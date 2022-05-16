The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

An Evening With Eric Holder and Sam Koppelman

He Said, She Said Trivia Night at the Tank Brewing Co.

Espacio Vogue Miami at the Design District

Le Coco Ramos at North Beach Bandshell

TroyBoi at Oasis Wynwood

Emo Night 305 at Las Rosas

Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series with New World Symphony Chamber Ensemble

On Tuesday, Books & Book and Miami Book Fair partner up to host former U.S. attorney general and voting-rights advocate Eric Holder in conversation with Sam Koppelman, the co-author of Holder's book,. With access to voting under threat in the country, the talk will offer insight into an urgent time in American democracy. The Voting Rights Act, a landmark piece of legislation signed into law in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, continues to be under attack until this day by parties who would rather see the right to vote restricted for their own self-interests.Head over to the Tank Brewing for Yo Miami's monthly trivia night, He Said, She Said. Hosted by comedian Brittany Brave, the battle-of-the-sexes-theme trivia will see teams battle it out for free drinks, swag, and more. While prizes are awarded throughout the night, the grand prize is a bar tab and other goodies for the team with the most points at the end of the night.From Thursday through Sunday,hosts Espacio Vogue Miami at the Design District. The four-day pop-up shop features emerging Latin-American designers and a curated shopping experience. Fashion, beauty, and accessories will all be available for purchase, with limited appointments available throughout its run.Venezuelan singer-songwriterheads to the North Beach Bandshell for an intimate performance on Thursday. Ramos' exciting blend of R&B, soul, pop, trap, and folk has landed her more than 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Last year, she dropped her debut EP,, a three-track offering that serves as an excellent introduction to her music. Her latest single, "Bookia," leans heavily into the urbano sound with R&B styling reminiscent of Aaliyah.On Friday, British DJ and musician TroyBoi takes over Oasis Wynwood. TroyBoi's music ranges from future bass and trap to house and dubstep. Also on the bill are Dr. Fresch and Kyle Kinch. The show is free, but there's a catch: You need to RSVP and arrive before 11 p.m. if you want to avoid the cover charge. Otherwise, you'll have to fork over $15 to get it — and more if you want a table.Chalk it up to teenage nostalgia or the fact that My Chemical Romance is back, but emo music seems hotter than ever. One party that's been championing the 2000s music genre is Emo Night 305. The bi-monthly party at Las Rosas features DJ Lindersmash on the decks playing all your favorite emo and pop-punk tunes and a live performance by A Decade at Sea. And let's be honest, you still remember every single word to "Helena."Every Sunday through the end of July, the City of Miami Beach and the Ocean Drive Association hosts the Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series between 14th Street and 14th Place. This Sunday, catch a performance by the New World Symphony Chamber Ensemble performing right in front of the Betsey Hotel. All you have to do to enjoy the classical music is bring a blanket or folding chairs and stake out a space — though, feel free to pack and picnic and enjoy an early dinner while being serenaded.