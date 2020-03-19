Audience Member at Final Miami Hamilton Performance Tests Positive for COVID-19

Last week, Hamilton: An American Musical concluded its run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Miami New Times has learned that an audience member who was present for the Thursday, March 12, performance of Hamilton at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arsht Center CEO Johann Zietsman sent an email earlier today to all who attended the show, including Arsht staff and volunteers, informing them of the development.

"This afternoon (Thursday, March 19), we were notified that a guest in attendance at the Hamilton performance on Thursday, March 12 has tested positive for COVID-19," the letter reads in part. "The individual had no symptoms that evening but began developing symptoms two days later. After seeking medical care, the guest was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19."

The letter goes on to note that the guest is the person who notified Arsht management about their illness and that the person "is now at home and under quarantine, as instructed by health officials."

In an email to New Times, Arsht spokeswoman Suzette Espinosa stated, "There have been no other audiences in the building since that evening, and we don’t want to incite fear in patrons who were not at that particular performance. We want to limit unnecessary panic amongst consumers that could put more of a burden on the healthcare system and our community’s resources."

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.