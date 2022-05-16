The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

An Evening With Eric Holder and Sam Koppelman
On Tuesday, Books & Book and Miami Book Fair partner up to host former U.S. attorney general and voting-rights advocate Eric Holder in conversation with Sam Koppelman, the co-author of Holder's book, Our Unfinished March
. With access to voting under threat in the country, the talk will offer insight into an urgent time in American democracy. The Voting Rights Act, a landmark piece of legislation signed into law in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, continues to be under attack until this day by parties who would rather see the right to vote restricted for their own self-interests. 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
He Said, She Said Trivia Night at the Tank Brewing Co.
Head over to the Tank Brewing for Yo Miami's monthly trivia night, He Said, She Said. Hosted by comedian Brittany Brave, the battle-of-the-sexes-theme trivia will see teams battle it out for free drinks, swag, and more. While prizes are awarded throughout the night, the grand prize is a bar tab and other goodies for the team with the most points at the end of the night. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave. #A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com. Admission is free.
Espacio Vogue Miami at the Design District
From Thursday through Sunday, Vogue Mexico
hosts Espacio Vogue Miami at the Design District. The four-day pop-up shop features emerging Latin-American designers and a curated shopping experience. Fashion, beauty, and accessories will all be available for purchase, with limited appointments available throughout its run. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St. Third Floor, Miami; vogue.mx/micros/espacio-vogue-miami. Admission is free with RSVP.
Le Coco Ramos at North Beach Bandshell
Venezuelan singer-songwriter Le Coco Ramos
heads to the North Beach Bandshell for an intimate performance on Thursday. Ramos' exciting blend of R&B, soul, pop, trap, and folk has landed her more than 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Last year, she dropped her debut EP, Esotérico
, a three-track offering that serves as an excellent introduction to her music. Her latest single, "Bookia," leans heavily into the urbano sound with R&B styling reminiscent of Aaliyah. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
TroyBoi at Oasis Wynwood
On Friday, British DJ and musician TroyBoi takes over Oasis Wynwood. TroyBoi's music ranges from future bass and trap to house and dubstep. Also on the bill are Dr. Fresch and Kyle Kinch. The show is free, but there's a catch: You need to RSVP and arrive before 11 p.m. if you want to avoid the cover charge. Otherwise, you'll have to fork over $15 to get it — and more if you want a table. 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP before 11 p.m., otherwise, tickets cost $15 via tixr.com.
Emo Night 305 at Las Rosas
Chalk it up to teenage nostalgia or the fact that My Chemical Romance is back, but emo music seems hotter than ever. One party that's been championing the 2000s music genre is Emo Night 305. The bi-monthly party at Las Rosas features DJ Lindersmash on the decks playing all your favorite emo and pop-punk tunes and a live performance by A Decade at Sea. And let's be honest, you still remember every single word to "Helena." 10 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series with New World Symphony Chamber Ensemble
Every Sunday through the end of July, the City of Miami Beach and the Ocean Drive Association hosts the Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series between 14th Street and 14th Place. This Sunday, catch a performance by the New World Symphony Chamber Ensemble performing right in front of the Betsey Hotel. All you have to do to enjoy the classical music is bring a blanket or folding chairs and stake out a space — though, feel free to pack and picnic and enjoy an early dinner while being serenaded. 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Ocean Drive between 14th Street and 14th Place, Miami Beach; oceandrivemb.com. Admission is free.