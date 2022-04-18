The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"Nadir Souirgi: Metonym" at Palm Court

Presented by Bas Fisher Invitational as part of its Waterproof Miami series, "Nadir Souirgi: Metonym" has popped up in the Design District. On view through May 27, the exhibition highlights Souirgi's use of disorientation, interweaving, and framing to challenge human positionality to other animal realms. The artist was born to a Haitian mother and Moroccan father; his biracial background and his mother's political activism influence his work immensely.The Florida Grand Opera’s Community Conversations bring together artists, social activists, and community members. On Monday, FGO partners with the Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach Pride, and the SAVE Foundation to discuss equality and inclusion. The main conversation centers on Gregory Spears’ opera, which focuses on the McCarthy era of the 1950s and the “lavender scare,” which brought on mass firings of gay people.Miami’s lush gardens, spectacular beaches, and blooming trees deserve to be celebrated. That’s why the Miami Beach Botanical Garden is hosting an Earth Day Celebration highlighting local flora and fauna. The celebration includes a Vinyasa flow yoga session, the screening of the short film Saving the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a native plant giveaway, and more. Attendees will also get the chance to sample local honey and Pura Vida vegetarian menu.On Thursday, local party promoter Ripefruit brings Moluccan artist Jael to 1-800-Lucky for a free concert. The Netherlands-based musician takes inspiration from his multicultural background to infuse his DJ sets with a genre-bending ethos that features everything from soulful R&B to future bass. Last year, he released his debut album,, a bass-thumping R&B offering that also showcases his silky smooth vocals.Last year, vinyl record sales topped $1 billion for the first time in 35 years. As major labels and retailers look to capitalize on the surge, let's not forget who actually helped spur the revival: local record stores. On Saturday, local shops celebrate Record Store Day, featuring special releases, live music, drinks, and more. On 79th Street, Technique Records will open at 8 a.m. with RSD exclusives, a spring sale, an open bar, and giveaways. If you want first dibs on RSD releases, grab an appointment time from 8 to 10 a.m., with walk-ins welcomed after that. And dig through the outdoor record sale, stocked with items ranging in price from $1 to $3.On Saturday, National Water Dance, a catalyst that encourages ongoing engagement between dance and the environment, takes over the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The performance salutes the members of the Miccosukee and Seminole communities, driven by not only dance but by untold stories and art exhibits. The lineup includes visual artists such as Wison Bowers, Deborah Mitchell, and Brian Zepeda, as well as performers Afrobeta, Dimension Dance Theater, Ife-Ile Afro-Cuban Dance Company, Karen Peterson & Dancers.