias on tour. The three-hour event makes a perfect date night thanks to the romantic setting and chill ambiance. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Palapa, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami; linktr.ee/palapamiami. Tickets cost $50 via feverup.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, April 30

Did your wardrobe fall into disarray during the pandemic? This weekend, give it a much-needed update at the Sitch Lab Pop-Up at the historic Moore Building in the Design District. The three-day event features everything from delicate jewelry to unique swimsuits. And thanks to Stitch Lab's focus on fashion brands from various Latin American designers passionate about creating elegant fashion that's also environmentally conscious, you can feel good about your purchases. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; stitchlabmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's not your imagination. Live music is back, and this weekend the Bayfront Jazz Festival makes its debut at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park. The two-day event will showcase old and new faces of jazz, Afro-Cuban, and electronic music. The lineup includes the legendary jazz-funk vibraphonist Roy Ayers, Tony Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, and the Cuban pianist, composer, and arranger Chucho Valdés. For those who can't attend in person, the festival will be available to stream, as well. 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontjazz.com. Tickets cost $95 to $355 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Roosevelt Collier at Afro Roots World Music Festival: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the artist

Saturday, May 1

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, viewed fondly as the island's version of the Rolling Stones, headlines the one-night-only musical event Festival de la Zalsa on Saturday at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. The 13-piece band, known for its infectious dance rhythms, upbeat arrangements, and vocal harmonies, has been in action for 60 years and counting. Luisito Carrión, Timbalive, and Melina Almodóvar (AKA la Muñeca de la Salsa) are also on the lineup. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; 954-883-6948; miramarfl.gov. Tickets cost $47 to $87 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Combining the best aspects of tailgating with a live concert experience, Trillerfest lands at the Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The first day is led by rapper Lil Wayne with 2Chainz and Tyga also on the bill, while the following day goes Latin with reggaeton band Gente de Zona and special guests. The socially distanced concert experience offers pods of up to six people, and unlike most events, attendees are free to bring their own food, drinks, and chairs. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; trillerfest.com. Tickets cost $50 to $20,000 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Celebrating its 23rd year of highlighting the culture of the African diaspora in Miami culture, the Afro Roots World Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. Cameroonian-American broadcaster Georges Collinet, host of the award-winning radio program Afropop Worldwide, will be at the helm as master of ceremonies, introducing a live-music lineup that includes Afro-Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Philip Montalbán and Roosevelt Collier with special guests Richard Bona and Weedie Braimah, as well as virtual performances by Vieux Farka Touré (AKA the Hendrix of the Sahara) and Fulu Miziki. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $70 to $220. Olivia McAuley

Treat yourself to a night of laughs at Yumbrella on Saturday evening as Kyle Grooms takes guests on a hilarious and honest tour of his world view. Best known for his stint on The Chappelle Show, Grooms has kept the funny going, performing at the nation's best comedy clubs, including the Comedy Cellar in New York and Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Saturday at Yumbrella, 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-397-8499; undertheyumbrella.com; Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Barters and Brews at Beat Culture Brewery: See Sunday Photo by @tonalpics

Sunday, May 2

Beer and art collide on Sunday for Barters and Brews at Beat Culture Brewery, a swap social that encourages attendees to bring their old and take home some new. Artists and art collectors alike can bring their pieces to the brewery, and if something new takes their fancy, let the swapping commence. Similarly, beer connoisseurs can bring along their sealed cans and bottles to do some trading with fellow hobbyists. Local artists CP1 (AKA Claudio Picasso), Lebo, and ReddRunit will be on-site, performing live sketches and engaging in their own trades. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for Mother's Day or just shopping for yourself, check out Wynwood Bazaar on Sunday, which will take over the outdoor event space Rancho Wynwood. Featuring a wide selection of small business vendors, local artisans, arts and crafts, and food trucks, the kid and pet-friendly market is a great way to spend your Sunday and get some shopping done while you're at it. The first 100 guests get a free swag bag. 11 a.m. Sunday, at Rancho Wynwood, 3117 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; instagram.com/ranchowynwoodmiami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, May 3

While it may make for a fun board game, in real life, monopolies serve to eliminate competition in the marketplace. On Monday, Miami Book Fair and Books & Book are bringing together Minnesota senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar and Knight Foundation president Alberto Ibargüen to discuss Klobuchar's new book, Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age. In the book, the senator looks at the history of monopolies as far back as the 1870s and how America has fought them off. 7:30 pm Monday; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/klobuchar_amy. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Cinco de Mayo at Coyo Taco: See Wednesday Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Tuesday, May 4

May the Fourth. May the Force. Get it? That silly play on words is why the fourth day of the fifth month has unofficially turned into Star Wars Day. This year, South Beach hot spot Naked Taco gets in on the intergalactic celebration, offering a free shot to anyone who arrives dressed for Star Wars cosplay. The event is part of the restaurant's Cinco de Mayo celebration, which takes place through Sunday, May 9, and includes deals on margaritas and free swag throughout the week. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, at Naked Taco, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; lovenakedtaco.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, May 5

In honor of its fifth Cinco de Mayo celebration, Coyo Taco offers $5 draft margaritas all day long (along with a limited menu) at its Wynwood flagship location and its outposts in Brickell and Coral Gables. Head to the arts district if you want to enjoy the special DJ lineup starting at 8 p.m. in the backroom. Otherwise, chow down on signature dishes like the tacos de camarón with achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, and guacamole, or carne asada tacos made with char-grilled Angus steak, pico de gallo, and queso. 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Jose D. Duran

Ditch the bottom-shelf tequila shots and sombreros that verge on cultural appropriation for something a bit more chill. Cinco de Vinyl at Lost City Brewing Company brings together beer and music for a different kind of Mexican celebration. Promising "straight-up vinyl, no digital bullshit," DJs 138 and Juan Luv of Hi-Fi Miami will be spinning out of their parked vintage Volkswagen minibus while patrons enjoy $5 Mexican-style lager pints all night. Couple that with free admission and ample parking, and it makes for a stress-free night of good vibes. 6 to 10 p.m. at Lost City Brewing Company, 12207 NE 13th Ct., North Miami; 305-456-0318; loscitybrewing.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden