The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The Wiz at SoundScape Park
City of Miami Beach's SoundScape Cinema Series continues its partnership with the American Black Film Festival with a screening on The Wiz
on Wednesday. Bring a blanket and snacks, spread out at SoundScape Park, and enjoy the 1978 classic. The musical takes the L. Frank Baum children's novel and gives it a Motown spin. Diana Ross stars as Dorthy Gale, a shy schoolteacher who gets whisked away to Oz after a snowstorm. There she encounters the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), and Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross), with Richard Pryor playing the titular role. 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free.
Boss Babes Social Club at the Lincoln Eatery
The Lincoln Eatery hosts Boss Babes Social Club on Thursday with Paula Carozzo, a local disability activist and influencer. Carozzo is on a mission to redefine how disabilities are perceived and will hold an open conversation on love, fashion, wellness, myths, taboos, and more, followed by a Q&A. The event promises to be an inclusive space where everyone can come together to dispel the perception that people living with disabilities are somehow "broken." One look at Carozzo's Instagram proves that stereotype to be wholly incorrect. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Into the Stacks: Mermaids and Sea Nymphs at the Wolfsonian-FIU
Bookleggers founder Nathaniel Sandler and the Wolfsonian-FIU's membership manager Alexandra O'Neale will lead participants beneath the surface of the museum collection, focusing on the mermaids and sea creatures that inhabit the works. The pair will talk about the objects' mythological backstories, showing how they inspired their creators. The program is part of Sandler's Knight Foundation-funded project, Crypt Cracking, which aims to introduce audiences to the collections at local museums through events focused on pieces they haven't been able to display regularly. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP via wolfsonian.org.
Art Mirage at Freehold
Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Art Mirage is appearing at Freehold on Saturday with this month's featured artist, Sneak. The event brings together local artists, vendors, and DJs for an afternoon for good vibes in Wynwood. The music selectors include Sdot, Katrella, Prez, and Pegeez, with live painting, a local designer market, and tarot-card readings happening all around. Best of all? It's free, so put that money toward shopping and drinks. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Related Stories
I support
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and
help keep the future of New Times free.
FloridaCon Arts and Japanese Fall Festival at Ichimura Miami Japanese Garden
The Ichimura Miami Japanese Garden on Watson Island is one of Miami's best-kept secrets. With a history going back to 1961, the tranquil spot continues to be a hidden gem. On Sunday, get familiar with the garden when the Miami Friends of the Japanese Garden and Florida Cosplay host FloridaCon Arts and Japanese Fall Festival. Attendees can come in cosplay, but it's not required. There will be taiko drummers, live art shows, graphic comic artists, an authentic Japanese tea ceremony, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Ichimura Miami Japanese Garden, 1101 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; friendsofjapanesegarden.com. Admission is free.
Konshens at Oasis Wynwood
Dancehall artist Konshens (pronounced conscience
) will perform at Oasis Wynwood as part of its Sunday Sessions event. The 36-year-old is gearing up to release his fifth album, Red Reign
, on November 12, featuring previously released tracks like "Boom Bang," "Pay for It," and "Can't Stay Sober." The album is a product of last year's lockdown, when Konshens found himself stuck in Jamaica after the borders closed. "I had to do something. I was vibing to music, and then I locked down in the studio and started recording," the singer told New Times earlier this year
. Check out what he's been up to when he performs a free show on Sunday in Wynwood. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.