The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"Nadir Souirgi: Metonym" at Palm Court
Presented by Bas Fisher Invitational as part of its Waterproof Miami series, "Nadir Souirgi: Metonym" has popped up in the Design District. On view through May 27, the exhibition highlights Souirgi's use of disorientation, interweaving, and framing to challenge human positionality to other animal realms. The artist was born to a Haitian mother and Moroccan father; his biracial background and his mother's political activism influence his work immensely. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through May 27, at 140 NE 29th St., Ste. 106, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.
Florida Grand Opera’s Community Conversations at Art Deco Museum
The Florida Grand Opera’s Community Conversations bring together artists, social activists, and community members. On Monday, FGO partners with the Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach Pride, and the SAVE Foundation to discuss equality and inclusion. The main conversation centers on Gregory Spears’ opera Fellow Travelers
, which focuses on the McCarthy era of the 1950s and the “lavender scare,” which brought on mass firings of gay people. 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Earth Day Celebration at Miami Beach Botanical Garden
Miami’s lush gardens, spectacular beaches, and blooming trees deserve to be celebrated. That’s why the Miami Beach Botanical Garden is hosting an Earth Day Celebration highlighting local flora and fauna. The celebration includes a Vinyasa flow yoga session, the screening of the short film Saving the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a native plant giveaway, and more. Attendees will also get the chance to sample local honey and Pura Vida vegetarian menu. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Jael at 1-800-Lucky
On Thursday, local party promoter Ripefruit brings Moluccan artist Jael to 1-800-Lucky for a free concert. The Netherlands-based musician takes inspiration from his multicultural background to infuse his DJ sets with a genre-bending ethos that features everything from soulful R&B to future bass. Last year, he released his debut album, Half as Much
, a bass-thumping R&B offering that also showcases his silky smooth vocals. 9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Record Store Day at Technique Records
Last year, vinyl record sales topped $1 billion for the first time in 35 years. As major labels and retailers look to capitalize on the surge, let's not forget who actually helped spur the revival: local record stores. On Saturday, local shops celebrate Record Store Day, featuring special releases, live music, drinks, and more. On 79th Street, Technique Records will open at 8 a.m. with RSD exclusives, a spring sale, an open bar, and giveaways. If you want first dibs on RSD releases, grab an appointment time from 8 to 10 a.m., with walk-ins welcomed after that. And dig through the outdoor record sale, stocked with items ranging in price from $1 to $3. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.
National Water Day at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
On Saturday, National Water Dance, a catalyst that encourages ongoing engagement between dance and the environment, takes over the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The performance salutes the members of the Miccosukee and Seminole communities, driven by not only dance but by untold stories and art exhibits. The lineup includes visual artists such as Wison Bowers, Deborah Mitchell, and Brian Zepeda, as well as performers Afrobeta, Dimension Dance Theater, Ife-Ile Afro-Cuban Dance Company, Karen Peterson & Dancers. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Admission is free with RSVP.